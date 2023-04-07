HS-sports-roundup.png

RURAL VALLEY — West Shamokin piled on seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the Wolves their first win of the season, 10-9, at Penns Manor on Thursday in a Heritage Conference baseball game.

The Comets got on the board first with back-to-back RBI doubles by Kayden Detwiler and Amin Lieb in the first inning. Lieb drove in another run on a single to center field in the third.

