Lily Jordan collected seven RBIs on three hits as West Shamokin earned its 11th straight win with a 14-2 rout of host River Valley in a Heritage Conference softball game Monday.
The Wolves notched a run in the second and knocked in 13 over the course of the fourth and fifth innings for the mercy-rule victory.
The Panthers scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Jordan cranked out a grand slam in the fourth, a three-run homer in the fifth and a single in the second. Maria Young also homered as part of her two-hit, two-RBIs day, and Aleya Talmadge went 3-for-4. Madi Keirn posted two hits, while Rachel Cecconi smacked a double and had two runs scored.
Ana DeSimone went 2-for-2 for River Valley.
Leah Mondi earned the win, and Sara Bolinger suffered the loss.
West Shamokin, 13-3 overall, leads the Heritage West at 9-1. The Wolves play at Homer-Center today.
River Valley (5-9, 4-7) visits West Shamokin on Wednesday.
MARION CENTER 13, HOMER-CENTER 0: Abbey Smulik doubled and tripled twice, Cheyenne Silvis twirled a five-hit shutout and added three hits and Marion Center won a fourth straight game with a Heritage Conference victory at Homer-Center.
The Stingers, fifth in the District 6 Class 2A rankings and second behind West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference West, scored multiple runs in five innings. After scoring twice in the second inning, Marion Center made it a 5-0 advantage after three and 7-0 after four. Marion Center made it 9-0 with a pair of runs in the sixth and finished with four in the seventh.
Silvis struck out 14 and allowed just five singles over seven innings.
Smulik, Silvis, Kayla Hill and Lyndsay Mallory all had two RBIs. Smulik scored three runs, while Silvis belted two doubles. Lydia Miller doubled for one of her two hits, and Alexis Roush tripled. Seven of the Stingers’ 16 hits went for extra bases.
Alaina Fabin was 2-for-3 for Homer Center.
Homer-Center (9-7, 7-5) plays host to West Shamokin today. Marion Center (12-4, 9-2) welcomes Brookville on Thursday.
INDIANA 8, HIGHLANDS 5: Haley Hamilton singled in the go-ahead run and Chloe McHugh drove in two more to lead Indiana over Highlands in a nine-inning WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game on the road.
Ella Myers got the Indians on the board with an RBI single and McHugh scored a run on a sacrifice bunt in the second inning. Maggie Cunningham’s groundout gave Indiana a 3-0 lead in the fifth, and the Indians added two runs in the seventh on an error and Olivia Zimmerman’s single.
Highlands came alive in the bottom of the seventh, scoring five runs to send the game to extra innings.
Cunningham and Zimmerman each singled to set up Hamilton for the eventual game-winner.
Hamilton and McHugh each had two RBIs on two hits. Cunningham, Zimmerman and Myers also stroked two hits apiece. Myers, Cunningham and Addie Stossel all doubled.
Stossel earned the win, pitching two innings of relief for Zimmerman, who struck out 12 in seven innings.
Indiana (12-4, 6-3), bound for the WPIAL playoffs, travels to Cambria Heights for a non-conference game today.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 7, PENNS MANOR 4: Northern Cambria snapped a four-game slide with a come-from-behind win over Penns Manor at home in a Heritage Conference game.
The Comets scored three runs in the first inning on Allison Rhea’s home run, but the Colts evened things up in the second with a two-RBI double from pitcher Laci Lanzendorfer and Hayley Dumm’s groundout.
A walk scored the go-ahead run for Northern Cambria in the third, and the Colts added four runs over the final three innings.
Lanzendorfer and Morgan Hassen smacked three hits apiece, Lanzendorfer added three RBIs, Alivia Yahner doubled and Skye Bernecky had two hits.
Rhea led the Comets with three RBIs, while Sidnee Hrubochak stroked a pair of hits, including a double.
Lanzendorfer struck out five and allowed four runs on six hits in a full-game effort for the win. Rhea fanned six, gave up seven earned runs and took the loss.
