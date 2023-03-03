CRESSON — Homer-Center fell short of a third straight Heritage Conference championship last month, and the loss didn’t sit quite right with a group of girls that have seen plenty of success over the past few years.
But the Wildcats did what any good team would and used the bitter taste of defeat as fuel to defend their district title.
Homer-Center used a big third quarter and standout defense to beat United, 52-45, and become back-to-back District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball champions at Mount Aloysius College on Thursday night.
“It feels so amazing,” Wildcats senior Macy Sardone said. “This was one of our goals at the beginning of the year, and I’m just super happy that we were able to make it back and defend our title. … I think everyone was a little bit disparaged by the (Heritage) loss, so we all just said in the locker room, ‘We just have to put whatever happened during the season behind us. This is a whole new season, so we have a whole different mindset and here we go.’”
Molly Kosmack, a 6-foot senior for fifth-seeded Homer-Center who’s committed to continue her education and basketball career at Mount Aloysius, had a huge night for the Wildcats on what will be her home court in the fall with 18 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Donelson hit three 3s en route to a game-high 20 points for the sixth-seeded Lions.
“Anything for my team honestly,” Kosmack said. “All season it’s always been about doing whatever it takes to help my team and get us to this spot actually. Hopefully we can continue on with this.”
It was anybody’s game in the first half with neither team able to get ahead by more than four points.
The Wildcats went on an 8-2 run to take a 10-6 lead with a little over a minute left in the first quarter, but United’s Mollee Fry drained a 3-point field goal to cut the lead to one before a pair of Kosmack free throws ended the first 12-9 in favor of Homer-Center.
Donelson fired off five straight points to kick off the second quarter and give the Lions a short-lived 14-12 edge.
There were seven lead changes in the remaining six minutes, featuring a putback by United’s Aleah Bevard that made it 20-17 at 2:46, a pair of steals by Sardone and a hard-fought shot in the lane by Kosmack with 35 seconds left in the half that gave the Wildcats a 24-22 advantage.
Kosmack hit a layup to end the second with Homer-Center leading by three, but the Wildcats weren’t entirely happy with their 27-24 half.
“We weren’t making a concerted effort,” Homer-Center coach Nick Moore said. “We were being a little lazy defensively. We got it, and we gave them fits. We got some turnovers. That’s always been my strategy. … Take care of defense and the offense will come.”
The Wildcats used the momentum from that 7-1 run that ended the first half to fully settle into their game, getting more aggressive on defense to shut down a dangerous United offense and going hard inside for gritty points against an equally tough D.
Kosmack hit four field goals, Anna Cutshall nailed a 3 and Homer-Center outscored the Lions 16-4 in eight minutes that changed the game and put the Wildcats up by 16, 43-27, after three quarters. Last year, Homer-Center held Bishop McCort to two points in the third en route to its title.
“There’s something about this floor and that third quarter,” Moore said. “Two years in a row. Last year it was 17-2 in the third, this year it’s 16-4. That’s all the girls. That’s their effort defensively and offensively. I’m proud of them. I couldn’t be happier.”
“That third quarter killed us,” United coach Paul Hall said. “Their size, easy baskets, turnovers, not getting any shots off, they upped their tempo on defense, so that was pretty much sticking the dagger in us.”
The Wildcats started to stray from their game in the fourth quarter. Not protecting the ball while trying to delay, messy passes and taking less shots from inside allowed United to trim a 16-point deficit to single digits.
The Lions hit four 3s in an 18-9 fourth quarter, including two to end the game by Donelson and Delaney Perrone.
Donelson scored her game-high total on the back off seven field goals and 3-for-3 free throw shooting, while Perrone connected on 5 of 6 en route to 10 points. Bevard added eight points.
“(Donelson’s) senior leadership for this team has been outstanding,” Hall said. “Some nights she might only score three points, and others she might score in the 20s or teens. But she gives 110 percent out there all the time.”
It’s the second time in three years nited (17-8) has come in second place in districts, falling to Penns Manor in 2021.
“It’s great getting here, but I want one of them District 6 championship trophies,” Hall said. “It’s hard coming in second two times, but, hey, these girls accomplished a lot, and we still get to play next week. … We’ll learn from this.”
Koskmack finished with eight field goals and a pair of free throws, while Sardone put up 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Homer-Center (20-7). Alaina Fabin, a 5-11 junior, chipped in nine points. Fabin and Kosmack combined for 15 boards, while Cutshall’s defensive effort kept Fry, the Lions’ leading scorer in the semifinals, to three points.
“Everyone was hustling,” Sardone said. “Getting steals, getting rebounds, it’s just a super crucial part of the game and everyone stepped up tonight.”
Both teams advance to the state tournament next week. United plays Burgettstown (20-6), the third-place team of the WPIAL, and and Homer-Center takes on Charters-Houston (18-10), the eighth-place team out of the WPIAL.