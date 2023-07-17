The Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Western Regional Tournament begins Friday, and there are a couple new wrinkles to accent the annual gathering of baseball teams.
The tournament opens with pool play, which continues Saturday and Sunday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
A postgame fireworks show follows Saturday’s games, with the start at approximately 9:30 p.m., to help celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Homer City Area Athletic Boosters Club. Children 16 and under will be admitted free and can view the fireworks from the outfield grass.
A second attraction Saturday is a visit from the Pirate Parrot, the mascot of Pittsburgh’s major league team. He is scheduled to appear at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
As for baseball, Pool A consists of Edinboro, Monroeville, Murrysville and Homer City. Pool B consists of Millcreek, Penn-Trafford, Saegertown and S.W. Jack.
Friday’s schedule is Millcreek vs. Saegertown at 10 a.m., Edinboro vs. Murrysville at 1 p.m., Penn-Trafford vs. S.W. Jack at 4 p.m. and Monroeville vs. Homer City at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule is Millcreek vs. S.W. Jack at 10 a.m., Monroeville vs. Murrysville at 1 p.m., Penn-Trafford vs. Saegertown at 4 p.m. and Edinboro vs. Homer City at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule is Millcreek vs. Penn-Trafford at 10 a.m., Edinboro vs. Monroeville at 1 p.m., Saegertown vs. S.W. Jack at 4 p.m. and Murrysville vs. Homer City at 7 p.m.
The tournament is set to conclude Monday with the consolation and championship games. The Pool A runner-up takes on the Pool B runner-up with a berth in the state tournament going to the winner.
The Pool A winner faces the Pool B winner for the regional championship. Both pool champions automatically earn state berths.
Start times for Monday’s games have not been set.
First Commonwealth Bank Field is located at 100 Booster Lane, Homer City.