Northern Cambria (6-7, 6-6) is ranked ninth in the District 6 Class 2A standings, which takes the top eight teams into the playoffs. Penns Manor (3-13, 3-8) sits in the No. 11 spot in 1A, which takes 12 teams.
The Colts welcome the Comets on Wednesday for the second of the two-game series to close out conference play.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 11, PURCHASE LINE 8: Ellie Bender’s four-hit performance included a pair of home runs and pushed Cambria Heights past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game at home.
The Highlanders racked up seven runs in the first inning, including a three-run shot from Bender, and added a pair of runs on another Bender homer in the fourth.
The Red Dragons scored three in the third and four in the top of the fifth to cut Cambria Heights’ lead to 9-7, but the Highlanders scored a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull further ahead.
Bender tallied six RBIs with two home runs, a double and a single. Martina White added two RBIs on two hits, Karin Adams doubled and Abby Zeglen and Meghan Wholaver stroked two hits apiece.
Aniah Byers doubled and had three RBIs, Brooklyn Walker stroked a pair of singles and Kara Harbrige doubled in two runs for Purchase Line.
Adams got the win, striking out six without issuing a walk in seven innings. Addy Buterbaugh suffered the loss.
Cambria Heights (13-3, 10-2) sits in third place in the District 6 Class 2A rankings and plays host to the WPIAL’s Indiana today.
Purchase Line (1-14, 1-10) welcomes Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
SERRA CATHOLIC 14, APOLLO-RIDGE 4: Tori Tom smacked a pair of home runs and Serra Catholic handed Apollo-Ridge its fourth consecutive loss in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game shortened to six innings due to the mercy rule.
Makenna Syster collected three RBIs on two hits for the Vikings, who had five hits on the day.
Five Eagles (14-2, 9-0) had multiple hits. Lida Wos and Hope Lyons stroked three hits apiece, with Wos tallying five RBIs. Cassidy Trahan, Maria Goldstein and Tom had two hits each.
Madisyn Zigarovich struck out five in four innings and got the win. Jocelyn Snyder tossed three innings, striking out six and allowing seven runs on eight hits, and took the loss.
Apollo-Ridge (6-8, 5-5), which has qualified for the WPIAL playoffs, closes the regular season at home against Derry on Wednesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 2, MOUNT PLEASANT 1: The pitching duo of Cheyenne Piper and Sydnee Foust combined to toss a two-hitter as playoff-bound Ligonier Valley scored a home win over Mount Pleasant in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA game.
The Rams scored in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie.
Ruby Wallace doubled and had two hits, while Piper and Abigail Springer each posted RBIs. Payton LaVale, Springer and Neve Dowden each singled for Ligonier Valley.
Sophia Smithnosky and Krista Brunson had hits for Mount Pleasant (10-6, 5-3).
Piper and Foust combined to strike out 12. Piper earned the win.
GiGi Stanek took the loss.
Ligonier Valley (8-5, 6-4) travels to Latrobe for a non-conference game today.
BASEBALL
INDIANA 11, SOMERSET 5: Garrison Dougherty and Ethan Shank each had two hits and host Indiana rounded up eight runs in the first inning of a non-section victory over Somerset.
Starter Andrew McGee pitched two innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three in earning the victory.
Indiana tacked on another run in the second inning and one in each of the fourth and sixth innings.
Somerset, which plays in District 6 Class 4A, scored four times during the third inning off relief pitcher Ben Ryan and added an unearned run in the fourth against Michael Tortorella. Kadin Homer earned the save with three perfect innings.
Gavin Homer, McGee and Shank all drove in two runs and Dougherty scored twice.
Somerset starter Hunter Krotzer didn’t make it through the first inning and took the loss.
Indiana (12-7, 7-3), which has clinched a WPIAL Class 4A playoff berth, closes regular season Wednesday at Hollidaysburg.
UNITED 8, CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 3: Isaac Worthington picked up the win in relief and United scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to boost the Lions to a non-conference road victory over Conemaugh Township.
Conemaugh Township scored twice in the first inning against Lions starter Zack Travis and held a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning.
