As the Indiana High girls’ basketball team prepared to face Nether Providence in the 1983 PIAA Class AAA championship game, observers across the state were no doubt scratching their heads. How in the world, they wondered, did unheralded IHS ever get this far?
It’s a question the Squaws were likely asking themselves.
Given their underwhelming 19-8 regular-season record, even the most ardent Indiana fans would have only reluctantly stamped the Squaws as serious title contenders. But in an achievement that defied expectations, IHS toppled three elite WPIAL foes and rival Altoona in an electrifying nine-day span to reign as Western champions and advance to the state final — a destination no Indiana County team, boys or girls, in any sport, had ever reached.
“I think we were all kind of mystified by being there,” recalls Craig Long, then in his third year as the Squaws’ head coach. “I guess you could say that was a magical season.”
One that lasted far longer than anyone could have imagined.
IN EARLY February 40 years ago, anyone brazen enough to have predicted the PIAA Class AAA championship game would feature Indiana might have been met with a raised eyebrow or perhaps even derisive laughter. The Squaws — the nickname has long since been retired — were spinning their wheels, stuck in a 7-6 rut.
“We were really hurting in the middle of the year,” Long said during the postseason of 1983. “We were doubting ourselves.”
In the midst of what would become an extraordinary season, the Squaws looked … ordinary.
“I don’t feel like we were any special group of people,” says Janet (Blair) West, then a senior center, now a resident of Smithfield, N.C., who manages a library in the Wake County Public Libraries system. “I would have never thought that we would do as well as we did. And if you look at our record [25-10], we didn’t really do great. But we played well when we needed to.”
Long and assistant coach Tom Rivosecchi certainly had the makings of a standout team, the focal point three athletes destined for Division I success. Blair would play four years of basketball at Penn and was held in such high esteem she was named the Quakers’ sole captain as a senior. Junior guard Jill Shildt was a member of three NCAA tournament teams at Rutgers, two of which reached the Elite Eight. And junior guard Kate Rogerson earned All-America honors as a Kentucky golfer before spending seven years on the LPGA tour.
Senior guard Deb Blakley and sophomore forward Kristal Peelor rounded out Indiana’s starting five, and super subs Michelle Andrie, Gretchen Hartman and Jill Wise made vital contributions off the bench.
“I think we had a good group, athletic, hardworking, determined, and we all played well together,” says Shildt, a personal assistant who lives in Sparta, N.J. “We didn’t have five superstars, but we all knew our roles. We did struggle in the middle of the season. But I think any team, if the chemistry’s right, you can jell and start playing well.”
Which is precisely what happened to the Squaws, who broke out of their slump and regained their equilibrium. Then came a gut-wrenching 39-38 loss to Altoona in the District 6 title game.
A loss Indiana would avenge 13 days later.
THE SQUAWS were nearly derailed on their journey to Hersheypark Arena and the PIAA title game in the very first round of the state tournament. They trailed Elizabeth-Forward by eight points with just under four minutes left before mounting a furious rally to force overtime.
The score was still tied after another four minutes of play. Shildt stepped to the free throw line at that point, with the clock at IUP’s Memorial Field House showing :00. Fouled an instant before the buzzer sounded, she calmly eyed the hoop and sank both shots to seal a 51-49 victory.
“That doesn’t shock me at all that she did that,” says Rogerson, a retired golf pro who splits her time between Delaware and Florida. “Jill had ice in her veins.”
The victory earned the Squaws a second date at IUP, with another WPIAL heavyweight. Gateway presented an even more formidable challenge, with its sparkling 24-1 record and a lineup that towered over Indiana’s.
“When I first heard their heights, I thought it was their boys’ team,” Long said back then.
But the Squaws pulled off another upset, winning 55-47 as Rogerson poured in 26 points and Blair added 16 while battling the taller Gators inside.
“Janet played really well,” recalls Long, who teaches English at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, his hometown. “She was able to get off her feet before the other kids even thought about defending her. She was just so quick off her feet.”
Her performance caught the eye of a young University of Virginia assistant who was scouting other players at the game. Geno Auriemma, who has since led UConn to a record 11 NCAA titles, called head coach Pat Ryan afterward to rave about Blair.
“He was kind of taken with Janet because she played so well against kids a lot bigger than she was,” Long recalls. “We went into a side office at the field house and he called the head coach. I could hear her telling Geno, “She’s 5-9 and she’s their center? We want our point guards to be at least 5-10.’”
Another Pittsburgh-area powerhouse was waiting in the wings for Blair and IHS.
