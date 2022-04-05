Mahoning Creek drains parts of Jefferson, Amstrong and Indiana counties. The upper portion of the stream, above Mahoning Creek Lake, and the lower portion, offer a nice diversity of fishing opportunities.
UPPER MAHONING CREEK: Mahoning Creek is formed by the merger of the East Branch of Mahoning Creek and Stump Creek just north of the Jefferson County community of Big Run. The East Branch, which drains the slope that separates the Mahoning drainage (part of the Ohio River watershed) and the Susquehanna watershed, is managed as an approved trout stream. The portion from the confluence of Beech Run downstream to one kilometer below the Branch Road Bridge is stocked once preseason and once in-season. Several tributaries to the East Branch harbor populations of wild brown trout and native brook trout.
The upper portion of Mahoning Creek, from the East Branch/Stump Creek merger down to the headwaters of Mahoning Creek Lake, is primarily a warm-water stream, but some trout do show up, perhaps migrants from stockings in the East Branch, as well as Big Run and Canoe Creek, tributaries that are also stocked with adult trout. Both feeder streams enter Mahoning upstream of Punxsutawney.
Stream width within the upper section of Mahoning Creek varies from about 100 to 150 feet in width. The section through Punxsutawney is channelized. Above town there is a decent gradient. Below Punxsutawney, down to Valier, the stream is mostly slow and winding. Things pinch down below Valier, with an increase in gradient and, in general, better fish habitat. About 2 miles above the backwaters of the lake section, Little Mahoning Creek adds its significant flow.
Access is good throughout much of the entire upper portion of Mahoning Creek, with U.S Route 119 paralleling the creek down to Punxsutawney, and then secondary roads below town. Much of the land is private, so pay attention to posted signs and seek permission where common sense deems appropriate. The watershed is in public ownership close to the lake section, as it’s part of the flood control project.
Anglers can expect to catch smallmouth bass throughout this entire section. Muskies and northern pike tend to be found in and around the deeper pools. Largemouth bass are a common part of the catch in first mile or two above the dam, as there is a lot of wood cover imbedded in the bank. Walleyes too can be caught within this stretch, particularly during the spring of the year when fish are more likely to migrate from the lake section.
LOWER MAHONING CREEK: Whereas upper Mahoning Creek is easily accessible, the same is not true of the lower part of the creek. As Mahoning Creek makes its way from the dam to its merger with the Allegheny River near Templeton it flows through an increasingly deep, heavily wooded gorge. No roads parallel it. Bridge crossings are found at Government Road, Eddyville, Putneyville, Route 28/66 and Deanville Road. Only Route 28/66 is a major highway, the others are secondary roads. A couple other backwoods lanes dead-end at the creek. A four-wheel drive vehicle is recommended if you plan to use them.
Wade fishing is available in and around bridge crossings. The land is private, so as stated previously, watch for posted areas and seek permission where appropriate.
Mahoning Creek is sizeable below the dam, 150 to 200 feet wide, and can be floated when flows are adequate. Since there are long stretches of featureless water float fishing is a great way to enjoy this stretch, either fishing from a canoe or kayak, or using it as a taxi to access the best spots. There are no official put-ins, so be sure you have permission to launch when accessing at a bridge crossing. The Fish and Boat Commission has a ramp on the Allegheny River in Templeton, a short distance below the mouth of Mahoning Creek.
Stream level on lower Mahoning Creek is nearly completely reliant on the discharge from Mahoning Creek Lake. It’s recommended that the level be at least 3.8 feet at the USGS gauge located below the lake.
Smallmouth bass and walleyes dominate the lower portion of Mahoning Creek, though northern pike and muskies are also present.