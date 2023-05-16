Sports-Roundup.png

Olivia Zimmerman and her Indiana teammates made short work of Beaver in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A softball playoffs at Latrobe High School on Monday.

Zimmerman pitched a one-hit shutout and Indiana scored three runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings in a 9-0 win. Indiana (16-4), the seventh seed and Section 4 runner-up, advanced to play second-seeded Montour (17-3) , which drew a first-round bye, on Wednesday at a site to be determined. Montour shared the Section 3 title with Chartiers Valley.