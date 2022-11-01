HOMER CENTER LOGOS

HOMER CITY — If you asked Claysburg-Kimmel’s defenders what gave them the biggest fright on Halloween, the answer might just be Homer-Center hitters driving to the net.

Third-seeded Homer-Center defeated the sixth-seeded Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12, at the HomerDome on Monday in the District 6 Class 1A girls’ volleyball quarterfinals.

