For the day prior to Thanksgiving, it was a pleasant one, with a daytime high reaching the 50-degree mark during a sunny afternoon. My clients Chris and Brian had boated over a dozen fat crappies up to 13 inches in length, and walleye, largemouth bass and bluegills had also provided action. But when we targeted the shady side of the lake, where snow lined the bank and the air took on a sudden chill, we were reminded that winter is on the way.
Though open-water fishing opportunities still exist, taking advantage of them requires some planning and foresight. Here are a few items to make your cold-weather fishing ventures comfortable and productive.
CLOTHING: Regardless of how good the fishing is, and it can be extremely good this time of year, you won’t enjoy yourself if you are suffering from the effects of the elements. Fortunately, clothes designed for the wintertime outdoor enthusiast allow one to take full advantage of what the season has to offer.
Layering has long been the basis for dressing for wintertime activities and remains so. A fabric that allows the moisture created by perspiration to dissipate is the foundation of a sound layering system. Polypropylene, silk, merino wool, Thermax and Polartec are all examples of fabrics commonly used to create underwear that wicks moisture away from the skin. Tops, bottoms, socks and accessories are made from these and similar materials.
Insulating garments are worn over top of wicking-style underwear. Polar fleece, goose down, Thinsulate and wool are included in the list of materials that provide excellent insulating qualities. The choices of pants, shirts, jackets and vests made from these types of materials are extensive. Vests are particularly versatile garments, adding needed insulation to the body’s core area without being so cumbersome as to make casting difficult.
A type of waterproof, breathable shell tops off the system, one that features a membrane that permits the transmission of vapors but not liquid, such as Gore-Tex or similar a similar product.
Trouble areas are typically found at the seams. Look for well thought out designs made by reputable manufacturers. Jackets, parkas, pants, overalls, and coveralls are all available, depending on application and personal choice. I like the combination of bib overalls and a jacket.
Extremities can be the toughest areas to keep warm. Warm, pac-style boots — the kind worn on a deer stand — protect the feet well. A wool knit hat is excellent for keeping the noggin warm. A good trick is to wear such a hat over the ball cap you wear during warmer times. The brim of the ball cap keeps the sun off of your face. Goggles are welcome for boat rides when it’s snowing.
Many styles of gloves are on the cold-weather fishing market. Preferences are a bit of a personal choice. I carry heavy, well-insulated gloves or mittens to wear while boating from spot to spot, and lighter fingerless ones to fish with. Carry extras, as they will get wet. Also be sure to carry a couple of dry towels, as they will come in handy.
EQUIPMENT: Keeping things simple during winter fishing forays tends to make life more enjoyable. A couple rod/reel combinations are usually adequate. Rods with bigger tip tops, which prevent ice from clogging them up, are a plus. Darker colored rods and reels absorb the heat of the sun and tend to stay warmer. If possible, stay away from rods with large, aluminum reel seats, as these will transmit the cold to your hands. A layer of black electrician’s tape over a metal reel seat will warm things up, or use a layer of rod wrap product designed to provide a better grip. Supple nylon monofilament lines like Gamma Copolymer function well in cold, sub-freezing weather.
BOATS AND LAUNCHES: Obviously, winter carries with it certain considerations regarding boats, as well as the availability of launches.
Water pumps in outboard motors can freeze when the mercury drops, so be sure to watch for the flow coming out of the lower unit. Likewise, bilge and livewell pumps will freeze up in the boat, so don’t plan on using them. Be sure to pull the plug in the boat when the day is done, and to tilt the outboard down so all the water drains out. Also, shelf ice can be hard on your trailer lights, so try to clear any such ice away from the ramp before launching.
Snowfall can prevent you from getting to a boat ramp even if there is open water. Some access areas may experience a degree of winter maintenance, particularly in state park settings. River ramps are rarely plowed. Ramps that get a lot of sun exposure open much quicker after a snowstorm. Carry a shovel to clear the ramp, and a bag of ground clay (oil absorbent) to scatter about so you can get enough traction at the day’s end to retrieve your boat. River launches that are located on the lower end of feeder creeks, where there is little current, tend to freeze first.