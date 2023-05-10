Five Wolves had multiple hits as West Shamokin clinched the top spot in the Heritage Conference West in dominating fashion with a 17-4 win over host Homer-Center in a high school softball game Tuesday.
The Wolves, winners of 12 straight after a 2-3 start to the season, compiled nine runs in the first inning and never let off the gas until the game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Maddie McConnell led West Shamokin’s 18-hit onslaught with four hits and three RBIs, while Avery Elkin doubled three times and drove in a pair of runs. Maria Young and Aleya Talmadge each had three RBIs on three hits. Rachel Cecconi added a pair of singles.
Alaina Fabin tripled and had three RBIs on three hits for the Wildcats. Melanie Geroge had two hits, including a double, and Julia King also smacked a double.
Mondi earned the win in one inning pitched, while Elkin struck out six in four innings of relief.
Bekah Marshall took the loss.
Homer-Center closed the regular season at 9-8 overall and sits in the No. 8 spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings. Eight teams advance to the playoffs.
West Shamokin (14-3, 11-1) is ranked third in Class 2A with two games left in the regular season. The Wolves welcome River Valley today and Derry on Thursday.
The Heritage Conference championship game is set for Monday at the South Sports Complex in Northern Cambria. The Wolves will take on the East champion Cambria Heights at 7 p.m.
RIVER VALLEY 7, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3: River Valley cranked out 13 hits and overcame an early deficit to pull past host Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Kenzie Formeck’s RBI double and Morgan Hassen’s run-scoring single.
The Panthers closed the gap in the top of the second, bringing in runs on a single from Callie Reaugh and Bailey Dunlap’s groundout that tied the score.
River Valley added three runs in the third when Lily Buckles scored on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and Reaugh singled in two runs to make it 5-2.
Victoria McCully drove in a run in the fifth on a single, while Dunlap hit an RBI single in the seventh.
Northern Cambria scored when Hayley Dumm knocked in a run in the sixth.
Reaugh had three RBIs on three hits, while Dunlap posted two RBIs on a pair of singles. Sara Bollinger doubled as part of a 2-for-4 day, and McCully drove in two runs.
“We finally put a complete game together,” River Valley coach Brock Harsh said. “We hit the ball well, we fielded well, we ran the bases well. And Sara, once again, she keeps us in the game. She threw very, very well. You ask a lot from a freshman to come in and throw and be accurate. And we finally got some runs behind her and kept momentum on our side. We had two or three errors, but we refocused, regained our composure and pushed through it. We couldn’t be happier.”
Hassen and Dumm had two hits apiece and each posted an RBI for the Colts.
Both teams are vying for spots in District 6 playoffs going into the final games of the season. Northern Cambria (6-8, 6-7) sits in ninth place in the 2A rankings, while River Valley (6-9, 5-7) is No. 9 in Class 3A. Eight teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs.
The Colts travel to Penns Manor today, and the Panthers visit Heritage West champion West Shamokin today.
INDIANA 12, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 5: Indiana racked up 14 hits, including four home runs, in a non-conference win over Cambria Heights on the road.
The Indians got homers from Ella Myers, Haley Hamilton, Olivia Zimmerman and Julia Antonacci. Zimmerman also hit a double and drove in five runs, while Hamilton and Chloe McHugh each smacked three hits. Ella Myers knocked in a pair of runs on two hits.
The Highlanders, champions of the Heritage Conference East, totaled 10 hits. Ellie Bender, Sidney Nihart, Lexi Griak and Macey Mezzelo had two hits apiece. Griak and Bender doubled, while Griak tallied two RBIs.
Stossel earned the win for Indiana. The starter allowed 10 hits and five runs while striking out three in 42/3 innings. Zimmerman fanned five and didn’t allow a hit in 21/3 innings of relief.
Nihart suffered the loss.
Indiana (14-4, 7-3), which has qualified for the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, closes the regular season by welcoming Ligonier Valley on Thursday. Cambria Heights (13-4, 10-2), ranked third in the District 6 Class 2A standings with two regular-season games left, plays at Purchase Line today.
The Highlanders play West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference championship game at 7 p.m. Monday at the South Sports Complex in Northern Cambria.
BASEBALL
MARION CENTER 19, KISKI SCHOOL 10: Marion Center used a 10-run sixth inning to rally past the Kiski School in a high-scoring non-conference home game.
Kiski led 9-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth when the Stingers strung together eight runs to tie the game. Trey Slovinsky and Nick Pacconi each had RBI singles, while Alex Stewart smacked a two-run double in the inning.
Brandon Abreu gave the Cougars a one-run advantage on an RBI double in the top of the sixth, but Marion Center responded with a huge bottom half of the inning.
Pacconi smacked a bases-loaded single to bring home a pair of runs, Braden Reichenbach followed with a two-run single, Dakota Bracken and Noah McCoy stroked back-to-back RBI singles and Parker Black ended the rally by driving in two.
Black had three of the Stingers’ 10 hits and knocked in two runs. Pacconi doubled twice for three RBIs. Bracken, Stewart and Reichenbach each drove in a pair of runs, while McCoy tallied three RBIs.
Matt Campbell led Kiski’s 14-hit brigade with seven RBIs on three hits.
Camden Rising earned the win in his first varsity game on the mound. The freshman tossed four innings, striking out three and allowing one run on four hits.
Cy Zufall took the loss.
Marion Center (12-3, 9-2) is ranked third in District 6 Class 2A with two games left in the regular season. The Stingers play host to Homer-Center today.
LIGONIER VALLEY 15, JEANNETTE 1: Haden Sierocky, Logan Johnston and Colin Michaels had three hits apiece as Ligonier Valley earned a mercy-rule win over Jeannette in a WPIAL Section 3-AA game at home.
Michaels, Sierocky, Duncan Foust, Tyler Smith and Johnston all doubled, while Noah Lawson racked up three RBIs. Michaels and Johnston drove in two runs apiece.
Sierocky allowed a run on three hits and struck out nine in six innings for the win.
Ligonier Valley (9-7-1, 6-5) ends the regular season by visiting Beth Center on Thursday for a non-section game before entering the WPIAL playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.