WPIAL CHAMPION Baldwin, the winningest Class AAA team in the West (28-3), was heavily favored in the teams’ quarterfinal matchup at Greensburg Salem High School. But the Squaws, unfazed by the long odds against them, played a steady game and posted a 56-47 victory.
The underdogs from Indiana were looking more and more like a Cinderella team.
“I think by then we were kind of like, wow, we can do this,” Rogerson recalls. “We started believing a little bit more.”
Rogerson scored 17 points and Blair added 16 against the Highlanders. Trailing by a point after three quarters, IHS took command in the fourth by hitting eight of 11 shots from the floor.
The Squaws’ reward for having successfully navigated a gauntlet of top-flight WPIAL teams was a rematch with Altoona in the Western final at St. Francis University. Long’s alma mater seemed to have Indiana’s number, winning three times against IHS since January. The Squaws, understandably, were fed up.
“We had lost so many times to Altoona that season, I think we were all like, this is ridiculous,” West says. “So we kind of buckled down and we did it. Kate and Jill were both on — we were pretty hard to defend if both of them were able to fire up from outside, then they could feed me inside. Everybody was just on that night. We were ready to play.”
Rogerson scored 26 points and Blair added 23 to spark the offense, and a swarming defense forced 34 turnovers. Mountain Lions coach Art Taneyhill was so irate over his team’s performance that he launched into a high-decibel tirade at halftime.
“Our locker rooms were side by side,” Long recalls. “I was trying to talk to the girls and draw up stuff on the chalkboard and they started giggling. I asked, ‘What’s so funny?’ They said, ‘Listen to Coach Taneyhill.’ Art was just berating his players, saying ‘Coach Long disrespects you, he doesn’t believe you can play against his team,’ which I hadn’t said at all. He was going off.”
Sixteen minutes later, Hershey Kisses tossed by giddy IHS fans were raining down onto the court and Indiana was mapping out a route to Chocolatetown. The Squaws had locked up a berth in a state final, a first for a county team.
But their dream of winning it all was about to take a nightmarish turn.
INDIANA’S OPPONENT in Hershey, District 1 champion Nether Providence, brought a gaudy 33-1 record into the title game, owned a decided height advantage and regularly unnerved foes with a suffocating press. The Squaws stumbled out of the starting gate and never did get untracked.
Final score: 41-31, Bulldogs.
“We just ran into a buzzsaw,” Rogerson says. “We didn’t know what hit us. We got steamrolled, that’s all.”
Indiana’s hopes sagged when Shildt was removed as a factor. She picked up two quick fouls, was whistled for her third 3:22 before halftime and her fourth just two minutes into the third quarter. Shildt sat for the remainder of the period before fouling out with 6:12 left.
“We just didn’t play the kind of game that we normally did,” West says. “We never got into a really good groove. I definitely attribute that to Jill not being out there. That really threw us off. She was our general; she made things happen.”
The Bulldogs raced into a 26-12 halftime lead and never did relinquish their grip on the game. Indiana’s exhilarating postseason run had come to a tearful end.
“It was a great ride while it lasted,” Long says. “I was disappointed that we didn’t play better. Obviously, we played a bunch of really good teams to get there, and Nether Providence was a good team. I just wish we had played better.”
From a distance of 40 years, the Squaws today look back fondly on their wild ride through the state playoffs, when they cut like a scythe through a field of favored foes. Not even the deflating way it finished can diminish what they achieved in March of 1983.
“That game didn’t turn out like we wanted it to,” West says, “but it was still amazing that we were there. I mean, who would’ve ever thought that we would get that far?”
Five Indiana County teams have reached a state final since the Indiana High girls’ run through the PIAA playoffs in the spring of 1983:
2005. The Homer-Center baseball team, which didn’t even have a home field, advanced to the Class A championship game at Altoona’s Blair County Ballpark. Coach Rob Stossel’s Wildcats lost to Christopher Dock, 6-1.
2010. The Indiana High girls matched the achievement of their 1983 predecessors by reaching the Class AAA final. The Indians of coach Dave Woodall fell 49-39 to Archbishop Wood at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.
2017. Homer-Center’s football team played for the PIAA title at Hersheypark Stadium. Coach Greg Page’s Wildcats were beaten by Jeannette, 42-12.
2023. The River Valley and Homer-Center girls’ basketball teams will play for state championships Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center. Coach Ricc Brown’s Panthers will face Dunmore in the Class AAA final and the Wildcats of coach Nick Moore will meet Kennedy Christian for Class AA honors.
— Bob Fulton