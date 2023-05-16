Olivia Zimmerman and her Indiana teammates made short work of Beaver in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A softball playoffs at Latrobe High School on Monday.
Zimmerman pitched a one-hit shutout and Indiana scored three runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings in a 9-0 win. Indiana (16-4), the seventh seed and Section 4 runner-up, advanced to play second-seeded Montour (17-3) , which drew a first-round bye, on Wednesday at a site to be determined. Montour shared the Section 3 title with Chartiers Valley.
Indiana banged out 11 hits. Zimmerman helped her cause with two hits and two RBIs, including the first of the game on a double in the opening inning, and Julia Antonacci also stroked two this and drove in two runs. Ella Myers went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Chloe McHugh doubled and knocked in two runs. Zimmerman and Haley Hamilton also doubled.
Zimmerman pitched a no-hitter through 61/3 innings, struck out nine and walked two. Taylor Young came up with the lone hit with one out in the seventh, and Zimmerman promptly retired the next two batters.
UNITED 14, NORTH STAR 1: United managed only six hits but took advantage of 12 walks while Jaylyn Lichtenfels pitched a one-hitter in a non-conference game against District 5’s North Star.
Seven of the 10 players in United lineup were credited with at least one RBI. Madisyn Burkett and Cleo Long each drove in three runs, and Lichtenfels and Price were credited with two RBIs apiece. Burkett finished with two hits.
The big inning came in the third when United (5-13) scored nine times and sent 15 batters to the plate.
Lichtenfels struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Kayley Brant doubled in the third inning for the lone hit for North Star (2-9).
PORTAGE 13, PURCHASE LINE 3: Portage cranked out 20 hits with six players getting two or more and cruised past Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
Makenna Redfern, Sydney Castel and Paigh Phillips stroked three hits apiece for Portage (9-10), which qualified for the District 6 Class 1 playoffs. Lyndsey Castel, Payton Noll and Lily Koban finished with two hits apiece. Lexi Slanoc was credit with three RBIs.
Kara Harbrige led Purchase Line (1-17) with a home run and double and drove in two runs. Brooklynn Walker also doubled, and Alivia Waver knocked in a run
FOREST HILLS 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: Avery Smiach pitched a perfect game in Forest Hills’ win over River Valley in a non-conference game.
Smiach struck out 10 and did not issue a walk while throwing 57 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
She received plenty of support, with the Rangers scoring nine runs over the first three innings and ended the game due to the 10-run mercy rule by scoring once in the sixth.
Forest Hills improved to 16-3 going into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs as a high seed.
River Valley closed the season at 5-11.
FERNDALE 14, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3: Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner had a big day, hitting two home runs, smacking a double and picking up the win in the circle in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Northern Cambria in a non-conference game.
Wagner went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and five runs scored. She also walked twice.
In the circle, she struck out 10, issued one walk and yielded only three hits.
Ferndale, bound for the District 6 Class 1A playoffs, improved to 12-8. Northern Cambria, which finished one spot out of playoff contention in Class 2A, fell to 8-9.
PORTAGE 16-12, PURCHASE LINE 1-2: Playoff-bound Portage outscored winless Purchase Line 38-3 in a doubleheader sweep in Heritage Conference games.
Portage banged out 14 hits in the opener, including Billy Dobrowlsky’s home run and doubles from Easton Slanoc and Luke Scarton. Slanoc finished with three hits, and Scarton, Isaac Jubina, Dubrowlsky and Jonah Irvin each had two hits. Scarton and Jubina split six RBIs, and Dobrowlsky and Irwin each had two.
Austin Chambers and Devian Kordish had Purchase Line’s hits. Kordish’s hit was a double.
Jubina posted the win, striking out seven and walking one in a two-hitter.
In the second game, Purchase Line managed five hits and Portage made the most of eight hits and eight walks.
Mason Kargo and Trae Kargo each had two hits for Portage (10-9), and Caleb Castel picked up the win, striking out seven and walking two.
Andrew Beer doubled and had an RBI and Coby Byers drove in a run for Purchase Line (0-17).
