The Homer-Center Wildcats defended their District 6 Class 2A girls' basketball title by beating United at Mount Aloysius College on Thursday night.

 KyLEE SURIKE/Gazette

CRESSON — Homer-Center fell short of a third straight Heritage Conference championship last month, and the loss didn’t sit quite right with a group of girls that have seen plenty of success over the past few years.

But the Wildcats did what any good team would and used the bitter taste of defeat as fuel to defend their district title.