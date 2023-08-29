knapp 8-28-23

Dave Keith displayed a nice Pymatuning walleye taken last week during a windy day.

 Jeff Knapp photo

A light breeze ruffled the surface of Pymatuning Lake as my friend Dave Keith and I began fishing our first spot, a hard-bottomed hump that reached within 13 feet of the surface.

I made a cast with a glide jig — an Acme Hyper Rattle — while Dave opted for a Ned Rig, a light jighead dressed with a 3-inch plastic worm.