Five Wolves had multiple hits as West Shamokin clinched the top spot in the Heritage Conference West in dominating fashion with a 17-4 win over host Homer-Center in a high school softball game Tuesday.

The Wolves, winners of 12 straight after a 2-3 start to the season, compiled nine runs in the first inning and never let off the gas until the game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule.