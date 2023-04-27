HS-sports-roundup.png

Aleya Talmadge knocked in a run on a single in the top of the eighth inning to lift West Shamokin to a 4-3 victory at Apollo-Ridge in a non-conference softball game Wednesday.

The Vikings held a 2-1 lead after the fourth inning, and the Wolves came back with a two-run top of the fifth to go up 3-2. Apollo-Ridge tied the game at 3 in the sixth on Jocelyn Snyder’s home run.

