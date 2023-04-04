Olivia Zimmerman is feeling confident in the box, and it shows.
The Indiana junior is hitting a team-leading .500 with a team-high four home runs and 11 RBIs.
In her past three games, Zimmerman, a pitcher and first basemen, has a .667 batting average, going a combined 6-for-9 with 8 RBIs, three homers, a pair of doubles and a triple.
Zimmerman hasn’t just been an offensive force in the Indian’s 6-1 start to the season.
In Monday’s 2-1 win over West Mifflin, she doubled and tripled at the plate and struck out seven in four innings pitched on the mound.
Here’s a look at The Indiana Gazette Athlete of the Week.
Parents: Mike and Penny Zimmerman
Siblings: Haleigh, 21; Sara, 19; and Mikey, 15
Pet: Cat (Her name is kitty.)
Plans after high school: Go to college for entrepreneurship and play softball. Not sure where I want to go yet but preferably down south.
Hobbies outside softball: Hanging out with friends and family, shopping, chilling with my cat.
Which positions do you play? I am a pitcher and play first base.
In which other scholastic sports do you compete? None. I only play softball.
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite food: Sushi
Food you refuse to eat: Onions
Favorite video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite sport and why: Softball. I used to play basketball and volleyball in junior high, but I never liked them as much as softball. I have always played softball ever since I was about 8 years old. It is my favorite sport because I really enjoy pitching and hitting.
When and why did you start playing softball? I started playing softball when I was about 8 years old. I started playing softball because my family is really into softball and baseball. My parents owned a softball and baseball facility when I was younger, so I was always there practicing.
Do you have any pre-game rituals or superstitions? What are they? I drink a lot of water throughout the day, and I am always listening to music before the game and during warmups. Also dancing with my catcher, Haley Hamilton.
Who is your biggest inspiration? Why? My biggest inspiration would have to be my family. They are my biggest fans and are always there for me.
If you had a walk-up song, what would yours be and why? “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled. This is my walk up song, because I like to win.
What is your favorite part of competing? Being part of a team and supporting each other no matter what.
Where is your favorite place to compete? In South Carolina.
What is the most important thing you’ve learned as an athlete at Indiana? To never give up and work hard even if you are struggling.
What is something your coaches taught you that you always try to remember? To have fun and work hard.
In three words, how would you describe yourself as an athlete? Hardworking, team player, leader
What is your favorite memory from playing softball? My favorite memory would have to be when I pitched in a game for the first time after my ACL recovery. When I came back into the dugout, I hugged my dad and there were some happy tears shed. It felt great being back on the mound.
What have been the keys to Indiana’s hot start? Our team has been super confident and hard working throughout the season so far. We also trust each other on the field and work well together. I think those things have impacted our record.
How has it felt to break out offensively to start the season? It feels amazing knowing that I have hit three home runs and 8 RBIs in the past two games (heading into Monday). It makes me feel more confident in the box, which is always a good thing.
Do you have any personal goals for the season, and if so, what are they? My personal goal is to get better overall and beat the home run record for the school.
What are your expectations for the season? My expectations for the season are to keep winning and hopefully win sections and keep going from there.