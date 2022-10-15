HOMER CITY — When Marion Center’s Liam Cornetto pulled in a 10-yard pass from quarterback Dakota Bracken through coverage and rolled his way around Homer-Center defenders to put the Stingers up 10-6 with 4:36 left in the game, coach Adam Rising thought his team had a second straight win coming.
The Homer-Center Wildcats had other plans.
Homer-Center marched 77 yards on the next drive, allowing quarterback Riley Clevenger to connect with a wide open Michael Krejocic in the back right corner of the end zone to give the Wildcats a 13-10 lead they’d hold for a Heritage Conference football victory on Friday at Memorial Field.
“We’d start doing some good things,” Rising said, “but then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot offensively with some poor snaps at times, the exchange between quarterback and center. … I don’t fault our effort. It was there. When we went up here after that score, I thought we had it. Hats off to them. They drove the length of the field on us and had really nice play action and hit No. 24 in the back of the end zone.”
The Wildcats led in points but put up just 147 offensive yards compared to Marion Center’s 269.
“That was an effort by Marion Center, their kids and their staff,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “They came to play. We had a couple breakdowns that they exploited, that you want to lose your hair over, but overall we showed a lot of will when they scored the go-ahead. … I’m proud of our kids.”
The Stingers held what little momentum the game offered in the first half. Landon Cook, a sophomore, snagged an interception off Clevenger, quarterback Dakota Bracken connected with Cornetto for a 52-yard pass, and Marion Center went up 3-0 on a 20-yard field goal by senior Braden Reichenbach at 1:57 in the first quarter after the Stingers were unable to convert on third-and-goal.
The Wildcats got to the Stingers’ 20 on the next drive, but Clevenger threw his second interception of the night, this one to sophomore Mason Ploskunak in the end zone for a touchback, on fourth-and-12 to cool off Homer-Center.
At the half, Marion Center outrushed Homer-Center 40 yards to 28, outpassed them 126-12 and had six first downs to the Wildcats’ two.
“We had a couple bad snaps, we had a hold,” Page said about the Wildcats’ quiet offense in the first half. “We’re moving the ball and those types of things would happen. It’s not one person’s fault, it’s just stuff was happening. We’re rolling, we’re moving the ball, we get a first down and then we get a bad snap. It’s frustrating as a coach.”
As the temperature dropped, Homer-Center heated up. On fourth-and-6 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Clevenger sneaked through a gap up the middle for a 17-yard run that gave the Wildcats new life.
“Somebody said, ‘You know it’s fourth down?’ when we called that play,” Page said. “It’s a replay, and I said, ‘Well, everyone in the building is thinking you’re probably going to pass so maybe spread them out.’ (Clevenger) made a great read, he was hungry, he ran like a man possessed on that first touchdown drive and we just kept giving him the ball.”
Clevenger went on runs of 8 and 6 yards, and Landon Hill rushed for 5 before Clevenger punched in a 6-yard score at 1:43. Krejocic’s extra-point kick went wide left, but Homer-Center grabbed a 6-3 lead.
The Wildcats’ tough defense stepped up and batted down three straight Bracken passes to close out the third.
Homer-Center went three-and-out to start the fourth after a fumbled handoff put the Wildcats at fourth-and-9. The Stingers set to work, stringing together a 14-play, 77-yard drive that ate up nearly six minutes and was highlighted by a 26-yard pass from Bracken to senior tight end Parker Black, a 13-yard run by Alex Stewart and a Cornetto grab for 14 yards that put Marion Center at the Wildcats’ 10. Bracken, a senior, found Cornetto at the left sideline for a 10-yard score that put up the Stingers 10-6 with less five minutes to go.
The lead didn’t last for long as the Wildcats went the same distance on 12 plays in four minutes with Krejocic getting a huge pickup of 12 yards on a sweep on second-and-10 to put Homer-Center at the Stingers’ 3.
Hill was pushed back 2 yards on his carry, but Clevenger had no problem finding Krejocic for what Page called the ugliest touchdown pass but also the winning touchdown pass. Krejocic redeemed his earlier mishap with a perfect PAT and the Wildcats took the 13-10 lead with less than a minute left.
“We’re pounding, pounding, pounding,” Page said, “so we figured to fake it, roll them out and make a read. That’s exactly what happened there.”
“It’s on me,” Rising said of the defensive breakdown that led to Krejocic being left unguarded. “I asked the defensive coordinator to make a personnel change because they kept working their offense left. We made that change, and they executed and took advantage of it.”
A 30-yard kickoff return by Stewart gave the Stingers hope, but an illegal chop block and delay of game penalties put Marion Center at fourth-and-29 to end its hopes of a last-second comeback.
The Stingers finished with 197 receiving yards. Bracken went 11-for-21 for 184 yards. His top receiver was Cornetto with 118 yards on seven catches.
“I saw our kids play with a lot of heart, a lot of desire, a lot of will,” Rising said. “They never gave up. We played really good defense for the most part. Offensively, we did really well at times, but we were inconsistent at times, as well. Stupid penalties, you just can’t do that against a team of Homer’s caliber.”
The Wildcats put up just 147 yards with Clevenger, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior, leading the way. Clevenger went 4-for-7 for 19 yards and two interceptions and added 69 rushing yards. Hill, a 6-1 junior, followed with 44 rushing yards on 15 carries. Krejocic finished with three receptions for 15 yards and ran for an additional 20.
“We’re playing with our third-string quarterback, but he has the heart of a lion,” Page said of Clevenger. “He has guts out the wazoo, and the guys up front, on both sides of the ball, just show a lot of guts coming back. When you have lost some games, it tends to break your confidence a bit. These guys just really played hard and came back when they had to.”
Homer-Center (4-4) snapped its two-game losing streak and travels to Purchase Line next week, while Marion Center (2-6) welcomes undefeated Penns Manor.