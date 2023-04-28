Avery Elkin tossed a one-hitter and came up a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in West Shamokin’s 17-0 shutout of United for the Wolves’ 12th straight win in a Heritage Conference softball road game Thursday.
The Wolves scored 17 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of nine errors in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Elkin collected four RBIs, smacking a single, a double and a triple. Lily Jordan hit a home run and had three RBIs, while Melena Stewart drove in four runs on three hits, including a double. Leah Mondi also doubled and brought in a pair of runs.
Kylie Price had the Lions’ lone hit.
Elkin struck out five batters and issued one walk in the win.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels took the loss.
West Shamokin (15-3, 11-1 conference) plays at River Valley on Monday. United (4-6, 4-7) welcomes Northern Cambria today.
HOMER-CENTER 2, RIVER VALLEY 1: Ava King scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to push Homer-Center past River Valley in a Heritage Conference home game.
The Panthers, 5-3 winners over the Wildcats on Tuesday, took the 1-0 lead on Tori Foust’s RBI single, but Homer-Center tied it in the fifth when Ashlynn Kerr tripled and scored on Alaina Fabin’s sacrifice fly.
Ava King doubled to kick off the bottom of the seventh and scored on a two-base error — River Valley’s first of the game — on Emma Popp’s grounder to win the game.
King and Popp each doubled, and Kerr tripled. Fabin had an RBI for the Wildcats.
Lily Buckles stroked two doubles for River Valley. Bailey Dunlap and Foust also doubled.
Bekah Marshall fanned nine and allowed four hits in a full-game outing for the win. She got out of bases-loaded jams in the second when there were no outs and again in the fourth when there was one out.
Sara Bollinger suffered the loss.
Homer-Center (9-8, 6-6) plays host to West Shamokin on Tuesday. River Valley (5-8, 4-6) travels to Forest Hills on Monday.
MARION CENTER 14, PURCHASE LINE 4: Natalie Black collected seven RBIs, Kayla Hill homered and pitched three innings of one-run ball, and Marion Center won for the third time in its last four games with a lopsided mercy-rule victory over visiting Purchase Line.
By the time the Red Dragons scored their first run, Marion Center had already built an eight-run lead.
Purchase Line added three runs in the sixth, but Marion Center scored four runs in the home half to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Black and Alexis Roush each went 2-for-4. Roush scored four times and Abbey Smulik scored three runs and drove in three.
Brooklynn Walker was on base twice for Purchase Line and scored a run, Brooklyn Syster had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Kadance Nedrow doubled.
Rylee Adams and Addy Buterbaugh combined to pitch for Purchase Line.
Kayla Hill pitched the first three frames for the Stingers and struck out five, and Brookelynn Hill finished the final three innings.
Both teams play Tuesday. Marion Center (9-6) visits United, and Purchase Line (1-13) travels to Portage.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 14, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 7: Macey Mezzelo cranked out four hits and Rylee Bernecky racked up five RBIs in Cambria Heights’ Heritage Conference win over visiting Northern Cambria.
Bernecky doubled twice and went 3-for-4, while Mezzelo knocked in two runs and scored three times in a 4-for-4 performance. Abby Zeglen also had a double, Gina Lane homered and Ellie Bender tallied three hits in the Highlanders’ 15-hit onslaught.
Morgan Hassen tallied three RBIs, Lakin Baker hit a home run and Kenzie Formeck and Sarah Abel had two hits apiece for the Colts.
Karin Adams earned the win in 41/3 innings pitched.
Julia Mitory suffered the loss.
Northern Cambria (5-7, 5-6) visits United today. Cambria Heights (10-3, 7-2) travels to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
PORTAGE 15, PENNS MANOR 4: Lyndsey Castel hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give host Portage the lead for good, Peyton Noll pitched a complete game and the Mustangs knocked off Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game to complete a two-game sweep.
