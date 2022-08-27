NuMINE — The West Shamokin Wolves were eager to get back on the field after their heartbreaking loss in their final game last year when they came up just short of securing the first playoff win in program history.
West Shamokin started on the path to redemption by drilling nearby rival Marion Center, 40-14, in a Heritage Conference football game.
West Shamokin received the opening kickoff. The Wolves moved the ball to Stingers territory, where quarterback Lou Swartz ran the ball 11 yards into the end zone for a touchdown with 7:28 to go in the first quarter. After the PAT, the Wolves led 7-0.
Marion Center fumbled the kickoff and the Wolves recovered. The Wolves took advantage of the turnover and scored on a 10-yard pass from Lou Swartz to Pete Orlosky. The kick after made it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
West Shamokin’s defense held Marion Center on its next possession and Dylan Wolfe had a 52-yard run from his own 19 to the Stingers 29. Wolfe capitalized the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run to give West Shamokin a 20-0 lead.
The Wolves defense continued to shut down Marion Center. West Shamokin took over again a broke a big play on Max Long’s 56-yard touchdown run to give the Wolves a 26-0 lead.
Marion Center finally got the offense rolling late in the half and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 26-7 with 2:06 to go in the half.
West Shamokin came within a yard of scoring again as time ran out in the half. Lou Swartz was stopped just shy of the end zone as the clock hit triple zeros.
Marion Center received the second-half kickoff. The Stingers were stopped again by the Wolves defense.
Wolfe responded with a run of 47 yards from his own 34 to the Stingers 29 as the running game kept churning behind the offensive line. From there, Swartz ran for another touchdown and after a two-point conversion, West Shamokin led 34-7 with just under 9:00 to go in the third quarter.
Marion Center drove to midfield, but Wolfe intercepted a pass and set up his team at its own 36. The Wolves continued to pick up large chunks of yardage and drove to the Stingers 15-yard line. But a fumble by West Shamokin gave the ball back to the Marion Center offense.
After a couple first downs, West Shamokin’s Henry Clark intercepted a pass to stop the drive.
West Shamokin’s offense was finally slowed down and was forced to punt.
Marion Center took over at midfield with two minutes to go in the third quarter, which ended with West Shamokin holding onto a 34-7 lead. Then the Wolves came up with their third interception, setting up a 25-yard touchdown run by Micah Linhart to put the Wolves up 40-7 after a failed two-point conversion with 8:40 to go in the game.
Marion Center was driving for a touchdown but fumbled on the 1-yard line and the Wolves recovered. The offense took over but failed to run the clock out, giving the Stingers possession with just over a minute to go in the game. Marion Center scored on the next play and with only 53 seconds to go in the game cut the lead by the Wolves to 40-14.
West Shamokin travels to Purchase Line next week. Marion Center plays host to Northern Cambria.