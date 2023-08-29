A light breeze ruffled the surface of Pymatuning Lake as my friend Dave Keith and I began fishing our first spot, a hard-bottomed hump that reached within 13 feet of the surface.
I made a cast with a glide jig — an Acme Hyper Rattle — while Dave opted for a Ned Rig, a light jighead dressed with a 3-inch plastic worm.
Within a few casts I picked up a walleye, but it was foul hooked. It’s not usual for walleyes to be hooked in strange places on glide jigs. I suspect the erratic action rouses their curiosity. They inspect it, but don’t eat it, and then get hooked when the angler gives the bait its next jigging stroke.
Meanwhile, Dave picked up a nice channel cat on the Ned Rig and had a few light hits that he figured were panfish of some sort.
The next three or so hours were more of the same — a few fish on the Ned Rig and several hookups on the glide jig, fish that were lost in that they weren’t securely hooked.
Then the wind picked up, a steady north wind of about 10 mph. I parked the boat on the north end of a subtle structure that’s been productive during previous trips this summer. Over the next half hour, we boated several walleyes in the 16- to 19-inch range, fish that readily ate the glide jig. All were hooked solidly in the mouth, and we experienced no lost fish. By the time we put the boat back on the trailer around 5 p.m. we’d landed 22 walleyes in addition to several large white bass and channel cats.
There’s no doubt in my mind the change in fish attitude was the result of the wind picking up. The wind, in my experience, can be friend or foe.
On large, shallow, windswept lakes like Pymatuning, it makes sense that fish become accustomed to feeding during breezy conditions. The wind disorients baitfish and diffuses light penetration, both of which play in favor of predator over prey. In turn, anglers benefit from this uptick in fish aggression.
Wind can also serve as a buffer, defusing sounds we make, like that produced by a trolling motor. This is especially true with motors that have an “anchor” or “spot lock” mode, features that utilize GPS technology to hold the boat in a desired position. Lacking any wind, it’s common for the motor to be overworked, frequently engaging as the boat drifts away from the set position. A steady wind, however, provides resistance for the motor to push against, to hold the boat in check rather than continuing to drift under its own impetus. The wind also masks the disturbance created by the on/off cycling of the propeller, particularly vital when fishing cover/structure that’s right under the boat.
Another situation where wind can be of benefit regards floating weeds and other debris. As the season passes from summer into fall submergent vegetation begins to die off and float to the surface. Eelgrass, aka water celery, is particularly prone to this. Under calm conditions, dead, floating weeds can be randomly dispersed on the surface, impeding fishing efforts. When the wind comes up such clutter is often pushed to one side of the lake. In this way at least some areas are weed-free.
Incidentally, Pymatuning’s walleye population appears to be doing fine. According to Area Fisheries Manager Tim Wilson, this spring’s netting survey captured a total of 2,011 walleyes ranging in size from 7 to 29 inches. He said the overall catch rate of 2.23 walleyes per hour of trap netting is above the long-term average of 1.7. Wilson attributed the results primarily due to strong year classes in 2019 and 2022.
“The 2021- and 2022-year classes are OK but slightly below the long-term average,” he said. “In general, I would say the walleye population is in great shape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.