knapp 9-18-23

Gary Hoover showed off a nice Allegheny River smallmouth bass taken last October.

 Jeff Knapp photo

While I appreciate what each phase a 12-month calendar of fishing opportunities presents, there’s something special about what I call “the Magic Zone,” that time during the fall when the water temperature of the Allegheny River falls into the mid 50-degree range and continues a (hopefully) slow and steady descent to around 40. That zone has provided some of my most memorable river trips.

Currently, river smallies and walleyes are in transition, moving from the fast-current areas that provided the necessary food and cover when the water was warm. Typically, by early to mid-October, they will be migrating to slower, deeper areas protected from the force of the river’s current. The result is concentrations of fish in identifiable areas, and at winter’s doorstep, still on the feed.