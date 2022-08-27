HOMER CITY — It seemed rather fitting that Homer-Center’s marching band showcased Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” as part of its halftime show.
The Wildcats found themselves running up a hill after a slew of bad snaps, untimely penalties and a precautionary switch to a third-string quarterback despite a lopsided 28-6 victory against newly merged United Valley in a first-week Heritage Conference game Friday night at Memorial field.
“It’s good to get a win, but I credit Kevin (Marabito), his staff and his kids,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I knew we’d get a battle. They have some tough kids. They had a good game plan. They were going to try to stop the run with their front seven and play the pass with their four d-backs. When our quarterback went down, that limited us, but that’s not an excuse. We relied on our lines and our backs, and we got the job done.”
What carried Homer-Center to an uphill Week 1 win?
Landon Hill.
The 6-foot-1, 206-pound junior scored 14 points, rushed for 117 yards, sacked Lions quarterback Isaac Worthington and nearly grabbed an interception after deflecting a pass in the third quarter.
“He ran the ball hard,” Page said. “He’s a big back, but he’s still got some shiftiness. He’s hard to tackle. He did a good job. At times, I thought we did a nice job up front. They had crossed up with some stunts, but overall that coordination between our line and our running backs was pretty decent.”
While Hill may have headlined the night, he certainly wasn’t the only Wildcat turning heads.
After a 37-yard, five-minute first drive came up empty, Homer-Center’s Mason Bell snagged an interception off Worthington at the four-minute mark of the first quarter. Bell and Vinny Tagliati led a strong defensive front by the Wildcats, who held the Lions to 194 offensive yards and only 62 in the first half.
“They’re three-year starters,” Page said. “They’ve got to be good. We have some younger guys there with them, and I thought they did a good job. United impressed me with being able to run off tackle and they had a couple of timely passes, but fortunately until the final drive there we were able to keep them out of harm’s way.”
The Wildcats made it count when starting quarterback Cole McAnulty went for a 24-yard run on the second play of the drive to drill in the black-and-white’s first score of the game with three minutes left in the quarter. He rushed for 60 yards on three carries and completed 2 of 5 pass attempts for 13 yards.
Senior Michael Krejocic nailed the extra-point kick to make it a 7-0 game.
United Valley turned the ball over on downs two minutes into the second quarter, allowing Homer-Center to put together a nine-play, four-minute and 77-yard drive that featured a 32-yard rush by McAnulty. The 5-foot-9 senior was banged up on the run and taken out of the rest of the game as a precaution.
Emergency QB Riley Clevenger entered the game in McAnulty’s place under Page’s order: “You’re the only guy left; don’t be a hero.”
“He wants to make the plays,” Page said. “He’s competitive as all get-up. He’s coachable. He’s smart. He’s the guy you want there. I felt comfortable he could manage the offense without a lot of reps, and he did that tonight.”
The Wildcats rallied with Krejocic’s 16-yard run to the end zone and second extra-point kick of the night to increase Homer-Center’s lead to 14-0 with 4:42 left in the half.
At halftime, Homer-Center led by two touchdowns and had more than double the amount of offensive yards as the Lions, 139-62. It also had 20 more yards lost due to penalties.
Hill, who had 43 rushing yards in the first quarter, heated up in the second half.
The running back/linebacker kicked off the third quarter with a 27-yard run down the right sideline and capped of a six-play drive with a 1-yard score. Krejocic’s kick was block, but the Wildcats went up 20-0 at 10:17.
United Valley also started gaining some momentum, despite still struggling on special teams, where several receivers fumbled returns.
Alex Reba, a junior, returned an interception off Clevenger 20 yards, senior Joshua Hessler caught an 18-yard pass from Worthington and Zachary Travis roped in an 11-yard reception. However, the Lions couldn’t seal the deal to get on the scoreboard.
Back-to-back bad snaps to end the third quarter lost Homer-Center 21 yards, but the Wildcats got the ball back quickly in the fourth and let Hill get back to work. On two carries, one for 9 yards and another for 21, Hill punched in his second touchdown of the night with nine minutes left in the game. He also drove in the two-point conversion attempt.
Hill ended his night with over half of the Wildcats’ total 220 rushing yards on his 15 carries.
With five minutes left in the game, the Lions got on the board with a 41-yard pass from Braydon Brown to Evan Thomas to make the game 28-6 and give the new program some confidence despite the loss.
“We got stronger as the game went on,” Marabito said. “The kids played their hearts out. That was a very good football team we were up against. We were unsure, but we started getting our feet under us. … We have little mistakes to clean up, but the biggest thing is that we played hard — offensively and defensively. We’re going to clean our special teams up and be back next week.”
United tallied 194 total offensive yards, with 109 receiving. Worthington and Brown combined to go 8-for-17.
“They’re both quality young men,” Marabito said. “It’s been a battle, and if one’s not doing the job, we have another one to go to. Or if one goes down, we have another quality one to go in. They’re both doing well, but it helps us as far as depth. They both led the team well.”
Reba led the Lions on the ground with 29 rushing yards on four carries, while Josh Hessler put up 24 yards on six carries.
Marabito and United Valley are taking the loss in stride and using it as a stepping stone as they head into the Lions’ home opener against Penns Manor.
“We can’t be satisfied,” Marabito said. “I’ve been at this a long time, and I’m never satisfied. Tonight helped them, and they gained confidence.”
Despite the win, Page isn’t satisfied either. He’s looking to clean up the Wildcats’ game heading before welcoming River Valley next week.
“First games are always hard,” Page said. “You have the heat, the humidity, the cramping and we had a bit of a set back with an injury; but our guys gutted it out. … We’ve got to get more consistent on offense, to run the ball more consistently and it’s just little things — a couple bad snaps, some untimely penalties. We just have to clean it up.”