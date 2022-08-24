West Shamokin won three of its final four games last season and earned a sixth consecutive berth in the District 6 playoffs.
The Wolves banked their recent success on Bo Swartz, an all-conference and all-Gazette quarterback who accumulated big numbers in three seasons as a starter.
He graduated, but West Shamokin still has a Swartz behind center.
Lou Swartz, Bo’s younger brother and now a junior, takes over as quarterback after leading the area in receptions last season. He accumulated 942 total yards a season ago, with 788 receiving and 154 rushing to go with 12 touchdowns. He is slightly bigger than his brother, checking in at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.
Now he’s calling the shots in a spread-style offense, and the Wolves are looking to add more of a rushing element to that attack. West Shamokin opened with more than 40 players in preseason camp, including 15 returning letterwinners, and five starters on offense and four on defense.
West Shamokin was dominant on offense last season, leading the area in total offense at 350 yards per game and passing offense at 250, and the Wolves ranked second in scoring offense at 30 points per game.
“I still believe that we can be pretty balanced,” coach Jon McCullough said. “We are going to have the ability to pass the ball again, but yes, we must be more productive in our run game. That has been a point of emphasis for us. We have the players to be very productive in the run game.”
Tasked with leading the ground game is senior Dylan Wolfe, a tailback who suffered an injury that forced him to miss most of the season. He churned out 88 yards and a touchdown in two games and returned a kick for another score.
“He was injured early on last season, and that was a big loss for us,” McCullough said. “To have him back healthy is a very big deal for our offense.”
A trio of underclassmen vied for time as Wolfe’s running mate: Pete Orlosky, Derek Lybarger and Isic Sleigh. Those three continued to receive reps in camp and scrimmages for the lead “H-back” position.
Sophomore Henry Clark lines up as the slot receiver, and Ezra Oesterling, a junior, gives the Wolves a deep threat on the outside. Oesterling gained experience last season and figures to get significant targets.
In charge of protecting Swartz and company on offense are a pair of returning starters who will mix with some newcomers to make up the Wolves’ offensive line. Three-year starter Gabe Schrecengost headlines the unit alongside fellow guard Derek Blose.
The newcomers include junior Blake Pegg at right tackle and sophomore Jaden Klonowski at center. Jonah Linhart figures to join the rotation.
An offensive lineman to watch is freshman Conner Gervasoni, who checks in at 6-2, 290. McCullough tabbed Gervasoni as an early favorite to start at left tackle and liked his effort and competitive spirit.
“I think Conner has been turning some heads in camp and has been a pleasant surprise up to this point,” McCullough said.
While West Shamokin put up blistering offensive numbers last season, the Wolves got burned on defense, too. West Shamokin allowed 283 rushing yards and 32.7 points per game last season.
“We have to do a better job of stopping the run,” McCullough said. “Last year it was no secret that we didn’t play to the level that we needed to be competitive against the run. That must be our central focus on the defensive side of the ball,”
The Wolves plan to play their familiar odd-front look, but McCullough expects to toss in some wrinkles.
“We might look similar in our base, but we could line up in an even-front as well,” McCullough said. “We have to find ways to try and create more turnovers than we did last season.”
West Shamokin collected 12 interceptions in 2021, all by graduated seniors.
Clark will have an expanded role on defense as the projected starter at safety. Oesterling and Lybarger were leading candidates to join him in the secondary.
Schrecengost is entrenched at defensive end and Jonah Linhart at nose tackle, and Blake Pegg competed for a spot at defensive end.
Swartz returns in the middle of the linebacking corps, which also included Jaden Klononwski at weak side linebacker and senior Max Long as strong side linebacker. Wolfe and Blose step in at linebacker, and Orlosky and Sleigh bid for time in those slots.
“We really can’t afford to be as one-dimensional as we have been in the past on offense, and we also have to have better tackling technique and get back to basics on defense,” McCullough said. “Our O-Line is coming together, and we have the backfield to run the ball. I expect to do that effectively.”
West Shamokin has hovered around .500 in nine seasons under McCullough. The Wolves have enjoyed berths in the postseason but are looking to make an impact in the Heritage Conference.
“The Heritage Conference is competitive from top to bottom,” McCullough said. “If you sleep on someone, you’re going to have a difficult time on any given Friday night.”
Last season, West Shamokin reached the postseason and took a loss to Portage, a newcomer to the conference this season.
“I expect our team to be very competitive in this conference, even with the addition of Portage to our conference,” McCullough said. “They always have a good team and we played them neck and neck in the playoffs last year with a chance to win late in the game.”