HOMER CITY — It came down to one play, a desperation pass attempt and hope beyond hope.
omer-Center spotted Portage a 14-0 lead before it rallied to take a 25-21 lead into the final quarter. A 2-yard touchdown run by Isaac Jubina with 27 seconds to go, however, staked the Mustangs to a 28-25 victory in a Heritage Conference football game on Friday night at Memorial Field.
“It was a good football game. Both teams gutted it out. Both teams had injuries that sort of thing,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “But you can’t give up an 88-yard drive.”
Jubina’s fourth touchdown of the night capped off a 105-yard rushing night. Isaac Willinsky led the Mustangs (4-2) with 122 rushing yards, and Brendan Smithro rushed for 80 yards, 57 of which came on Portage’s first play from scrimmage.
“We had a hard time bring down Jubina because he’s a load, too,” Page said. “He did it at the end when he needed to.”
Homer-Center managed 236 total yards, but was hampered by six penalties for 51 yards and one turnover.
“We’re moving the ball, we’re driving and we get a penalty (and the drives) stall out,” Page said.
Landon Hill was the offensive story for the Wildcats (3-3). He rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think everybody has a hard time bringing him down,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “They’re tough. They’re big and strong up front. They kept adjusting schemes, we tried to match it. There was a cat-and-mouse fighting going on. They’re coached so well. We have so much respect for this program. We’re very fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
Homer-Center climbed back in the game in the second quarter when Hill rushed 21 yards for a score, and Mason Bell grabbed a 3-yard pass from Angelo Alexander, one of three quarterbacks Page used during the night.
Jubina’s third touchdown of the night put Portage back in front, 21-13. Riley Clevenger recovered a blocked punt in the end zone just before halftime to create a 21-19 Mustangs lead into the break.
“It was a great scheme; a great call by our assistants,” Page said. “We saw they were a little deliberate. And we got through. We brought a load of people, and it worked out. We got the touchdown.”
Hill’s 7-yard scoring run halfway through the third quarter stood for the next 17-plus minutes. Jubina’s fourth touchdown erased a four-point deficit.
Alexander drove his team from the Homer-Center 35 to the Portage 31, thanks in part to a roughing the passer penalty against the Mustangs. Homer-Center had one last chance to win with 1.7 seconds left when Page inserted Clevenger for one last pass attempt. The pass landed incomplete as time expired.
“The other kid’s been dinged up a little in the chest area. And he said, ‘I don’t know if I can get it that far.’ Let Clev throw because our No. 1 quarterback was out,” Page said. “He made a great throw. All you can do is throw it up and give your kids a chance. It just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
Portage, which was shocked by United Valley in Week Five, received touchdowns of 3 and 2 yards from Jubina to assume a 14-0 lead.
“(If we’re) up 14-0, up 28-0, there’s no way I’m thinking Homer-Center’s not there,” Slanoc said. “They’re coached too well, the kids have too much pride. And they got right back in it.”
