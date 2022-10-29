BOSWELL — West Shamokin and North Star didn’t look like teams missing their top offensive stars Friday night.
Dylan Wolfe, the Wolves’ fourth-string quarterback, rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns as West Shamokin held off the Cougars, 41-35, in a wild Heritage-WestPAC crossover game that had playoff implications for both teams.
West Shamokin (5-5) locked up the final spot in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs and will face top-seeded Richland next week. North Star (4-6) could have made the District 5 Class 2A bracket with a victory and Tussey Mountain’s 58-34 loss to Southern Huntingdon. Instead, the Titans will take on No. 1 Northern Bedford next week.
The Wolves piled up 467 yards of offense — 460 on the ground — compared to 335 for the Cougars, but couldn’t put the game away. North Star had the ball near midfield in the final three minutes with a chance to win it.
“That’s all you can ask for,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “They made a play, and that’s football.”
Derek Lybarger, who was filling in at linebacker, sacked North Star’s Mitchel Pristas to force a turnover on downs with 2:24 remaining, and the Wolves ran out the clock.
“I’m proud of our kids because we’re sticking together by bubblegum and shoestrings right now,” West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough said.
Starting quarterback Lou Swartz, who had accounted for 64 percent of the Wolves’ offense through nine games, was in a walking boot after leaving last week’s game in the first half. Backup Ryan Booher has a broken thumb. Third-stringer Pete Orlosky, who also starts at linebacker, was out sick. McCullough said his team started its fifth and sixth linebackers and relied on its third-string center.
“I’m proud of them for sticking together and fighting through adversity,” he said. “North Star, they kept fighting. Hats off to them. They didn’t quit.”
The Cougars, who scored three touchdowns in less than three minutes of game time during the third quarter, were facing injuries of their own. Even after missing last week’s WestPAC finale with Conemaugh Valley, quarterback Connor Yoder still accounted for 76 percent of North Star’s offense on the season.
Pristas, who played wide receiver most of the year, threw for 99 yards on Friday.
“You lose your quarterback — the guy that everything goes through — and Mitch stepped in and did a nice job,” Landis said. “I’m real proud that he embraced what we were trying to do. He’s a real team guy. I’m proud of the job that he did.”
Ethan Smith also took snaps in the Cougars’ wildcat package. He ran 12 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns while Cody Hause led the team with 158 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.
As impressive as the North Star offense was, it couldn’t keep up with the Wolves, who got 194 yards on the ground from Micah Linhart before he left with an injury and two touchdowns from Max Long. Wolfe, who essentially ran a wildcat offense the entire game, made it all work.
“I felt nervous, being my first game as the starting quarterback,” said Wolfe, who has played running back, wide receiver and slot receiver this season. “But we practiced really hard this week and we really prepared for this game, so I felt somewhat comfortable.”
Long’s 2-yard run put West Shamokin up 27-7 midway through the third quarter, but Hause answered with a 65-yard burst. Ethan Eller recovered a Wolfe fumble on the next play from scrimmage, and two plays later Smith scored on a 23-yard run. North Star’s defense forced a three-and-out, and Smith took a direct snap 63 yards for a touchdown. Thanyal Miller’s extra point tied the game at 27.
West Shamokin responded with a nine-play drive that ended with Wolfe’s 9-yard touchdown run.
“When they were coming back on us, we could have caved,” McCullough said. “But our kids kept fighting and found a way.”
The defense stepped up. Henry Clark hit Garrett Tunstall just as the North Star receiver got his hands on a screen pass, and the ball was plucked out of the air by Linhart for an interception.
Wolfe’s fourth touchdown extended the lead to two scores, but Hause’s 2-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run closed North Star’s deficit with 7:41 remaining.
“We had 22 guys in gear,” Landis said of his short-handed squad. “At one point we were scrapping for some D-lineman. We were moving some guys around and doing some things we needed to do. But our guys adapted. I’m real proud. We started the season with 29 guys. We won four. We were competitive in most games. There are definitely some things to build on going into the winter.”