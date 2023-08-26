MARION CENTER — Angelo Alexander passed for three touchdowns to three different receivers, Landon Hill and his offensive line controlled the clock in a pivotal third quarter, and the Homer-Center Wildcats began 2023 with a hard-fought 29-14 road win over Marion Center in the Heritage Conference opener for both teams at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium on Friday night.
“It’s a great team win,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “I think, first and foremost, we did a nice job up front both ways. Defensively, we did a nice job and held them except for a couple of big plays, which were those that went for touchdowns. We gutted it out with five new guys up front against a tough Marion Center team.”
Alexander connected with Braden Dunn with less than a minute to play in the second quarter to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead. He later connected on scoring passes of 26 yards to Wil Jones and 18 yards to Jaxson Arone.
“He had a couple flashes for us last year,” Page said when asked about Alexander’s development. “He is more mature, he’s stronger, he throws the ball better, but the biggest thing is that he has command of this offense and is gaining confidence.”
Hill was bottled up by a young but developing Stingers defense in the first half and was held to just 22 yards on five carries through two quarters. However, Hill was the workhorse for the majority of the second half and finished with 88 yards on 22 attempts while controlling the clock and not allowing Marion Center to get in any second-half flow. Hill scored on an 8-yard dive straight up the middle with 3:08 to play in the 3rd quarter.
“We wanted to get some other guys some carries in the first half,” Page said. (Isaiah) McCracken, Brian Mills, and Angelo had some carries in that first half. We couldn’t get anyone going really in that first half, and that’s a credit to Marion Center’s defense. That front five came back after halftime, gave Landon a nice push, and gave him some lanes to run through.”
“First half, it was first game jitters,” Hill said. “But our line is hungry, and we came out in the second half, and I had all kinds of room to run. That is a credit to those guys up front.”
With the victory, the Wildcats have now won 11 straight contests against Marion Center dating to Marion Center’s last win in 2011. Page wasn’t putting any stock in the streak and admitted he was worried about the Stingers’ athleticism and size up front.
“I’m not even buying into that,” Page said. “They are a good program. They are always tough, and it is always tough to play up here. Adam does a great job with his team, and I worry about playing these guys every year.”
After a scoreless first eight minutes, Marion Center went on a seven-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Alex Stewart taking a handoff from Camden Rising and sprinting the final 12 yards for the game’s first score.
Stewart also found newcomer Noah McCoy on a 28-yard pass on the drive that set up the touchdown three plays later.
“We played some good football at times,” Rising said. “Especially in the first half, we saw some good things from offense and defense. Unfortunately, we must have more consistency to finish these types of games.”
The Stingers had to rearrange their offense a little more than planned after a preseason injury to quarterback Drew Runk cost him the season. Stewart played much of the game at quarterback and was spelled by Rising at times.
“One of our top guys went down,” Rising said about the Runk injury. “It is just finding our place for each one of our guys. It might take a while, but we will figure it out and get our guys in the best position to succeed.”
Hill’s 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Homer-Center up 13-6. Alexander found Jones on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 19-6. Freshman kicker Brady Frazier added the extra point to put the Wildcats up 20-6.
A high snap that went over Stewart’s head in punt formation and rolled out of the end zone for a safety to give Homer-Center a 22-6 advantage.
Arone’s 18-yard catch-and-run finished off a 10-play drive that took more than 10 minutes off the fourth-quarter clock and put Homer-Center up 29-6.
Marion Center finished strong with a seven-play 43-yard drive, ending with Stewart scoring his second touchdown from 6 yards. McCoy made a nice catch on a 2-point conversion pass from Stewart to set the final.
Stewart finished with 57 yards on 21 carries. Rising added 13 yards on five attempts. McCoy caught three passes for 36 yards in his first career game.
“It’s just that first game and finding that groove,” Rising said. “We liked some things that we saw out there, and we have a lot of things we have to work on as well.”
