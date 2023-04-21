Nathan Birchall provided the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the seventh, Braden Dunn turned a stellar play at third base in the bottom of the inning, and Homer-Center held off previously unbeaten Northern Cambria’s late-game comeback attempt to claim a 6-5 victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game on the road Thursday.
The Colts held a three-run lead going into the fifth inning before the Wildcats began to chip away. Dunn’s RBI single plated Homer-Center’s first score and cut the Colts’ lead to 3-1. Dunn and Owen Saiani came around to tie it 3-all on a grounder put in play by Nash Budner.
Birchall ripped his game-winner with two outs and a two-strike count to make it 6-3 in favor of Homer-Center, which won its fourth straight.
“Nate Birchall struggled a little bit at the plate early and came up with two-strike single and that drove in Rado to give us the lead,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “That was a big at-bat.”
In the bottom of the winning, Northern Cambria loaded the bases with no outs. Ben Messina ripped a shot that Dunn fielded. He stepped on third for a forceout and threw home to catcher Brayden Rado, who tagged out the runner to complete the double play.
That play turned out to be big because the Colts’ Caleb Dolner smacked a two-run double on the next at-bat before Caleb Palmer got a strikeout to end the game.
“Braden Dunn made an incredible play,” Bauer said. “That play he made was above high school level, and not many kids make that play. It was right down the line, and if it gets to the corner, they probably win the game.
“That kept us in the game and kept the lead intact at three. So that was a big play, and Birchall’s hit was huge.”
Dunn and Saiani had two singles each for the Wildcats, while Brad Valeria and Owen Bougher each swatted a pair of hits for Northern Cambria.
Saiani started, fanned 10 and pitched into the sixth inning before giving way to Palmer.
Dolney took the loss in relief of Evan Wiewiora for Northern Cambria.
Homer-Center (7-3, 5-2 conference) welcomes Glendale today, and Northern Cambria (9-1, 7-1) plays host to Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
UNITED 13, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 8: Caden McCully and Isaac Worthington hit home runs to power United over host Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
Worthington’s long ball came in the top of the first inning with a runner on to put the Lions ahead 2-0.
The Lions’ big inning came in the sixth courtesy of RBIs from Travis Timko, Evan Thomas and McCully. McCully was on base four times, scored three runs and drove in three.
The Highlanders put three scores on the board in the bottom half of the inning on a home run by Luke Mulraney and two-run single by Garrett Jasper but couldn’t complete the comeback.
United’s Connor Darr cleaned up the final 11/3 innings for winning pitcher Brad Felix.
Five Cambria Heights pitchers combined to allow 13 runs on eight hits. Isaac Weiland took the loss.
Stephen Nelen had three hits and Ethan Kline two for Cambria Heights.
Cambria Heights (3-7, 2-5) plays Monday at Central Cambria, and United (8-2, 7-1), which was coming off a loss to previously unbeaten Northern Cambria, plays in North Star’s tournament on Saturday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 8, PURCHASE LINE 6: Niko Buffone tossed a complete game, Grant Johnston delivered three RBIs and West Shamokin scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a Heritage Conference victory at Purchase Line.
The Red Dragons scored five runs in the first two innings, including three in the second frame, to take a 5-0 lead. Jaylin Robertson, Jace Misko and Austin Chambers drove in runs in the three-run second inning, but Buffone pitched through some early trouble and posted zeros for four straight innings.
Buffone, Johnston and Ben McConnell delivered RBIs in the Wolves’ four-run fourth inning that tied it at 5-all.
West Shamokin scored the winning run in the top of the final inning on one of the Red Dragons’ five errors.
Chambers went 3-for-4 with a triple, and Devlin Kordish and Quentin Brooks each had two hits for Purchase Line.
McConnell ripped a double and had two hits for West Shamokin.
Buffone struck out six and didn’t allow a walk.
Chambers and Andrew Beer combined to pitch for Purchase Line.
Purchase Line (0-10, 0-8) plays host to Blacklick Valley today, and West Shamokin (2-8, 2-4) begins a two-game series with United on Tuesday.
MARION CENTER 8, PORTAGE 0: Braden Reichenbach pitched a complete game five-hit shutout and added three base hits to lead Marion Center to a Heritage Conference victory at Portage.
The Stingers plated three runs in the third inning to break a scoreless tie and added two runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings before picking up one more in the final frame.
The big hits came off the bats of Trey Slovinsky, who was 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored, and Parker Black, who hit a two-run double.
Alex Stewart, Noah McCoy and Nick Pacconi all lined two hits each. Reichenbach had three singles, and Dakota Bracken scored three runs.
Billy Dobrowlsky had two hits and Easton Slanoc hit a double for Portage.
Reichenbach struck out six and walked one over seven innings.
Jake McCoy allowed eight hits and six runs in 51/3 innings.
Portage (2-7, 2-5) plays Conemaugh Valley at home on Saturday. Marion Center (7-3, 6-2) visits the Kiski School on Wednesday.
RIVER VALLEY 11, PENNS MANOR 2: Cole Kennedy-Citeroni struck out nine batters, Gavin Burkhart doubled twice, and River Valley scored seven times in the first inning to jumpstart a Heritage Conference victory at Penns Manor.
