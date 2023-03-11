CENTER TOWNSHIP — Homer-Center had a goal Friday night to hold Chartiers-Houston under 30 points, and there was never really any doubt whether it would happen.
The only drama was whether the Wildcats would allow even 20 points.
While that did happen — when the Buccaneers’ Ava Capozzoli hit a 3-pointer in the closing minute — it did little to mar the Wildcats’ otherwise sparkling night, as they began the PIAA Class 2A girls’ basketball tournament with a convincing 43-20 win over Chartiers-Houston at the HomerDome.
“I can’t say enough about the girls and their effort,” said Homer-Center coach Nick Moore. “We challenged them to play well defensively. I’ll take it every time, the way they played defense tonight. It’s a win. We’re moving on. And it’s survive and advance at this point.”
The Wildcats (21-7) advance to the second round, where they will face Millersburg (19-8) on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. Millersburg, the District 3 champion, beat Tri-Valley 44-33 on Friday.
“We were a little rusty, as you can tell, because we hadn’t played a game in over a week,” said Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. “So, it was good to knock off the rust.”
Both teams started off rusty, with neither scoring a single point in the game’s first 4 minutes and 43 seconds. But while the Wildcats recovered and found somewhat of an offensive rhythm, Chartiers-Houston never did. The eighth seed out of the WPIAL, the Buccaneers (17-12) hadn’t played a game since Feb. 28, and they struggled all night to get the ball in the hoop, missing a lot of shots and going long periods without scoring.
Chartiers-Houston used a seven-point burst late in the first quarter to take a 7-4 lead, but then the Buccaneers went cold again, going scoreless until the second quarter was more than half over. They managed just four points in the second quarter and then pulled the dubious achievement of going the entire third quarter without scoring a single point.
Meanwhile, Kosmack and the Wildcats got things going, and after trailing 7-4 after one quarter, they led 26-11 after three. Chartiers-Houston scored only once early in the fourth quarter before finishing with a flurry to get to 20 points, with three buckets in the final two minutes.
“We played well defensively,” Moore said. “I’m happy with our defensive effort. What did we give up? Six, eight points in a second half? And none in the third quarter? That was great.”
Chartiers Valley is a team that didn’t score much anyway. The Buccaneers entered the game averaging just 42.5 points per game, but they won a lot of low-scoring games this season by playing good defense: they won three times while allowing fewer than 20 points.
But after holding Homer-Center in check for the first five minutes, the Buccaneers simply had no answer for the Wildcats’ inside duo of Kosmack and Alaina Fabin, who dominated the post while Chartiers-Houston center Mia Mitrik found herself in early foul trouble and sat out most of the second half.
When the Buccaneers did get a shot off, they rarely got more than one as the Wildcats outrebounded the visitors 35-26.
Kosmack was a dominating force in the paint, particularly in the middle two quarters. She scored 12 of her 15 points in the second and third quarters as the Wildcats blew open the tight game. And it happened while their leading scorer, Macy Sardone, was held to just three points, 16 below her average.
“We got the ball to Molly,” Moore said. “That’s what we wanted to do. We knew we had an advantage. They didn’t have anybody to match up with her. They were playing a box-and-one on Macy. We kept trying to get her loose, but we were failing to a set good screens. We’ll work on that in case we see it again. But overall, I’m happy.
Kosmack credited Ashlyn Kerr and Anna Cutshall for their contributions, especially on defense.
“I think Ashlyn and Anna did an amazing job tonight stopping who we needed to stop,” Kosmack said. “We knew that we didn’t want them to have second- and third-shot opportunities. So, boxing out and getting the rebound and going to the offensive side was most important.”
In the end, it was the Homer-Center defense that controlled the game, with the final score being Exhibit A.
“Our goal was to keep it under 30,” Kosmack said. “We definitely beat our goal tonight.”