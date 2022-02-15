Not one ever bitten by the ice-fishing bug, mid- to late-winter isn’t one of my favorite times. Most years at least portions of the region’s rivers stay open and permit walleye fishing; this hasn’t been one of them. Ice and snow have thwarted any thoughts of visiting a trout stream. The perennial yearn for spring seems stronger this year.
It is, however, a fine opportunity to reflect on last year’s lessons and make plans for new ones the coming year. That’s one of the wonderful things about fishing: no matter how much you do it there’s always a lengthy list of challenges from which to accept.
Last year provided a couple noteworthy successes: walleyes on Jigging Rap-style gliding jigs; and crappies and bass on deep cribs during the late fall. Notes on these experiences were made in my journal as a reminder to employ them when appropriate during the coming open water season.
As I ponder 2022, three tactics to explore come to mind: bass on crankbaits along submerged weedgrowth; three-way rigging for river walleyes; and slip bobbering for crappies.
Though much of my fishing as a teenager and young adult was done with crankbaits and produced my first 20-inch smallmouth bass, I don’t consider myself a good crankbait angler, particularly in lake settings.
A good crankbait angler has developed the skills to tickle cover such as submerged weeds in a manner to coax bites from nearby bass. It’s a fine line that needs to be walked. Go too deep with the lure and you’ll consistently be fouled in weeds. Too shallow and the lure never contacts weeds, which is what triggers bites. It’s an art that requires choosing a crankbait with the correct diving depth for the situation, identifying when the lure has ticked weed tops signifying time to stall the retrieve, then holding the boat in just the right position to property work the stop.
I love fishing submerged weeds on lakes like Keystone and Kahle for bass, but typically either twitch soft jerkbaits over the weeds, or flutter plastic worms along the edges. This year I plan to leave the confidence baits on the deck and force myself to learn the crankbait game.
Three-way rigging for river walleyes is a tactic I’ve incorporated in the past with some success. It involves pulling shallow running minnowbaits slowly upriver. Heavy sinkers in the one-to-four-ounce size are used to put the lure near the bottom. The lure and sinker are rigged on two of the three rings of the three-way sinker (the other attached to the main line).
Some of the biggest river walleyes I’ve caught over the years have been when working a jig or suspending jerkbait against the current in fairly shallow water. This year I plan to target deeper zones by way of three-way rigging.
During 2021 I did more crappie-focused fishing than during anytime in the past. Two productive patterns emerged from these efforts, slow trolled jigs, and downsized blade baits on deep wood. Armed with a much better understanding of how crappies relate to various habitats on local lakes over the course of a year, I hope to learn the intricacies of catching them from specific spots on slip bobbers this season.
Regardless of the type of fishing you do, chances are good there a few tactics out there new to you. Challenging yourself to learn a couple keeps things fresh and is gratifying when they can be added to your list of tricks.