The Panthers roughed up Comets starting pitcher Carter Smith for 10 runs and a 10-2 lead after three innings. Connor James and Tyler Mellott combined to hold River Valley to one run over the final four innings.
Sammy Yanits went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Caden Vresilovic doubled and had two hits for River Valley, which won for the second time this week.
Smith had two of the Comets’ five hits, including a run-scoring double.
Kennedy-Citeroni allowed five hits and one walk in 52/3 innings, and Hunter Riggle finished off the final inning.
Penns Manor (2-9, 2-5) plays host to Harmony today, and River Valley (4-6, 4-4) begins a two-game series against Homer-Center at home Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
KNOCH 7, INDIANA 4: Indiana’s eight-game win streak was snapped in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA loss at Knoch.
The Indians led 4-1 heading into the sixth inning when the Knights went on a six-run rally and held tight for the win.
Tori Manzek and Maggie Cunningham had two hits apiece, while Haley Hamilton collected two RBIs on a single for Indiana.
Madi Gardner stroked a double and single to lead Knoch. The right-hander also earned the victory, striking out six in a full-game outing.
Addie Stossel suffered the loss, pitching one inning in relief of Olivia Zimmerman.
Indiana (10-2) welcomes West Mifflin today for a section game.
MARION CENTER 12, PORTAGE 0: Cheyenne Silvis pitched a three-hit shutout for her third straight win and Marion Center blanked host Portage in a Heritage Conference game.
Four Stingers collected multiple hits in a 14-hit outburst. Lydia Miller went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, Mya Lipsie also had three hits and two RBIs, and Abbey Smulik and Kaily Anderson each had two hits and an RBI.
Sydney Castel, Lily Koban, Lyndsey Castel and Adasyn Trusik all singled for the Mustangs.
Silvis struck out six.
Paigh Phillips fanned seven in 51/3 innings and suffered the loss.
Portage (2-5) plays host to Bishop McCort in the Mayhem on the Mainline Tournament on Saturday. Marion Center (9-3) travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday.
PENNS MANOR 9, RIVER VALLEY 2: Penns Manor jumped out to an early lead and kept piling on runs in a Heritage Conference win over River Valley at home.
The Comets smacked 11 hits and took advantage of eight errors. Sidnee Hrubochak led the offensive onslaught, collecting an RBI on three hits and scoring two runs. Kate Knatko and Allison Rhea had two hits apiece, and Rhea and Kaiden Shields each doubled and had two RBIs.
The Panthers got doubles from Sara Bollinger and Tori Foust.
Rhea pitched a full seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out nine and issuing one walk.
Lily Buckles suffered the loss.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. River Valley (4-7, 3-5) welcomes Homer-Center, and Penns Manor (3-7, 3-4) plays host to Portage.
HOMER-CENTER 14, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 1: Julia King threw a three-hitter and Ava King collected four RBIs as Homer-Center topped Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats banged out 17 hits, including five for extra bases. Ava King cranked out a home run as part of a 3-for-4 performance. Ashlynn Kerr, Melanie George and Kylee Krejocic all doubled, while George, Alaina Fabin and Emma Popp had two hits apiece.
Laci Lanzendorfer stroked a double, and Skye Bernecky and Julia Mitory each singled for the Colts.
Julia King struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk in a complete-game effort.
Lanzendorfer suffered the loss.
Both teams play Tuesday. Northern Cambria (5-5, 5-4) plays host to Cambria Heights, and Homer-Center (6-5, 4-3) plays at River Valley.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 12, UNITED 6: Cambria Heights broke a three-game losing streak by doubling up United in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Highlanders pushed out to an 11-1 start in the first two innings, including a seven-run second that featured a grand slam from Meghan Wholaver.
The Lions chipped away two runs in the top of the third and added three in the seventh but couldn’t muster the comeback.
Macey Mezzelo chipped in two RBIs and had a single to help the Highlanders.
McConville cranked out three of United’s eight hits, including two home runs, and piled up six RBIs. Jaelyn Lichtenfels and Kylie Price each had two hits.
McConville struck out 17 batters in six innings pitched and suffered the loss.
Karin Adams earned the win, allowing eight hits and six earned runs while fanning seven in seven innings.
Cambria Heights (7-3, 5-2) plays host to Conemaugh Township on Monday. United (4-4, 4-4) plays in Portage’s Mayhem on the Mainline Tournament on Saturday.
WEST SHAMOKIN 11, PURCHASE LINE 0: Avery Elkin threw a complete-game shutout to lead West Shamokin over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference road game.
The Wolves used a seven-run rally in the fifth to secure the victory. Aleya Talmadge, Lily Jordan, Malena Stewart and Briar McClafferty all drove in runs in the fifth.
Talmadge, Jordan, Elkin and Alexa Plavi had two hits apiece for West Shamokin, while Stewart, Elkin and McClafferty posted two RBIs each. Stewart tripled and Jordan doubled.
The Red Dragons got hits from Brooklyn Syster, Brooklynn Walker and Addy Buterbaugh.
Elkin struck out seven and issued one walk.
Buterbaugh also pitched a full seven innings and took the loss.
Purchase Line (1-9, 1-7) welcomes Blacklick Valley today, and West Shamokin (6-3, 4-1) plays host to United on Tuesday.