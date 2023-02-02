BLAIRSVILLE — West Shamokin posted as many rebounds as River Valley had points in a 40-37 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game at the STEAM Academy on Wednesday.
The Panthers already clinched a Heritage Conference semifinal spot as the West’s runner-up with a 9-4 record, playing East Division champion Portage on Tuesday. River Valley sits in the No. 8 spot in the District 6 Class 3A rankings at 12-9.
West Shamokin is the sixth-seed in Class 2A at 9-11.
“We’re still fighting for a chance at a District 6 spot,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “It was a big game for us. It was a good defensive game. We gave up 40 points, and West Shamokin made more plays. …
“West Shamokin had 37 rebounds. Sixteen of them offensive. You aren’t going to win any games when a team has as many rebounds as you have points. I give all the credit to Coach McCullough and his team. They won it hitting the boards. As for us, we need to get healthy, get some confidence back and be ready to play Tuesday night with a chance to still get to the KCAC.”
River Valley, which was without starter Luke Woodring because of an illness that has plagued the team all week, held a 10-point lead after the first eight minutes at 18-8 and took a 19-13 edge into halftime. The Wolves chipped away at the Panthers’ lead with an 8-5 third quarter that made it 24-21 and stole the game with a 19-13 final frame.
Braydn Rodgers led the Wolves with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Jayden Whitfield (11) and Dom Speal (10) hit double figures for the Panthers.
West Shamokin travels to Moniteau on Saturday.
PENNS MANOR 73, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 52: Max Hill led four Penns Manor players in double figures, and the Comets put together a double-digit first-half lead that carried them to a Heritage Conference road victory over Northern Cambria.
Four different Comets registered points, helping the visitors race out to a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Penns Manor hit three 3-pointers and outscored the Colts 23-13 to go into halftime ahead 42-27.
The Comets took a 15-13 third quarter and a 16-12 advantage over the final eight minutes to break a two-game slide.
Hill led all scorers with 18 points, and was joined by teammates Colton Kerchensky (16), Ashton Courvina (11) and Mark Bagley (11) in double figures for Penns Manor.
Ty Dumm’s 17 points paced Northern Cambria. Dumm hit five field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was successful on 6 of 7 free throws. Dawson Shutty tallied 12 points for the Colts.
Northern Cambria (9-11) hosts Conemaugh Valley on Saturday, and Penns Manor (10-11) welcomes Bellevelle-Mennonite on Feb. 13.
HOMER-CENTER 55, MARION CENTER 38: Homer-Center erased a one-point halftime deficit, outscored Marion Center 15-4 in the third quarter and snapped a four game losing streak with a Heritage Conference victory over the Stingers.
Homer-Center connected on three 3-pointers and raced out to a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Stingers’ Noah McCoy scored nine of Marion Center’s 13 second-quarter points to put the Stingers in front 20-19 at halftime.
The Wildcats took a 34-24 lead going into the fourth quarter, and outscored Marion Center 21-14 in the final eight minutes.
Homer-Center senior Michael Krejocic scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. Owen Saiani used a trio of 3-pointers to join Krejocic in double figures with 13 points.
McCoy carried the Stingers’ offense with 12 points.
Marion Center (3-17) hosts Karns City on Monday, while Homer-Center (4-16) welcomes Derry on Feb. 9.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 64, PURCHASE LINE 34: Carter Lamb poured in 19 points as Cambria Heights completed a 30-point route of Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders led 29-16 at halftime and outscored the Red Dragons 35-18 in the second half.
Lamb had nine field goals for his game-high, while Logan Baker scored 17 points on the back of 7-for-7 free throw shooting. Parker Farabaugh netted three 3-point field goals for nine points.
Andrew Smarsh and Andrew Beer each posted nine points for the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights (10-10 overall, 7-6 conference) welcomes Northern Bedford County on Wednesday, and Purchase Line (3-17, 1-12) travels to Harmony this evening.
RIVERVIEW 73, APOLLO-RIDGE 51: Apollo-Ridge guard Jacob Mull led all scorers with 28 points, but it still wasn’t enough to hold down Riverview’s strong 57-point first half as the Raiders downed the Vikings in a WPIAL non-section game.
Riverview began its rapid scoring pace from the jump, burying four 3-pointers, including three by Ben Hower, and taking a 29-11 lead at the end of the first eight minutes. Apollo-Ridge put together 16 second-quarter points but couldn’t hold down the Raiders, who led at halftime by 30 points, 57-27.
Mull helped Apollo-Ridge take the second half, 24-16, but the first-half deficit took its toll and the Vikings fell well short of a comeback attempt.
Ten different Raiders hit the scoring column, including Hower, who had 18 points to lead the way. Dan Roupas was the only other visiting player to hit double digits (15) for Class 2A Section 3 Riverview (11-8, 3-6).
Mull poured in ten field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers and hit 6 of 9 free throws to come up with his game-high 28. Cooper Gorley sank three 3-pointers.
Apollo-Ridge (1-19, 0-10) hosts Deer Lakes on Friday.
GIRLS
BALD EAGLE AREA 47, PURCHASE LINE 44: Bald Eagle Area took advantage of ten second-half team fouls by Purchase Line by connecting on 15 of 19 free throws over the final two periods, knocking off the host Red Dragons in comeback fashion in a non-conference game.
After locked in a 10-all game at the end of the first quarter, it was Purchase Line behind a 19-4 second quarter run, that went into halftime comfortably ahead 29-14.
The Bald Eagles scored 16 points in the third quarter to cut the Purchase Line lead to 34-30 and outscored the Red Dragons 17-10 to complete the comeback.
Junior Anna Layden led the Red Dragons’ scorers with 13 points, and was joined in double figures by senior Bailey Weaver’s 12 points.
Purchase Line (6-13) hosts Cambria Heights on Thursday.