HOMER CENTER LOGOS

MARION CENTER — Angelo Alexander passed for three touchdowns to three different receivers, Landon Hill and his offensive line controlled the clock in a pivotal third quarter, and the Homer-Center Wildcats began 2023 with a hard-fought 29-14 road win over Marion Center in the Heritage Conference opener for both teams at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium on Friday night.

“It’s a great team win,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I think, first and foremost, we did a nice job up front both ways. Defensively, we did a nice job and held them except for a couple of big plays, which were those that went for touchdowns. We gutted it out with five new guys up front against a tough Marion Center team.”