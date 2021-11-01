Marion Center’s cross country teams posed after sweeping the meet at Indian Valley Middle School on Saturday. Team members are, first row, from left, Ryen Dicken, Rayden Long, JJ Ferrara, Dillon Green, Tim Barrett, Julian Sandoval and Liam LaVan; and second row, MacKenzie Thomas, Camryn Sacco, Charlotte Gardner, Lydia Miller, Olivia Vehovic, Lilly Ryer, Reagan Ryen, Maggie Hood, Brynnley Haggerty, Mikayla Gatskie, Clair Hood and Nicole Scott.