Basketball has never been my favorite sport.
In fact, until recently, I would have considered basketball my least favorite of the Big Four — hockey, baseball, football, basketball.
However, there was something special about covering high school basketball in this area that made me change my
opinion on the entire sport.
It’s not like I haven’t covered basketball before.
The old A.J. Palumbo Center was
practically my second home when I
studied at Duquesne University. I was always perched under the hoop with my camera in hand, or, when my editor
wanted to properly thwart me, at the media table taking notes for a recap.
I watched Duquesne’s women’s team seal the program’s first NCAA tournament bid in 2016 and saw the Dukes take down cross-town rival Pitt in the City Game at PPG Paints Arena.
Still, it was an assignment I always dreaded.
I was much more inclined to run along the sidelines on Arthur J. Rooney Field for football, soccer or even lacrosse than I was to sit on the court night after night.
I didn’t understand the appeal then, but I get it now.
Maybe it was seeing the flood of blue United fans created whether they were at home or on the road.
It could have been the packed gyms that were standing-room only, the dedicated student sections that were loud in their support and creative in their themes, or the devoted parents who proudly wore their child’s photo buttons and kept stats on folded-up pieces of paper in their pockets.
Perhaps it was the thrill of watching Homer-Center’s trio of Ms — Macy
Sardone, Molly Kosmack and Marlee Kochman — consistently dominate en route to the Heritage Conference
championship and District 6 Class 2A title; or the athleticism and passion shown by Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi and Megan Dumm; or the awe of River
Valley’s Ava Persichetti making entire gyms stare in disbelief of her
fundamentals and prowess when they realized she was just a freshman.
Whatever the reason, I finally got it.
Basketball continues to be the most popular team sport in America and for a reason.
Approximately 3.4 million kids between the ages of 13-17 played basketball on a regular basis in 2020, according to the Aspen’s Institute’s State of Play report.
It ranked first among all team sports and was topped only by bicycling overall.
Baseball had 2.18 million participants, while tackle football, outdoor soccer and tennis all had around 1.4 million regular participants.
At the college level, the NCAA tournaments have become a treasured tradition and social event as people around the world try to do the impossible and correctly pick winners for a 68-team bracket — even if the odds of perfection are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808, according to NCAA.com.
In 2021, the NCAA tournament averaged 10.5 million TV viewers, and approximately 16.9 million people watched the championship game between Baylor and Gonzaga, according to Nielsen ratings.
ESPN reported more than 660,000 people packed gyms and arenas throughout the country to watch the 67 games in person during the 2019 tournament.
This year, ESPN received over 17.5 million brackets for its March Madness challenge.
America’s love for basketball expands even further.
Statistica’s 2022 Global Consumer Survey found that 42 percent of sports fans between the ages of 16-25 in the United States followed the NBA. That’s more than any other professional league, including the NFL (33 percent) and MLB (25 percent).
Among the approximately 1,000 sports fans surveyed between the ages of 16-50, the NBA, at 40 percent, was second only to the NFL (52 percent).
There’s an accessibility factor that makes basketball so appealing.
Basketball courts can be found in nearly every community — in schools and on playgrounds — and hoops set up in driveways throughout neighborhoods.
It doesn’t require pricey equipment like hockey or football, and it isn’t essential to have a full starting five.
More than the accessibility, is the community it builds.
What I noticed throughout the high school basketball season is the amount of respect shown by the athletes and their coaches to their opponents.
Even in the throes of emotional games, the players reached out their hands, picked each other up, issued apologies when competition got too heated, and hugged one another no matter what jersey they wore or the numbers on the scoreboard.
There was always a level of sportsmanship and compassion mixed into the games’ competitive nature.
At Heritage Conference Media Day, many of the girls in attendance said they were excited for another chance to compete against their friends.
During the offseason, they’re not rivals. They’re teammates on the summer league squads that hone their skills for the next time they ultimately face each other with a conference or district title on the line.
There are friendships that connect all the teams and a love that’s shared between the coach and their players.
Almost every single interview I conducted with coaches included the phrases, “I love them to death,” or, “I wouldn’t trade them for the world.” Those words were backed by actions, with arms around shoulders, pats on the back and plenty of heartfelt embraces.
We talk a lot in sports about the love of the game, but the love among teams is just as special.
I saw so much heart out on the court this season, and it finally made me a basketball fan.