A trip to Hershey was made twice as sweet when River Valley girls’ basketball team clinched its ticket to the PIAA Class 3A championship game a little over an hour after the Homer-Center girls notched theirs in the Class 2A game.

Both teams play Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey with the Wildcats (24-7) tipping off against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at noon, and the Panthers (29-2) playing Dunmore (26-3), the District 2 champion, at 6 p.m.

