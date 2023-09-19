While I appreciate what each phase a 12-month calendar of fishing opportunities presents, there’s something special about what I call “the Magic Zone,” that time during the fall when the water temperature of the Allegheny River falls into the mid 50-degree range and continues a (hopefully) slow and steady descent to around 40. That zone has provided some of my most memorable river trips.
Currently, river smallies and walleyes are in transition, moving from the fast-current areas that provided the necessary food and cover when the water was warm. Typically, by early to mid-October, they will be migrating to slower, deeper areas protected from the force of the river’s current. The result is concentrations of fish in identifiable areas, and at winter’s doorstep, still on the feed.
Some years things fall into place just right, like that of nearly 20 years ago. It was a Halloween weekend when my friend Dave Keith and I experienced an exceptional day on river smallies and walleyes.
On the drive home that evening I called my friend and fellow outdoors writer Darl Black, who had asked me to keep him informed should I get into some hot fall river fishing. The following day Black met up with me, and fishing the edges of a deep, protected pool, we landed three dozen smallmouth in the 15- to 18-inch range in a couple short hours. The bass took 4-inch tube jigs fished on exposed insert-style jigheads — cast along the shallow edge of a major wintering hole. I doubt any of the fish were deeper than 4 or 5 feet, though water in the 10- to 15-foot range was nearby.
That weekend was the start of the best late-fall river fishing I’ve experienced. November fishing was incredible. Thanksgiving weekend was incredible. Not only were wintering holes productive, but it also seemed every shoreline pocket shielded from the current by boulders held biting bass. They hit tubes, hair jigs, twister-tail grubs. The weather stayed mild, and while deer hunters lamented the lack of cold weather, our river assault continued. Over Christmas Eve, with the water temperature in the low 40s, my boat and Black’s boat accounted for more than 130 smallies, and while time has dulled some of the details, I doubt if many were under 15 inches.
Finally, the second week of January, high water and winter weather arrived, putting an end to a remarkable two-month-plus stretch of river fishing.
Since then, I’ve enjoyed some excellent fall river fishing, but nothing quite like that, at least not for such an extended time. Looking back, I suspect it was a “perfect storm” kind of thing. Not only was the weather mild through late fall and early winter, but the river had also been quite high and muddy during much of September and October, perhaps limiting foraging opportunities for bass. When feeding conditions improved, they made up for it.
It was Thanksgiving weekend when Dave Lehman and I were fishing the Allegheny near West Hickory. Trucks loaded with folks headed for deer camp sped along Route 62 as we plied the protected water of an eddy, me with an olive-hued hair jig, Dave with a 4-inch suspending jerkbait.
I’d set the boat up for a drift that would end at the mouth of an incoming creek, along about a 150-yard stretch of river had the right current and depth to hold walleyes. Each drift produced a couple ’eyes, all of which were quality fish. It was a magical afternoon when the fish came regularly and kept increasing in size. Lehman capped the day with a 31-incher that weighed nearly 12 pounds.
Whether it lasts two months or two weeks, “the Magic Zone” provides some of the finest river bass and walleye fishing of the year. It’s something to look forward to.
