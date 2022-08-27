HOMER CENTER LOGOS

HOMER CITY — It seemed rather fitting that Homer-Center’s marching band showcased Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” as part of its halftime show.

The Wildcats found themselves running up a hill after a slew of bad snaps, untimely penalties and a precautionary switch to a third-string quarterback despite a lopsided 28-6 victory against newly merged United Valley in a first-week Heritage Conference game Friday night at Memorial field.