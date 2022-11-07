ALTOONA — When senior libero Anna Cutshall served an ace to close out a second straight commanding win in as many sets, it looked like Homer-Center’s crowning as District 6 Class 1A volleyball champion was a mere formality, a matter of how long it would take and the final score.
Cutshall, though, wasn’t nearly as certain.
“We knew, coming in, this was going to be a challenge. This wasn’t going to be a cakewalk,” Cutshall said. “I knew after the second set there was no way they were just going to let us take it like that,”
Cutshall’s intuition turned out to be all too on the mark, unfortunately for the Wildcats, who’ll now have to go into the PIAA tournament for the second year in a row using the D6 final as motivation instead of momentum. Undefeated top seed West Branch rallied to pull out a back-and-forth third set before finding another gear to outlast the Heritage Conference champs, 3-2, on Saturday afternoon at the Altoona Area High School Field House.
Homer-Center was 11 points away from wrapping it up, taking a 14-12 lead in the middle of the third set before the Warriors pulled it out, 26-24, so it was completely understanding that Wildcats coach Beth Cutshall thought her team had missed a golden opportunity to add some hardware to the school’s trophy case.
“For sure. For sure,” Coach Cutshall said. “We had them. We just didn’t finish.”
The final set scores were 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-12.
The outcome snapped a six-match winning streak for the Wildcats, who will play WPIAL champion Frazier in the first round of states Tuesday. Homer-Center will take a 16-4 mark into interdistricts.
“I’m a little bit disappointed, but I’m super-proud of our girls for battling back like we did, making it a competitive fifth set,” Wildcat senior setter Macy Sardone, an assist machine in the first two sets, said. “We’re still excited. We’ve just got to put this behind us and try to learn from it.
“The best is still ahead of us, I think.”
Homer-Center fell behind 14-7 in the fifth set before mounting a comeback behind Meegan Williams’ serve to reel off five straight points. However, eventually the Warriors were able to get the ball to junior outside hitter Marley Croyle, who hit one that bounced toward the back wall and Anna Cutshall couldn’t run down for her 19th kill, enabling West Branch to avenge a five-set home loss to the Wildcats in last year’s district semifinals.
“We really wanted this match. We wanted revenge. They wanted it, too, but I think we just wanted it a little bit more,” Croyle said. “Our coach told us (in the middle of the match) that we needed to be pressing on the ball more because we did get fooled a lot in the first two sets. We really improved our blocking sequence after that.”
The fourth set was tied at 10 before West Branch went on a 5-0 run to get separation it rode to a tying set. Then the Warriors scored four straight points to go up 6-2 in the fifth. West Branch improved its record to 20-0 in match play and 34-3-2 including tournaments.
“Homer-Center’s really athletic. We knew we’d have trouble blocking them because they hit high,” veteran Warriors coach Terry Trude said. “We’re state-ranked. They’re state-ranked. It’s just momentum changes, and it changed in the third set.”
That’s an understatement. Homer-Center was playing like a runaway train through the first two sets, when they piled up 23 kills and Molly Kosmack controlled the middle, registering four of her team-high five blocks.
The Wildcats controlled the front and achieved a great offensive rhythm, with Sardone dishing out assists left and right to Williams, Ali Schmidt, Alaina Fabin and Ashlyn Kerr. Williams scored eight kills in the first two sets and ended up leading the team with 16. Schmidt ended up with 12 and Kerr nine.
Williams also led the Wildcats with 12 service points, while the left-handed Fabin served up 11 points.
“It felt great,” Sardone, who also had eight service points, said of the way the team was performing early.
Sardone said West Branch didn’t just change up its blocking approach, it also became less predictable with its serving and hitting as the match progressed.
“They were just trying to hit a bunch of different spots on the court. I think they did a really good job,” Sardone said. “I think we got a little fatigued, too.”
Homer-Center basically sticks to a seven-player rotation, while West Branch substituted liberally to get its specialists on the service line or in front to try to break the Wildcats’ early dominance.
It worked, and the culmination of all of that was the Wildcats weren’t able to take advantage of their size and leaping ability by taking big swings in the later sets.
“Definitely. We kind of struggled with that all year. We come out hard and then we don’t keep swinging,” Coach Cutshall said. “We’re definitely going to (work on that) going into states. We’ve got another shot. We’re still in it.”
Getting a quick shot at redemption in interdistricts was a big focus in the aftermath of Saturday’s match
“The fact that we are going to states — which is awesome to go two years in a row, that’s so great for a small school like us — I hope that alone will drive us to do better next time,” Anna Cutshall said. “I hope this tough loss makes us do better.”