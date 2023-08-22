knapp 8-21-23

Ohio’s Clearfork Lake supports a variety of fish species, such as white crappies as shown here by Jeff Knapp.

 Jeff Knapp photo

With fall around the corner, now is a good time to plan a fishing trip, one when the weather is cool and the fish are often biting. Neighboring Ohio has several excellent options. Here are three.

CLEAR FORK LAKE PANFISH: Northwestern Ohio’s Clear Fork Lake has the deserved reputation as one the state’s better muskie lakes. It’s likely the muskies (and largemouth bass) help keep the panfish populations in check, as Clear Fork has a solid population of sunfish and crappies. It’s a peaceful place to spend a fall afternoon putting a few panfish in the boat and perhaps bringing some home for the table.