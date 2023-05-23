ws logo

NuMINE — It was a perfect sunny and 75-degree afternoon for softball, nothing like the chilly nighttime tempatures West Shamokin faced in the Heritage Conference title game a week ago.

The Heritage champs found themselves on the opposite side of a 5-3 game this week, with the third-seeded Wolves bowing out of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in the opening round in a loss to sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon on Monday at home