Sports-Roundup.png

Nathan Birchall provided the eventual game-winning hit in the top of the seventh, Braden Dunn turned a stellar play at third base in the bottom of the inning, and Homer-Center held off previously unbeaten Northern Cambria’s late-game comeback attempt to claim a 6-5 victory in a Heritage Conference baseball game on the road Thursday.

The Colts held a three-run lead going into the fifth inning before the Wildcats began to chip away. Dunn’s RBI single plated Homer-Center’s first score and cut the Colts’ lead to 3-1. Dunn and Owen Saiani came around to tie it 3-all on a grounder put in play by Nash Budner.

Tags