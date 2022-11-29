knapp 11-28-22

Chris Schuit and Brain Mathie displayed crappies recently taken from Keystone Lake.

 Jeff Knapp photo

For the day prior to Thanksgiving, it was a pleasant one, with a daytime high reaching the 50-degree mark during a sunny afternoon. My clients Chris and Brian had boated over a dozen fat crappies up to 13 inches in length, and walleye, largemouth bass and bluegills had also provided action. But when we targeted the shady side of the lake, where snow lined the bank and the air took on a sudden chill, we were reminded that winter is on the way.

Though open-water fishing opportunities still exist, taking advantage of them requires some planning and foresight. Here are a few items to make your cold-weather fishing ventures comfortable and productive.

