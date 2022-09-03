HOMER CITY — “You improvise, and you go.”
That’s what Homer-Center head coach Greg Page was thinking throughout a hard-fought 34-20 win over Heritage Conference rival River Valley at Memorial Field on Friday.
A humid night led to an influx of cramping on both sidelines and the level of physicality on the field led to the Wildcats starting their second-string quarterback, but mostly playing their third and fourth.
Improvising is a little easier when you have Landon Hill on your side of the ball.
The junior drove the ball 36 yards down the right sideline on the very first carry of the game and punched in the Wildcats’ first score seven plays later. The 2-yard run to the end zone was the first of five touchdowns for the running back on the night.
The second came on a 14-yard push at 4:33 in the first quarter on a drive that also saw backup quarterback Angelo Alexander rush for 25 yards. With extra point kicks by Michael Krejocic on both scores, the Wildcats led 14-0.
River Valley rallied back with a nearly 80-yard kickoff return by sophomore Sam Yanits that put the Panthers at Homer-Center’s 2-yard line. Ethan Kishlock snuck in for the touchdown and Keith Behanna’s XP kick was blocked, but River Valley closed the gap 14-6 with 4:14 left in the first quarter.
“Sam broke out tonight,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “He’s fast. He’s going to be a big player for us, and he’s only a 10th grader.”
Hill kicked off the second quarter with a three-play, 24-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard run for his third touchdown of the game. Krejocic’s kick went through the uprights to give Homer-Center a two-score lead again at 21-6 at 10:36.
The remainder of a messy second quarter included a Quentin Witmer sack on Alexander, a Witmer fumble recovered by Homer-Center, a bad snap that sailed over the head of Krejocic’s punt attempt and a forced fumble by Hill on Kishlock after a completed pass.
River Valley strung together its longest drive of the night to kick off the second half, but four consecutive penalties put them at 3-and-26 at its own 38-yard line before QB Luke Woodring’s pass was intercepted by the Wildcats’ Braden Dunn.
Homer-Center took advantage of the turnover, rushing 22 yards on six carries on a drive that was capped by Hill’s 6-yard run to give the Wildcats a 28-6 lead at 6:26 in the third quarter after Krejocic’s successful kick.
River Valley forced some ugly turnovers, as well. The Panthers strip-sacked third-string QB Riley Clevenger to end the third quarter, and then Adam Blauser recovered Clevenger’s fumbled handoff at the 9-minute mark in the fourth.
However, the blue and black couldn’t put up any points for their efforts. Instead, Hill ran 39 yards on seven carries for his final touchdown. Krejocic’s extra-point kick was blocked, but the Wildcats extended their lead to 34-6 with 4:38 left in the game.
Hill finished with 173 of Homer-Center’s 307 rushing yards. The Wildcats other big rushers were Dunn with 64 yards on 10 carries, and Alexander, who ran for 78 yards on six carries before getting banged up and replaced by Clevenger.
“They were bringing a lot of pressure,” Page said, “so for our guys upfront, they did a good job getting a push and giving him room. … But Landon’s a horse. He’s 220 pounds. He’s got some shiftiness. I just like to see him get running downhill, because you know something positive’s going to happen.”
Much like Page, Hill was quick to point the finger for his performance at the line that allowed him to find gaps all night.
“It’s not just me out there doing it,” Hill said. “It’s them setting it all up for me. It all goes to them.”
That’s when the Panthers began to rally.
On back-to-back drives, Woodring connected on huge passes. First was a 62-yard bomb to Yanits at 4:30 that made it 34-12 Homer-Center after a failed two-point conversion attempt. Then, with two minutes left in the game, Woodring found Dom Speal 55 yards downfield to make it a 34-20 game.
Woodring completed 6 of 14 pass attempts for 143 yards and one interception. However, Woodring’s biggest highlights of the night came on the ground, when the 5-10 junior zigzagged across the field twice to avoid sacks and gain yardage instead of lose.
“Luke brings it every night,” River Valley coach Jess Houser said. “He’s constantly on the run, and he’s making plays. There’s not much else I can say except he had a hell of a game.”
At that point, Page called a timeout and pulled his team together to settle his Wildcats down.
“That’s just Coach Page,” Hill said. “He pulled us all to the sideline and said, ‘Calm down. Keep your head on. Just do your job, and let’s get out of here tonight.’ That’s what we did.”
Unfortunately, River Valley’s rally stopped there. Homer-Center was able to run the clock to 30 seconds, Krejocic’s punt was fumbled by the Panthers and Woodring took a knee to end the game at 34-20.
Homer-Center held River Valley to just 45 rushing yards and 143 receiving.
“I think our defense played tremendously,” Page said. “That Woodring kid is just like Houdini. I asked him after that game if he ever slows down, and he told me, ‘I just do whatever I need to do.’ He did, but we gave him good chase. Overall, our defense stopped the run, and the interception by Dunn. … Those guys played well, and our defensive coaching staff put them in a good position for that.”