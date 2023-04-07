RURAL VALLEY — West Shamokin piled on seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the Wolves their first win of the season, 10-9, at Penns Manor on Thursday in a Heritage Conference baseball game.
The Comets got on the board first with back-to-back RBI doubles by Kayden Detwiler and Amin Lieb in the first inning. Lieb drove in another run on a single to center field in the third.
West Shamokin scored in both the third and fourth innings to get within one, but Penns Manor responded with a five-run fifth, highlighted by RBI singles from Dylan Kuzemchak and Ashton Courvina, that put the Comets on top, 7-2.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh inning down 9-3, the Wolves went to work.
Gavin Meyer scored on an error to start the rally. Max Long and Jude Olinger drove in a run apiece on singles, and Grant Johnston came home on a wild pitch before freshman EJ Powers brought in the tying run on a two-run single.
The winning run came in on a walk to Niko Buffone from Kuzemchak.
Ben McConnell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Wolves. Long also posted two RBIs, while Olinger, Johnston and Buffone had two hits apiece.
Carter Smith doubled twice for the Comets, while Lieb, Justin Vojtek, Courvina and Detwiler also banged out two hits each.
Long struck out four in the win, coming in relief of Buffone, who fanned five. Kuzemchak suffered the loss. Connor James threw six strikeouts for Penns Manor.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Penns Manor (0-8) visits Purchase Line, and West Shamokin (1-5) travels to Marion Center.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 8, MOSHANNON VALLEY 0: Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora and Shaun Gisler combined to throw a shutout against Moshannon Valley in a non-conference game at home to remain undefeated on the season.
The Colts used a six-run second inning to secure the win, getting singles by Ty Dumm, Owen Bougher and Ben Messina in the rally.
Messina went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double on the day, while Bougher and Caleb Dolney brought in a pair of RBIs apiece. Wiewiora doubled in a run and struck out seven on the mound.
Dom Moore and Zach Witherow each stroked a double for Moshannon Valley (2-4).
Wiewoiora earned the win. Tanner Kephart suffered the loss.
Northern Cambria (5-0) travels to Portage on Tuesday for a Heritage Conference game.
HOMER-CENTER 12, MOSHANNON VALLEY 1: Ava King allowed just three hits and Melanie George doubled twice in Homer-Center’s home win over Moshannon Valley in a non-conference game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Black Knights scored first, but the Wildcats responded with an RBI double by George in the bottom of the first to knot things up at 1. Homer-Center added two more runs in the second inning and another in the third before a six-run explosion in the fourth inning and tacked on a pair in the fifth to close out the game.
George led with four RBIs, while Alaina Fabin, Ashlynn Kerr and Bekah Marshall banged out two hits apiece. Emily Bowser drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Ava King earned the win, and Madison McCoy suffered the loss.
Homer-Center (2-4) plays at Cambria Heights on April 13.
CURWENSVILLE 9, PENNS MANOR 2: Penns Manor allowed just one hit but couldn’t overcome nine errors, falling to Curwensville at home in a non-conference game.
The Lady Tide went up 4-1 after four innings and used a five-run fifth inning to seal the win.
Sarah Stiteler had three of the Comets’ six hits. Allison Rhea, Kate Hnatko and Alyssa Altemus all singled for the other three hits.
Addison Butler had Curwensville’s (4-1) lone hit.
Addison Siple fanned 13 and issued one walk in the win. Rhea struck out nine and walked six in the loss.
Penns Manor (0-6) visits West Branch on Tuesday for another non-conference game.