Olivia Zimmerman tossed a no-hitter and collected five RBIs as Indiana rolled over host Woodland Hills, 20-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA softball game shortened to three innings due to the mercy rule Monday.
Zimmerman recorded eight of the nine outs by strikeout and did not issue a walk. A fielding error prevented a perfect game. The junior also smacked a home run and a single.
Hailey Rado doubled twice and brought in four runs, while Jayla Peterson, Ella Myers and Addie Stossel each hit doubles.
Indiana (11-3) welcomes McKeesport on Wednesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9, MARION CENTER 6: Seven of the Stingers’ 10 hits went for extra bases, but it wasn’t enough to push Marion Center past undefeated DuBois Central Catholic in a non-conference road game.
The Stingers held a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning when DuBois Central’s Jessy Frank drove in two runs on a single to give her team the lead.
Lydia Miller went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Abbey Smulik, Kaily Anderson, Mya Lipsie and Brookelynn Hill each doubled, while starting pitcher Cheyenne Silvis cranked out a homer.
DuBois Central Catholic (11-0) piled up 14 hits. Kayley Risser went 4-for-4 with four runs, while Melia Mitskavich collected four RBIs on a double and home run.
Rylee Kulbatsky allowed 10 hits and six runs while striking out nine to earn the win. Silvis fanned five and suffered the loss.
Marion Center (8-2) welcomes Purchase Line on Thursday.
FERNDALE 13, UNITED 3: United dropped its third straight game in a loss at Ferndale in a non-conference game.
Kelsey Moore doubled in two runs, and Cleo Long and Abigail McConville each singled for the Lions.
Angelina Wagner stroked a double, Aubrielle Leverknight tripled and had a pair of RBIs, and Maisen Sechrengost drove in three RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets (4-6).
Wagner fanned seven and allowed three hits in the five-inning mercy-rule win.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels suffered the loss.
United (4-5) plays host to West Shamokin today.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 13, CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 3: Cambria Heights used a three-run second inning to grab the lead from visiting Conemaugh Township and starting pitcher Karin Adams pitched all six innings during the Highlanders non-conference victory.
The Highlanders picked apart Conemaugh Township pitching, scoring three runs in the second inning to grab a 3-1 lead.
Gina Lane added a run for Cambria Heights with a home run in the fourth inning.
Conemaugh Township got back in it with a run in the top of the fourth inning to cut Cambria Heights’ lead to 4-2, but the Highlanders scored four in the bottom half of the inning, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Martina White, Macey Mezzelo, and Rylee Bernecky each had two hits for the Highlanders. Bender rapped a double, while Bernecky and Mezzelo each hit a triple each.
Katie Troxell was 2-for-3 with three RBI for Conemaugh Township.
Adams scattered seven hits and walked two while striking out four.
Sierra Laporta took the loss.
Cambria Heights (8-3) begins a two-game series today at Northern Cambria.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 13, APOLLO-RIDGE 12: Cassidy Ryan and Camdyn Kowalczyk hit home runs, but Apollo-Ridge couldn’t get past Greensburg Central Catholic on the road in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game.
The Vikings knotted the game at 9 in the top of the second and led 12-9 heading into the sixth.
The Centurions (6-1) rallied for four runs in the bottom half of the inning to complete the comeback.
Ryan had three RBIs on two hits, while Jaden Mull drove in two runs on a single for Apollo-Ridge.
Jocelyn Snyder suffered the loss.
Apollo-Ridge (6-5) plays host to West Shamokin on Wednesday.
YOUGH 3, LIGONIER VALLEY 1: Sidney Bergman pitched a complete game and Adoria Waldier had two hits, including a home run, and scored all three runs in Yough’s WPIAL Section 3-AAA victory over Ligonier Valley.
Yough took a 1-0 lead with a run in the second inning before adding a run in the fourth.
The Rams’ Cheyenne Piper scored a run in the top of the sixth to trim the lead to 2-1, but Yough added a run in the bottom half of the inning and held Ligonier Valley from scoring in the seventh.
Ligonier Valley outhit visiting Yough 7-5. Piper and Neve Dowden had two hits each for Ligonier Valley.
Bergman struck out seven and allowed one walk. Piper didn’t allow a walk and struck out six for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley (6-4, 3-3) plays host to South Allegheny on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
NORTH CATHOLIC 3, INDIANA 2: After tying the game in the fifth inning, host North Catholic pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a victory over Indiana in a WPIAL Section 4-AAAA game.
The Trojans finally got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and remained locked in a 2-all game until the winning run came across two innings later.