Worthington took the mound during the third inning and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out three.
The Lions finally got to Conemaugh Township starter Luke Haight in the fourth. Evan Thomas and Connor Darr produced an RBI each and Brady Coleman drove in a pair of runs during United’s decisive inning.
United added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before scoring two in the seventh. Joe Marino pitched a clean seventh inning to close out United’s first win in a week and a half.
Worthington scored a pair of runs and Bradley Felix doubled for United.
Larry Weaver, Aiden Prior and Zack Petree all had multiple hits for Conemaugh Township.
United (11-7, 8-3) trails West division leader Marion Center by a full game and has two conference games remaining, with a home game against Portage on Wednesday and a visit to Marion Center on Thursday.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12, PENNS MANOR 2: Owen Bougher scored four runs, Evan Wiewiora ripped three doubles and pitched five innings to lift Heritage Conference East champion Northern Cambria over visiting Penns Manor.
Penns Manor’s Kayden Detwiler lined a first-inning two-run single to hand the Comets a short-lived 2-0 lead.
Northern Cambria scored three in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good.
Wiewiora didn’t allow another run and the Colts continued to roll, scoring three times in the second inning, five in the fourth and once in the fifth to record the mercy-rule win.
Wiewiora’s pitching line included six strikeouts without a walk.
Amin Lieb was 2-for-2 and Carter Smith doubled for Penns Manor.
Brad Valeria and Ty Dumm had two hits, Josh Yachtis tripled and produced four RBIs, and Bougher scored in all four plate appearances.
Penns Manor (2-14, 2-9) plays host to Northern Cambria on Wednesday. Northern Cambria (12-2, 9-1) has a four-game week and welcomes River Valley today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 8, RIVER VALLEY 5: Niko Buffone had two hits, two stolen bases and tossed 5 2/3 innings to help West Shamokin snap a four-game losing streak with a Heritage Conference victory at River Valley.
The Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the second and matched West Shamokin’s three in the top half of the inning.
Buffone relieved starter Jude Olinger in the second and pitched the majority of his time on the mound with a lead.
West Shamokin snapped the 3-3 tie with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. River Valley put together a pair of runs in the sixth to crawl to within a run at 6-5, but West Shamokin solidified the victory with two insurance runs in the top of the final inning.
Niko Vadala started and took the loss for River Valley, allowing four runs and two walks across 3 1/3 innings.
Sammy Yanits had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Dom Speal had two singles, and Cole Stuchal went 2-for-4.
Max Long drove in three runs, and Buffone and Josh Kunkle scored twice for the Wolves.
West Shamokin swiped eight bases.
River Valley (6-8, 6-5) plays at Northern Cambria today. West Shamokin (4-12, 4-8) welcomes River Valley on Wednesday.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 18, PURCHASE LINE 0: Ty Stockley homered and knocked in five runs, Garrett Jasper doubled and struck out six in an abbreviated no-hitter and Cambria Heights used 18 second-inning runs to earn a Heritage conference victory over Purchase Line.
Eleven Highlanders’ scored at least one run during the second frame, and seven players scored at least twice.
Stockley and Hunder Nelen had two hits each while Isaac Weiland drove in three runs.
Purchase Line’s Coby Byers earned a walk in his one plate appearance to break up Jasper’s perfect game.
Jasper needed 42 pitches to get through three innings.
Purchase Line (0-15, 0-10) plays host to Cambria Heights (6-10, 5-6) on Wednesday.
LACROSSE
INDIANA 14, NORWIN 11: Indiana edged Norwin in a WPIAL non-section girls’ lacrosse game.
Kyla Weaver poured in six goals to lead Indiana. Brynlee Schawl, Caroline Albert and Kate Lehman scored two goals each, and Gianna Brody added one.
Kate Lehman hit the 100 mark for draw controls in her career.
Anna Buterbaugh stopped seven shots in goal.
Indiana (11-4) plays host to Greensburg Central Catholic in its regular-season finale on Wednesday before heading into the WPIAL playoffs next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.