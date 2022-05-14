What’s unique about Dave Woodall’s career as the highly successful girls’ basketball coach at Indiana High School isn’t all the wins or titles, or the number of players he helped land college scholarships, or the lifelong bonds he built with his players and staff.
The truly unusual thing about Woodall’s career is that it even existed at all.
Until a conversation in the 1980s with Indiana boys’ basketball coach Fred Yun, Woodall had never considered coaching. He was a young teacher with a wife and two kids at home. That was his life. But Yun said he was looking for someone to coach the junior high’s ninth-grade basketball team, and he wasn’t taking no for an answer.
“He said, ‘You’re going to be my ninth-grade coach,’” Woodall recalled. “I said ‘I am?’ I had no aspirations of being a coach. But that’s how it all got started.”
Funny how things worked out. Woodall, who has lived his whole life with a 15701 zip code, will be honored May 22 when he is inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame for his highly successful coaching career: Almost 400 wins. Eight section titles. Four trips to the WPIAL Final Four. And that magical 2010 team that took the town on a thrilling ride to the state finals.
“It’s a well-deserved honor,” said Otto Peterson, Woodall’s longtime assistant who is now the head coach at Indiana. “Growing up in Indiana, you have coaches you put on a pedestal. For me, it’s Owen Dougherty and Bernie McQuown. But even though Coach Woodall is my friend, I put him up there with them. He was such a great coach. I think all the girls loved him and we had so much fun.”
WOODALL NEVER sought the spotlight, and truthfully, joining the Hall of Fame –– where he will be with so many other successful and impactful coaches –– makes him a bit uncomfortable.
“Obviously it’s an honor, but I’ve never been one who went after honors,” Woodall said of the hall of fame. “That’s just the way I am, that’s the way I coached. Plus, when I see all the people who are already in, I don’t see myself in their class.”
That’s the kind of reaction Peterson would expect from his longtime friend.
“He doesn’t like to take credit,” said Peterson. “He’d always say it’s the girls who won those games, not the coaches.”
Wins and championships aside, Woodall made quite an impact.
“He’s just a great person,” said Danyelle Sinclair, a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee who played for Woodall from 1996 to 2000. “He was so caring. He had such a presence. The way he coaches and teaches was instrumental for a lot of kids.”
“When I think of Coach Woodall, I get a smile on my face because of what a great guy he is,” said Leslie Stapleton, who played for Woodall from 2007 to 2011, went on to star at IUP and will someday join Sinclair and Woodall in the Hall of Fame. “He was very involved in the community as far as developing girls’ basketball skills, and he was such a great guy. He has done so much for the girls basketball community in Indiana.”
Woodall never yelled at his players or tried to minimize their contributions to the team.
“We tried to coach these kids as if they were our daughters, basically,” Woodall said. “It was important to me not to be a screamer or a yeller. We never put anybody on the spot. I just didn’t feel right doing that.”
While he may have been a coach, Woodall’s day job was as a special education teacher, and he knew that raising your voice to a young person rarely results in a positive change. In fact, he never really took off his teacher hat.
“I remember him on some of those junior high bus trips, he’d be helping the girls with their homework,” Peterson said. “Have you ever heard of a coach doing that?”
In 1990, Woodall switched over to the Indiana Junior High girls’ program. A few seasons into it, Peterson joined him as an assistant. One evening while watching an Indiana varsity game, the pair came to the conclusion that if the varsity job ever became open, they ought to go after it.
It happened in 1996, and Woodall and Peterson began a hugely successful run. In 24 varsity seasons, Indiana won 20 games seven times. In an 11-year run from 2004 to 2015, the Indians went an astounding 220-59, winning at a 79 percent clip.
THE HIGHLIGHT came in the 2009-10 season. In the regular season, the Indians went 18-1, with their lone loss coming by two points on the road at District 10 power Mercyhurst Prep. In the WPIAL playoffs, Indians dispatched West Mifflin by 16 and Uniontown by 19 before running into a buzz saw against New Castle in a 58-45 loss.
