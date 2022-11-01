HOMER CITY — If you asked Claysburg-Kimmel’s defenders what gave them the biggest fright on Halloween, the answer might just be Homer-Center hitters driving to the net.
Third-seeded Homer-Center defeated the sixth-seeded Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12, at the HomerDome on Monday in the District 6 Class 1A girls’ volleyball quarterfinals.
“The girls played well,” Homer-Center coach Beth Cutshall said. “Sometimes when you’re that far ahead, you start to relax a little bit, and I’m glad to see they didn’t. Everybody played well. Everybody had their moment. Everybody had their kill. I’m just very proud of our girls.”
Homer-Center’s commanding victory comes on the back of 33 kills, with junior outside hitter Meegan Williams tallying 12.
“Meegan is probably the best hitter in our conference, I would say,” Cutshall said. “She definitely can put it down, and it’s exciting to watch.”
However, two of the three sets, including the final, weren’t decided by the Wildcats’ power offense, but by fouls.
In the first set, Claysburg went up 10-8 after a service point by senior outside hitter Emma Gill, but Wildcats setter Macy Sardone erased any forward progress the Bulldogs made by going on a nine-point run that included an ace to put Homer-Center up 17-10.
Claysburg couldn’t gain any more momentum, and eventually the Bulldogs committed a double-hit penalty that gave the Wildcats the first-set win, 25-16.
Homer-Center continued to strike hard, starting the second set 4-0 and later 13-3 in a set that showcased the Wildcats’ strong serving prowess. Sardone went on serving runs of four and five points, while Alaina Fabin served up five straight and Williams three.
Sardone was Homer’s top server with 19 points. The senior also added 28 assists, four aces and four digs.
“She was on fire tonight, for sure,” Cutshall said.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs gained only three service points, all from senior outside hitter Emma Gill, in a 25-10 loss that ended with an Ashlyn Kerr spike untouched.
The Wildcats’ serving showcase, combined with an innovative mix of plays that kept Claysburg on its toes, rolled over into the third set.
Homer-Center struck its way to a 22-10 lead thanks to key serving runs from Kerr, who had back-to-back aces for points six and seven, as well as Fabin and libero Anna Cutshall, who posted a set-high six points.
“Whenever we get the serve and we just keep it and that keeps happening, you can tell we’re pushing offensively and keeping things up defensively,” Williams said. “That’s when you know we’re going to come out on top in the end.”
Senior Arissa Hinish’s serve fell short to hand the Wildcats the match point, 25-12.
Ultimately, Homer-Center did what the Claysburg couldn’t — executed clean passes, capitalized on strong serves, hit weak spots for kills and defended whatever the Bulldogs could manage to send back.
“Their passes for Homer-Center, their libero was really good,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Julie Cavender said. “That killed us, because we couldn’t get a pass from the back row at all.”
Claysburg’s toughest hitter was junior Emalee Cavender, who tallied a team-high five kills (all coming in the first set) and added 10 digs.
“I love back row,” Cavender said. “I’m quick on the floor. I like to read the ball. I try to give 100 percent effort all of the time.”
It just wanted enough to thwart a fiery Wildcats squad.
Williams came through with 12 digs, while Cutshall led with 13. Kerr put up 11 service points, four kills and five digs; while Fabin tallied six digs, 10 service points and nine kills.
“All of our hitters were on tonight, and everything was hitting exactly where it needed to be,” Williams said.
Homer-Center (15-3) continues its playoff push by visiting second-seeded Portage (16-2) on Wednesday.