Nick Love’s first-inning double spotted Indiana a 2-0 lead, but Trojans starting pitcher Thomas Schafale settled in and didn’t allow another run through six innings.
Schafale allowed seven hits and struck out eight before being relieved by Caden Williams. Williams pitched a perfect top of the seventh to earn the win.
Indiana’s Gavin Homer was sharp on the mound as well, allowing six hits and one earned run through six innings. Conner Geesey pitched in the bottom of the seventh and took the loss.
Drew Doherty fueled North Catholic’s offense with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Homer and Ethan Shank combined for four of Indiana’s seven hits. Love’s double was the lone extra-base hit in the game.
Indiana (8-6), which has dropped back-to-back section games after winning its first three, welcomes North Catholic (6-6) today to complete the two-game series.
FERNDALE 12, UNITED 4: Ferndale scored four runs in the fourth inning and tacked on four more in the sixth, backing starting pitcher Josh Mitchell, for a surprising non-conference victory over visiting United.
The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the first inning and steadily added on throughout the game, scoring one run each in the third and fourth innings.
United cut into Ferndale’s early lead with a two-run home run by Isaac Worthington but couldn’t keep the Yellow Jackets off the board. Ferndale took advantage of five errors and scored four unearned runs, totaling eight over the final three innings.
Three Yellow Jackets pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts. Starter and winner Josh Mitchell recorded six strikeouts.
Ferndale’s top three hitters, Aedan Hrivnak, Noah Hendershot, and Connor Hrivnak, combined to score nine runs and produce five RBIs.
Brady Coleman was 2-for-2 for the Lions with a pair of runs scored.
Four United pitchers took the mound. Connor Darr took the loss, allowing three runs in two innings.
United (8-4) returns to conference play and begins a two-game series at West Shamokin today.
CENTRAL CAMBRIA 8, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 7: Brady Sheehan’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning plated the winning run for Central Cambria in a non-conference victory over visiting Cambria Heights.
With the game tied at 7, Sheehan drove a pitch from Cambria Heights relief pitcher Austin Sprague deep enough to the outfield for the winning run to score.
Grady Snyder smacked a second-inning double that scored a pair of runs to give the Red Devils a 4-1 lead.
The Highlanders’ Zane Miller matched Snyder’s double with a two-run double in the top of the fourth to pull Cambria Heights to within one run at 4-3.
The Highlanders eventually tied with a run in the top of the fifth and took the lead in the seventh, but Central Cambria made the most of its final at-bats.
Snyder and Connor Serenko had two hits for Central Cambria. Miller was 4-for-4 for Cambria Heights.
Sheehan started and allowed three runs over four innings. Owen Harringer wrapped up the final three innings for the victory.
Isaac Weiland, Sprague and Garrett Jasper pitched for the Highlanders.
Cambria Heights (3-8) plays today at Northern Cambria.
APOLLO-RIDGE 7, GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5: Brandon Butler racked up four RBIs and Apollo-Ridge snapped a six-game losing streak with a win at Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Section 3-AA game.
The Centurions (7-3) led 3-1 after four innings, but the Vikings brought in five runs in the fifth, added an insurance run in the sixth and held off a seventh-inning comeback attempt.
Butler tripled and hit a home run, while Jacob Mull and Cooper Gourley had three hits apiece for Apollo-Ridge. Logan Bianco, Colin Saxion, David Bankosh and Jacob Fairbanks each posted two hits.
Fairbanks struck out six in six innings and earned the win.
Apollo-Ridge (3-7) plays host to Greensburg Central Catholic today to close out the two-game series.
HARMONY 5, PURCHASE LINE 1: Jarrod Sward pitched seven efficient innings and delivered RBIs in the first and sixth innings to lead Harmony to a non-conference victory against Purchase Line.
Sward needed only 72 pitches, striking out six while allowing three singles and no walks, for the win. The Red Dragons could muster only a fourth-inning unearned run, scored by Austin Chambers.
Anthony Maseto went 2-for-3 and provided a first-inning RBI, matching Sward’s run-producing hit and giving the Owls a 2-0 start.
After Chambers’ run in the fourth cut Harmony’s lead to 2-1, the Owls responded with three scores in the bottom of the sixth. Jack Bracken, Zachary Hutton, and Sward each delivered an insurance RBI in the inning as the host cruised to a seventh straight win.
Lucas Tarnow doubled twice for Harmony.
Andrew Beer, who pitched six innings without issuing a walk, struck out five and took the loss.
Both teams play Wednesday. Harmony (8-2) welcomes Moshannon Valley, and Purchase Line (0-12) travels to Homer-Center.