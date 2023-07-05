The Indiana County Youth Legion baseball playoffs begin this evening with a new format.
Under the new format, all eight teams quality for the playoffs and begin the postseason with pool play. The league voted to switch to pool play at its winter meetings, and the format is used by many youth and amateur tournaments across the county. Each team will play three games within its pool.
Pool A consists of No. 1 Mahoning Valley of Punxsutawney, No. 4 Homer City Post 493, No. 5 Brookville Fireman’s Club and No. 8 Kovacik Insurance of Blairsville.
Pool B consists of No. 2 S.W. Jack of Indiana, No. 3 Armstrong of Kittanning, No. 6 Young Township and No. 7 Marion Center.
Pool play begins this evening and continues Thursday and Monday.
On Tuesday, July 11, the Pool A champion will play the Pool B champion for the league championship and a berth in the Western Regional tournament, which will be held July 21 to 24 in Homer City.
This evening’s games are Homer City at Mahoning Valley; Kovacik Insurance at Brookville; Marion Center at S.W. Jack; and Young Township at Armstrong.
Thursday’s games are Kovacik Insurance at Homer City; Brookville at Mahoning Valley; Young Township at S.W. Jack; and Marion Center at Armstrong.
Monday’s games are Brookville at Homer City; Kovacik Insurance at Mahoning Valley; Armstrong at S.W. Jack; and Marion Center at Young Township.
The championshop game will be played at the home of the highest seed.
All games will begin at 6 p.m. with exception of home games for Homer City, which will start at 7 p.m.
