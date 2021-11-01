REEDSVILLE — Considering where the Marion Center boys’ cross country program stood in May, the fact the Stingers even fielded a full team at the District 6 Championships on Saturday was an achievement in itself.
But the fact the Stingers won the district title is downright bonkers.
Junior Dillon Green won the District 6 Class 1A individual title, and the Stingers claimed the boys’ team title for the first time since 2000 in one of the most unlikely triumph stories of this fall sports season. Another junior, Tim Barrett, added a third-place finish for the Stingers as they snapped Penns Valley’s seven-year run of district titles.
Prior to Penns Valley’s streak, Central Cambria was the last team to win the title in 2013. By winning the district title, the Stingers will send their whole team to the PIAA Championships this coming Saturday.
“Coming into this year, we didn’t know what we had for the boys’ (team),” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said. “We knew we had two very strong boys that would contend up front, Tim and Dillon. But we didn’t know what we had on the back end, where it’s important to have to score points.”
Green won with a time of 17 minutes, 25.80 seconds. He became the first Heritage Conference runner to win the district title since Homer-Center’s Sam Cunkelman in 2015, and the first Marion Center runner to achieve the feat since Alex Woodrow in 2010.
With less than a half-mile remaining in the race, Green trailed Philipsburg-Osceola’s Chad Muckey by about 20-25 feet. But he closed the gap and passed Muckey heading into the short but steep incline prior to the finishing straightaway. Muckey finished second with a time of 17:32.00, and Barrett was third with a 17:53.40.
Green’s victory was a bit of a surprise as well. Barrett has been the Stingers’ top runner for two years, but Green had been closing in this season and picked the perfect time to have a breakthrough performance.
“I knew it was going to be close,” Green said. “Yeah. Yeah, definitely surprised (to beat Barrett). It was a little different than running dual meets and conference championships like we have been in the past. Just a different race.”
Although he was happy for his teammate, Barrett was disappointed with his race despite a third-place finish.
“I was just disappointed I didn’t do my job,” Barrett said. “I’m proud that he was able to go and do what we were told to do. We were told to go and try to be out front. He did that, and I didn’t. I just felt bad that I didn’t do my job. But I’m just happy he was able to win it.”
Also qualifying for the PIAA meet were River Valley’s Frankie Benko (seventh, 18:24.60), United’s Colton Henning (10th, 18:48.50) and Purchase Line’s Aaron Wright (11th, 19:11.30).
“Glad I could do it my senior year,” River Valley’s Benko said, who will be making his first trip to states. “It was definitely a battle. The school is new, but good program. We have a new coach. She really helped guide me.
“I’ve run since seventh grade. I’m actually the only one that stuck with it since seventh grade to senior year. … The fact that I know I’ve stuck with it, and glad I could get this my senior year.”
Meanwhile, Purchase Line’s Wright will be making his third trip to states. Exciting, but bittersweet.
“It’s fun. It’s exciting, but it’s my last year, so (it’s) sad,” Wright said.
As the 2020-21 school year wrapped up in May, the Marion Center boys’ roster consisted of three runners. The coaches and returning runners went on a recruiting frenzy and found four newcomers, giving the Stingers a full team. But having a full team doesn’t translate to success.
However, the Stingers have found success even with more than half of their team being newcomers. In addition to Green and Barrett, Julian Sandoval returned from last year, and that threesome has taken the four incoming freshmen under their wing.
One of those freshmen, John Ferraro III, placed 16th on Saturday (19:40.70) as he continued his ascent in his first season of cross country. Another first-year runner, Rayden Long, impressed with a 45th-place finish (22:15.90).
“Julian and J.J. (Ferraro) have just come on consistently and improved throughout the year,” Peters said. “And Rayden Long, who’s our fifth runner, he’s a kid that’s never been on an athletic team before and had to learn how to compete, had to learn how to run and has just been super coachable, and has just borne the weight of the responsibility of being that fifth runner to close out the scoring, and has done a great job with it, and boy did he have a nice race today. We knew that needed to happen for us to be able to contend for a championship.”
“It’s amazing because this is my first year ever trying a running sport,” Ferraro III said, “so I’m just trying my best to keep up and keep the streak going.”