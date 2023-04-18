The landscape has exploded in vegetation after some much-needed moisture fell this weekend.
Spurred by warm temperatures, many plants and trees were lying in wait with only a drink needed to break buds and grow. Consequently, the scenery now looks much different and the ability to read the land and study the terrain is quickly diminishing.
Wildlife wastes little time in adapting to the new food sources, and movement will occur as they seek greener pastures. Over the weekend I was saddened to see a hen turkey and cock ringneck pheasant dead alongside the road. I wondered aloud if the ringneck survived the winter only to be struck or if it was breeding stock the Pennsylvania Game Commission discarded after egg collection. Motorists should use caution in the weeks to come as encountering mothers with their young will become more common.
Trout streams are all but abandoned, and on the four approved waters I drove along over this weekend, it was difficult to see an angler. Those who are serious about trout fishing study the stocking list and adjust as the water receives fresh fish. While there may be a crowd on the stocking date and perhaps the day after, anglers that remain have plenty of options and few competitors.
During the week angling pressure will be even less. Having a beautiful trout stream to yourself this spring is a great way to relax.
With the spring season progressing rapidly, products such as bug spray and sunscreen should be in the vehicle so they are available when needed. A set of dry clothes and extra rod and reel also are good to have in the truck when fishing further from home.
Breeding season is underway for wild turkey, and hearing or seeing evidence of this is possible throughout the region. A gobbler strutting for his hen in the early morning sun was a welcome sight on Saturday while I was driving to a beagle field trial. On my way home several hours later, what I presumed was the same tom was slowly working his way out of the field with the hen nowhere to be seen.
Mornings are your best chance for hearing gobbling activity, although it occurs throughout the day. Listening from an elevated position allows the sound to carry over the terrain and to your ear.
Those that enjoy shooting firearms or work with machinery often damage their hearing, which greatly impacts how far away a gobble can be heard. Youth hunters should be provided hearing protection whenever at the range so they may enjoy the sound longer.
The thrill of turkey hunting is the vocal interaction between the gobbler and hunter’s calls. Unfortunately, not all days are equal for gobbling, and in bad weather or high hen density it can be difficult to hear a gobble after a fly-down.
Hunters can benefit from scouting for turkey, although at this point it should be done discreetly. Without a gun on the shoulder, diving into your favorite turkey woods risks the chance of disturbing them or pushing them out of the area. Listening from a distance will allow you to monitor a bird’s movements throughout the morning without messing up anything.
Turkey season is already underway in a number of nearby states, and for the cost of a nonresident hunting license and some gas, you could be in the woods tomorrow. When investing time and money into a hunt, it helps to be flexible so one can hunt during the best weather to maximize your chances for success.