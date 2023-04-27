Aleya Talmadge knocked in a run on a single in the top of the eighth inning to lift West Shamokin to a 4-3 victory at Apollo-Ridge in a non-conference softball game Wednesday.
The Vikings held a 2-1 lead after the fourth inning, and the Wolves came back with a two-run top of the fifth to go up 3-2. Apollo-Ridge tied the game at 3 in the sixth on Jocelyn Snyder’s home run.
Maria Young and Leah Mondi stroked two hits apiece to lead West Shamokin. Young, Maddie McConnell and Malena Stewart all doubled.
Snyder smacked two hits, and Olivia Saxion doubled and singled for Apollo-Ridge.
Mondi pitched all eight innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Snyder took the loss in a full-game outing.
Both teams play today. West Shamokin (7-3) visits United, and Apollo-Ridge (6-6) welcomes Brentwood.
HOMER-CENTER 19, PURCHASE LINE 6: Homer-Center cranked out four triples in an 18-hit outburst to beat Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference home game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Kylee Krejocic, Alaina Fabin and Bekah Marshall also smacked triples. Krejocic tripled twice and collected four RBIs, while Fabin went 3-for-3. Ava King stroked a pair of doubles and a single for two RBIs. Ashlynn Kerr also had two hits for the Wildcats.
Purchase Line’s Brooklynn Walker went 3-for-3 with a double and triple, while Aniah Byers doubled and had two RBIs. Bella Cessna posted a pair of hits, and Rylee Adams hit a double.
Ava King struck out five and got the win.
Adams took the loss.
Both teams are back in action today. Homer-Center (7-6, 5-4) plays hosts to River Valley, and Purchase Line (1-11, 1-7) travels to Marion Center.
McKEESPORT 6, INDIANA 2: Indiana was held to three hits in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA loss to McKeesport at home.
The Tigers scored six runs in the first two innings, and the Indians brought in two on Ella Myers’ home run in the bottom of the second.
Haley Hamilton doubled and Tori Manzek singled for Indiana’s other two hits.
Emme Stout racked up five RBIs on a grand slam and single, and Kate Hrinda went 3-for-3 to lead McKeesport (6-6, 3-5).
Addie Stossel allowed six runs on seven hits in two innings pitched and suffered the loss.
Madison Miller struck out five in a full-game effort in the win.
Indiana (11-4, 5-3) visits Highlands on Friday.
SOUTH ALLEGHENY 2, LIGONIER VALLEY 1: Ligonier Valley couldn’t get the bats going in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA loss to South Allegheny at home.
The Rams led 1-0 through four innings before South Allegheny scored twice in the top of the fifth for the lead.
Ruby Wallace doubled, and Peyton LaVale had an RBI and a single. Cheyenne Piper and Abigail Springer each singled for Ligonier Valley.
Cadence McBride smacked a home run and had two RBIs, while Ava Martorelli singled twice for the Gladiators.
Ava Brown got the win.
Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to strike out 10, and Piper took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (6-5, 4-4) travels to Derry on Friday.
BASEBALL
HOMER-CENTER 13, PURCHASE LINE 1: Brayden Rado and Nash Budner collected three RBIs apiece as Homer-Center cruised to a non-conference victory over Purchase Line at home.
The Wildcats put up five runs in the first inning and tacked on three in the fourth. Budner sent a shot into the gap with bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth to score three runs and enact the 10-run mercy rule.
“We got up 5-1 and took little siesta,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “We’ve got to find that killer instinct and put them to bed. But we’re still young.”
Rado, Michael Krejocic and Braden Dunn all doubled for Homer-Center, while Caleb Palmer notched a pair of RBIs and a hit.
Andrew Beer stroked a double, and Devlan Kordish went 2-for-3 for the Red Dragons.
Krejocic earned the win, allowing three hits while striking out six in three innings.
Kordish suffered the loss.
Homer-Center (9-4, 5-3) welcomes River Valley on Friday to kick off the Wildcats’ tournament. Purchase Line (0-13, 0-8) travels to Marion Center today.