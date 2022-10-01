port-hc

Homer-Center’s Riley Clevenger (2), Jaivon Jones (5) and Caleb Palmer

celebrated when the Wildcats recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

HOMER CITY — It came down to one play, a desperation pass attempt and hope beyond hope.

omer-Center spotted Portage a 14-0 lead before it rallied to take a 25-21 lead into the final quarter. A 2-yard touchdown run by Isaac Jubina with 27 seconds to go, however, staked the Mustangs to a 28-25 victory in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Memorial Field.