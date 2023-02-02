HS-basketball-2.jpg
BLAIRSVILLE — West Shamokin posted as many rebounds as River Valley had points in a 40-37 win over the Panthers in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game at the STEAM Academy on Wednesday.

The Panthers already clinched a Heritage Conference semifinal spot as the West’s runner-up with a 9-4 record, playing East Division champion Portage on Tuesday. River Valley sits in the No. 8 spot in the District 6 Class 3A rankings at 12-9.

