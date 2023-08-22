With fall around the corner, now is a good time to plan a fishing trip, one when the weather is cool and the fish are often biting. Neighboring Ohio has several excellent options. Here are three.
CLEAR FORK LAKE PANFISH: Northwestern Ohio’s Clear Fork Lake has the deserved reputation as one the state’s better muskie lakes. It’s likely the muskies (and largemouth bass) help keep the panfish populations in check, as Clear Fork has a solid population of sunfish and crappies. It’s a peaceful place to spend a fall afternoon putting a few panfish in the boat and perhaps bringing some home for the table.
Clear Fork Lake covers a bit over 1,000 acres and has a maximum depth of more than 20 feet. Of note to pan fishermen are the steep drop-offs along the northern shoreline of the lake. In the fall, crappies like to congregate at the bottom of sharp ledges that reach the main basin. Spots that feature a stump or two, or a sunken brush pile, will attract these deeper fish. Target them by yo-yoing a light jig from directly above. Use as light a jig as the wind and waves will permit.
There is no horsepower limit on Clear Fork, though there is an 8-mph speed limit lake-wide. The boat access area is located at the upper end of the lake off Route 97.
WESTERN BASIN WALLEYES: Nomadic by nature, the roving walleye heads west come fall. Schools of fish that traveled eastward through Lake Erie during the summer do an about face; by mid to late fall schools of big walleyes are present in the western basin, particularly in the Vermillion area, as well as around the islands.
By October schools of walleyes will be loading up in the waters between Vermillion and Sandusky. Fish are taken by trolling these offshore anglers with minnow-shaped crankbaits like Rapala’s Deep Taildancer and Reef Runners. Suspended walleyes will be apparent on the sonar screen; locating schools before wetting a line is often a key to success. Also, the best fishing tends to occur following a day or two of stable weather, which allows for better visibility in the lake.
Access areas in this portion of the lake are limited to private (fee) landings. Included is White’s Landing (in Sandusky Bay) and Romps Lake Erie Marina (a half-mile up the Vermillion River).
Shore anglers aren’t left out of the fall Lake Erie walleye picture. Night fishing can be quite productive in and around public-access areas like the Mazurik Access in Ottawa County. Big walleyes are taken by shore anglers casting large minnow-shaped plugs. The action can be hit or miss, with the fish not showing up every night. And it can also be crowded, as anglers vie for a spot among the limited public access spots.
SALT FORK LAKE SMALLMOUTH BASS: Southeastern Ohio’s Salt Fork Lake features a solid warm-water fishery. It’s one of the better smallmouth bass lakes in the state. Encased with wooded hillsides, Salt Fork is an excellent place to put a few fall bronzebacks in the boat. It covers just over 3,000 acres and attains a depth of 30 feet.
While largemouths outnumber smallmouth bass in Salt Fork, the DOW considers the smallmouth population to be above average for a state inland lake.
It’s not surprising that largemouths outnumber smallies in Salt Fork. The lake has much more habitat suitable for largemouths than smallmouths. Salt Fork is comprised of two major creek arms, ones that each have networks of secondary bays and coves. I’ve had my best smallmouth bass action along the peninsula, near the dam, where the two arms split. The area is classic smallmouth bass water, with boulders and rockslides along with numerous laydowns — perfect places to pitch skirted jigs with crawfish trailers.
Salt Fork Lake has no horsepower restrictions, though there are numerous no-wake areas. Two boat ramps are found within the lower end of the lake near the good smallmouth areas.