Castel’s second-inning shot put the Mustangs in front 4-2. The Comets scored again in the top of the third to cut the lead to 4-3, but Portage piled up the runs and built a 12-3 advantage.
Noll allowed the Comets to scrape together one more run in the top of the fifth inning, but she allowed just four hits and struck out eight in six innings.
Allison Stiteler was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Penns Manor.
Lily Koban had two hits and two runs scored, Tori Harrison scored four runs and Portage drew nine walks.
Allison Rhea pitched three innings and took the loss.
Penns Manor (3-10) travels to Curwensville for a non-conference game today. Portage (4-4) welcomes Central Cambria on Saturday.
BASEBALL
INDIANA 15, KISKI SCHOOL 0: Connor Geesey and Ryan Okopal combined for three no-hit innings and host Indiana belted 15 hits on the way to snapping a three-game losing streak with a non-section victory over the Kiski School.
Indiana came out hot with nine runs in the first inning and never looked back, scoring twice in the second and finishing with four runs in the third. The game was stopped at that point due to the mercy rule.
Geesey started and pitched two perfect innings for the win before being relieved by Okopal, who closed out the final inning.
Eleven Indiana players recorded at least one base hit. Gage Thompson went 3-for-3 while Mike Dolan and Logan Kodman had two hits each. Trevor Smith’s triple was the game’s lone extra-base hit.
Indiana (9-7)begins a two-game set at Highlands on Monday.
UNITED 9, WEST SHAMOKIN 0: Caden McCully had two hits and scored three runs, Joe Marino had three hits and combined with Bradley Felix on a two-hit shutout and United blanked visiting West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game.
McCully delivered one of his two RBIs in the Lions’ three-run first inning. After extending the lead to 4-0 during the third, United tacked on five more insurance runs in the fifth to rebound from Tuesday’s loss to the Wolves.
Felix allowed one hit and struck out nine before being lifted with two outs in the sixth inning. Marino retired three of the five batters he faced by way of strikeout.
Max Long and Jude Olinger each singled for the Wolves.
Isaac Worthington was 2-for-4 with a double, and Connor Darr brought in a pair of runs for the Lions.
West Shamokin (2-10) will host Portage on Monday. United (11-5, 9-2) plays host to Marion Center in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday.
MARION CENTER 13, PURCHASE LINE 2: Parker Black had two hits, two runs and three RBIs and picked up the victory in Marion Center’s Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line.
The Stingers’ clean-up hitter, Black, ripped two hits and three RBIs during the home half of an 11-run third inning. Trey Slovinsky and Braden Reichenbach each had run-scoring hits as the Stingers took a 13-2 lead.
Purchase Line’s Quentin Brooks lined a game-tying two-run RBI single that scored Andrew Beer and Devlin Kordish in the top of the third inning, but the Red Dragons’ pitching couldn’t contain the Stingers’ bats.
Dakota Bracken was on base four times and scored three runs, and Isaac Reaugh scored twice.
Austin Chambers was the pitcher of record for the Red Dragons.
Black tossed 77 pitches, lasting four innings and striking out seven. Alex Stewart finished the game.
Both teams begin two-game series on Tuesday. Purchase Line (0-14) travels to Portage, and Marion Center (9-3) visits United.
MARION CENTER 15, KISKI SCHOOL 2: Dakota Bracken struck out seven through five innings, and the Stingers put together back-to-back six-run innings to earn a one-sided non-conference road victory over the Kiski School on Wednesday.
Marion Center turned a close game into a rout after posting six runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Noah McCoy supplied the power, producing one of the Stingers’ three triples and delivering four RBIs. Parker Black and Alex Stewart also tripled.
Camden Rising and Black each had two hits for the Stingers.
Bracken scattered four hits, allowing two runs, one earned, and three walks.
Cy Zufall started, pitched into the third inning, and took the loss.
Marion Center (9-3) begins a two-game series on Tuesday at United.
