Olivia Zimmerman tossed a no-hitter and collected five RBIs as Indiana rolled over host Woodland Hills, 20-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA softball game shortened to three innings due to the mercy rule Monday.

Zimmerman recorded eight of the nine outs by strikeout and did not issue a walk. A fielding error prevented a perfect game. The junior also smacked a home run and a single.