After a breather, the state playoffs began and Indiana opened by beating Sharon by 22, setting up a rematch with New Castle. This time around, the Indians didn’t wilt under pressure. It took two overtimes, but Woodall’s team knocked out its nemesis, 68-67.
Two steps from the state title game, the Indians whipped West York by 11 in a game that was never that close, setting up a semifinal battle with Chartiers Valley on March 3, 2010. With Plum High School packed with rowdy Indiana students and townspeople, the game was tight the whole way, but Indiana led by two in the closing seconds. The Mustangs had the final shot, but Paige Aleski’s 3-point attempt missed as the buzzer sounded, sending the Indians to the PIAA title game in State College.
“It was incredible,” said Stapleton, who had a game-high 19 points. “It was everything a high school basketball player could dream of.”
That dream didn’t end as hoped, though. In the state finals, Indiana never really found its rhythm. Despite staying close for most of the game, the Indians slumped at the end and lost to Philadelphia’s Archbishop Wood by 10. Though there were tears on the court and in the locker room afterward, Woodall never showed disappointment.
“For me, it was very tough, and I still get angry thinking about it,” said Stapleton, who is now the Director for Radiation Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. “But Coach Woodall, he took a different view on that. He kept saying, ‘Look how much we did accomplish.”
“The kids were upset,” Woodall said. “I was just proud to just be there. I think it was hard for them to understand how big of a thing this was. For a public school, especially a rural one, you don’t get many chances like that, and I’m proud that we did.”
AFTER 24 SEASONS, Woodall retired from coaching after the 2019-20 season. It all ended on a Saturday afternoon, a 23-point loss to Lancaster Catholic in the first round of the state playoffs.
Parts of the job were still fun, but Woodall could sense a change in the air.
“I just had a feeling that maybe this was the time to (retire),” he said. “But I miss it. I miss the kids like crazy. I miss being with Otto.”
Peterson has continued to run the same plays and sets that Woodall did, and he treats the players with respect and care. Woodall was proud to hand the reins to his good friend and gets to as many games as he can to watch as a fan. Looking back on his career, Woodall said Peterson has had an indelible role in the program’s success.
“He’s meant everything to me,” Woodall said. “For every hour I put in, he put in an hour or more. If Otto is your friend, he’s a friend for life. He’ll do anything for you.”
Sinclair, who is the Senior Director of Clinical Supply Management for Loxo Oncology at Lilly, in Orange County, Calif., said the players always knew that their coaches were on the same page.
“When you find the right partner who balances you, it’s a great thing,” she said. “They have comparable personalities and they work really well together.”
Eleven years after she last played for Woodall and Peterson, Stapleton still remains close to her mentors. On each of their birthdays, she sends them a text, reminding them of their influence on her. On her birthday, they do the same.
“They’re both great coaches and amazing guys,” Stapleton said. “They both cared about us as people. That meant a lot to all of us growing up.”
Peterson is thankful for the time he spent next to Woodall on the bench.
“He gave me so much confidence,” Peterson said. “When I’m coaching now, I look around and I see assistants just sitting there. They do nothing. That wasn’t the way he wanted it. He’d ask for my advice. Sometimes he’d take it and sometimes he didn’t, but he would ask.”
RETIREMENT HAS brought on new opportunities for Woodall. He and Donna, his wife of almost 48 years, spend quiet evenings at home and a lot of weekends in Ohio, watching their grandchildren play soccer and basketball. He now gets the luxury of watching his daughter, Megan, coach her own daughter’s travel hoops team, a symbolic passing of the whistle that was years in the making.
But he misses those nights in the high school gym, the bus rides to away games, the summer elementary skills camps, the wins and the championships. But most of all, he misses the team. So while being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a great achievement, the most remarkable thing about it is that it ever really happened.
“I just loved the kids,” Woodall said. “I can’t say there was a kid that I didn’t like. It was a fun thing for me to do –– especially for not ever having aspirations of doing this.”