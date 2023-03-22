A trip to Hershey was made twice as sweet when River Valley girls’ basketball team clinched its ticket to the PIAA Class 3A championship game a little over an hour after the Homer-Center girls notched theirs in the Class 2A game.
Both teams play Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey with the Wildcats (24-7) tipping off against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic (25-4) at noon, and the Panthers (29-2) playing Dunmore (26-3), the District 2 champion, at 6 p.m.
It’s a tremendous feat for a pair of local schools just 8 miles apart that have built up a neighborly rivalry between two of Pennsylvania’s top girls’ basketball programs and two coaches that have a friendship that spans decades.
“Me and Nick (Moore) have been best friends for 30, 40 years,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said. “We said we wish we could golf as good as we coach, because we totally suck on the golf course, but we’re doing OK coaching-wise. We’re going to root for each other. It’s fun to have two rival schools competing for state titles on different levels.”
“We’ve been really close friends,” Moore added. “We spend time together during the season and a lot of time in the offseason. My son calls him Uncle Rick. I’m happy for him and River Valley, the Heritage Conference, and I have a lot of friends with kids that play on that team. So I’m just happy for everybody.”
While the rivalry reached a peak when River Valley and Homer-Center met in the Heritage Conference title game in early February, with the Panthers unseating the Wildcats as champs, the two squads have been rooting for each other throughout the district playoffs — both winning their respective class titles — and into states.
“I mean, it’s just such a great experience that you wish everybody gets an opportunity to go through, and now we get to do it together,” Moore said. “You have two teams that played in the Heritage Conference championship, and we’re sitting here vying for the 2A and 3A crowns. That’s truly incredible.”
In the last two seasons, Homer-Center and River Valley have combined for a pair of Heritage titles, four district championships and now two state championship berths.
“I live in Homer City. … So living in Homer City and then coaching in Blairsville for River Valley, I get to say I’m the winningest coach ever in the history of basketball for the last two years,” Brown joked, “because I claim Homer City’s wins and I get to claim River Valley’s because I’m the head coach here. So I basically have two Heritage Conferences and four district titles and two state appearances in two years, so I don’t know if anybody else can match that.”
The connections don’t end with Brown and Moore. Some of the players have formed friendships throughout the years, and many play together during the offseason. That camaraderie will be on full display Thursday.
Brown said his team already has tickets for Homer-Center’s early game and plans are in the works to have dinner together.
“We’re going to go root for Homer,” Brown said. “We’ll sit right behind Homer’s bench, and we’ll cheer as loud as we can for them. They win, we win, basically.”
A win for either team also means making even more history.
Neither school has a girls’ state basketball title, and Indiana County has just one PIAA team champion overall with Marion Center’s girls’ cross country team bringing home a win at the state meet in 2018. The last time an Indiana County high school basketball team made it to a state championship was 2010, when Indiana fell to Archbishop Wood, 49-39, in 2010. The same year Northern Cambria lost to Bishop Guilfoyle, 49-29, to mark the last appearance of a Heritage team to make it all the way on the court.
“I always say the Heritage Conference is the toughest conference in the state,” Brown said. “So once you play through that, you’re prepared for district run. You’re prepared for a state run. If you look at what (Penns Manor’s Jason) Miloser has done, if you look at what Ralph McGinnis did before my tenure here, it’s the Heritage teams that perform well in states.
“I think that playing United, playing Marion Center, playing now Portage, playing Homer-Center, playing Purchase Line, and Penns Manor, obviously, any given night you can go out and get your butt kicked if you don’t bring it. So that prepares you to go the distance, because it’s a one-and-done, and in the Heritage, one loss could keep you out of it. It’s fantastic. It’s good for the conference, and it’s just good for the western part of the state, as well.”
The Panthers and Wildcats head to Hershey today to prepare, and their respective communities will rally and follow. Homer-Center canceled school Thursday, and River Valley is dismissing early. Both schools are sending spirit buses to pack the student sections.