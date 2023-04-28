HS-sports-roundup.png

Avery Elkin tossed a one-hitter and came up a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in West Shamokin’s 17-0 shutout of United for the Wolves’ 12th straight win in a Heritage Conference softball road game Thursday.

The Wolves scored 17 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of nine errors in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.