NuMINE — It was a perfect sunny and 75-degree afternoon for softball, nothing like the chilly nighttime tempatures West Shamokin faced in the Heritage Conference title game a week ago.
The Heritage champs found themselves on the opposite side of a 5-3 game this week, with the third-seeded Wolves bowing out of the District 6 Class 2A playoffs in the opening round in a loss to sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon on Monday at home
West Shamokin, which won 15 straight games entering the playoffs, stranded eight base runners, committed three errors and had starting pitcher Avery Elkin chased from the mound.
“Defensively, we were strong today,” Wolves coach Megan Aikins said. “We were talking, and ultimately we just left too many base runners on. We just couldn’t get them in. Just unfortunate today, but it was a good season overall, so we’re just trying to take it all in.”
Elkin and the Wolves’ defense closed out the Rockets in the first two innings, sending them three-up, three-down.
Freshman Aleya Talmadge hit a line drive up the middle in the bottom half of the second and Rachel Cecconi reached first on a walk to spark some life, but both were left on base.
Southern Huntingdon found some momentum in the third.
Kaylee Cromwell singled to center, an error put Chelsea Deller on and pitcher Ally Leidy brought in a run on a hard grounder past a diving Talmadge for a 1-0 lead. Morgan Hileman drove a fly ball the other way to right field bring in two more runs and put the Rockets up 3-0.
“I was telling the kids, ‘We have to hit the ball. We can’t hit it to them, because they’re going to make the plays,’” Rockets coach Terri Lessley said. “When we first came out, we were hitting the ball, but we were hitting it right to them. I said, ‘You’re OK, girls. You’re making contact. Our balls just need to find eyes and find the holes.’ That’s all we had to do, and we did it.”
West Shamokin rallied in the bottom, getting a leadoff single by birthday girl Maria Young. Catcher Lily Jordan doubled to put the Wolves on the board, and Talmadge smacked a two-run single to right field to knot the game at 3 apiece.
“The third inning is what we wanted,” Aikins said. “Just stringing hits together. (Talmadge) has been making really good contact the last lot of games. She’s usually up the middle, nice line drives. It was nice to see her through that inning.”
The Rockets weren’t done. Kayla Jenkins and Gracie Rowe hit back-to-back singles to kick off the fourth inning and Hannah Oswald drove them in for a 5-3 lead.
Leidy cleared away the Wolves 1-2-3 and started the fifth inning with a line drive single to center that ended Elkin’s day on the mound.
Elkin suffered the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and striking out two in four innings. She was relieved by fellow freshman Leah Mondi, who didn’t allow a run and gave up three hits the rest of the way, including pitching her way out of a bases-loaded situation to end the inning.
The Wolves continued to show signs of life but couldn’t put runs on the board.
Elkin led off the bottom of the fifth with a double but allowed the Rockets to turn a double play when she couldn’t get back to the bag in time to beat the throw on a pop out to center.
Then in the sixth, Madi Keirn reached base when her grounder to third was too hot for Cromwell to handle, and Cameron Vandervort singled to put the tying run on before the rally was shut down with a strikeout.
West Shamokin went down 1-2-3 in the seventh.
Talmadge and Jordan had two hits apiece for the Wolves, and Talmadge drove in a pair of runs. Elkin, McConnell and Vandervort had a hit each.
The Rockets did what the Wolves couldn’t: place hits when they mattered.
Leidy, Hileman and Jenkins stroked two hits apiece in the 10-hit performance, while Hileman and Oswald had two RBIs each.
“We have a very young team this year,” Lessley said. “I have only four from my returning team from last year. With all the young ones, beating a higher-seeded team, that really felt good. We struggled a lot this year. Our record was 15-5, which is good but it’s not great. Coming up against the higher seed, I was kind of worried, so we felt good here today.”
Leidy got the win in a full-game effort, allowing three runs (all earned) on eight hits and striking out three and walking two.
“She’s been phenomenal,” Lessley said. “She just focused today, and she got the job done.”
Southern Huntingdon advanced to the semifinals against Penns Valley, a team they were scheduled to play during the season before the game was rained out.
West Shamokin is also a young team with just two starters graduating: Maddie McConnell and Cecconi.
“Both of them are such great leaders on the field and always have a great attitude coming to practice,” Aikins said. “Rachel was out all last year with an injury, so it was nice to see her come back this season and finish out her senior year. And Maddie, she’s had some key moments this year, especially in our Marion Center games — she had home runs in those. She’s one that kind of got us to that place in the Heritage to win. We’re definitely going to miss those two.”
The Wolves closed their season at 17-4 with a Heritage championship and a lot promise for the future.
“It’s hard, but I hope it gives them legs to come back strong next year,” Aikins said.
