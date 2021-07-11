Mitch Pacconi would love to be getting his team ready for the Youth Legion Western Regional baseball tournament that starts later this week.
That won’t happen because Pacconi’s S.W. Jack team was no match this season for Marion Center, which beat the Drillers, two games to one, to claim the Indiana County championship. So, Pacconi is doing the next best thing by using his 34 years of Youth Legion managerial experience to help Marion Center however he can. After all, his son Mike is a member of Marion Center manager Josh Conner’s coaching staff, and his grandson Nick plays for the team.
“I just want to congratulate my boy and my grandson and the whole team and wish them luck,” the senior Pacconi said.
Pacconi has an ulterior motive, too. He turns 68 on Saturday, the second day of the tournament, “and I told Mike I want a win,” he said.
Marion Center finished off S.W. Jack on Saturday, scoring an 11-1 win after splitting the first two games, dropping the opener, 11-6, before winning the second game, 5-4, with a game-winning hit in the seventh inning. The victories raised Marion Center’s record to 19-5 heading into Friday’s opening game against Westmoreland County runner-up Connellsville at Punxsutawney. The tournament continues through Monday.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” Conner said. “These kids don’t know how to lose. They’re absolutely winners at heart, and we have a great coaching staff and a lot of help, and all that together makes for a good recipe for success.”
Marion Center got the job done this season by banging out lots of timely hits and using a deep pitching staff that came through late in the season when teams were playing almost every day of the week.
“We are a good hitting team,” Conner said. “We’re averaging 8.6 runs per game. Fielding-wise, we have our days just like everybody else. We could have a perfect game and no errors and the next day have some errors.”
Pitching, though, is paramount in tournament baseball. Marion Center’s workhorses are Owen Conner (nine starts) and Braden Reichenbach (eight). Hunter Reichenbach pitched the decisive game Saturday.
Marion Center can also call on Grant Casses, Alex Stewart and AJ Chambers. In addition, Marion Center added an arm by picking up Armstrong ace and shortstop Hayden Brink to the roster.
“We have a lot of guys who are able to throw strikes,” Conner said. “I think we’re set pretty good. We’ve had solid pitching all year, and we were able to pick up another arm. Pitching-wise we’re set, and the kids are focused and ready to go and excited about it.”
Conner had no concerns after his team dropped the opener, which was suspended on Thursday, resumed Friday and followed by a second game that evening. The decisive game began Saturday morning.
“I knew the guys would respond, and I knew we had Braden on the mound for that second game,” Conner said. “So I wasn’t worried. I knew they’d step up in the moment, and once they did, going into that third game I felt really confident going on our home field. We play really well on our home turf.”
The first two games were moved to First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City due to poor field conditions at Marion Center.
Now, Marion Center heads to Punxsutawney.
“We’ve played in Punxs’y a lot so we’re familiar with that field,” Conner said, “and hopefully that’s an advantage for us. I hope we do well, and I hope we compete, and I’m sure we will.”
S&T Bank of Punxsutawney is the host team. In Friday’s other openers, Millcreek (Northwest 3) faces Conneaut (Northwest 1); Penn-Trafford (Westmoreland 1) takes on Oil City (Northwest 2); and Monroeville (Westmoreland 3) faces S&T Bank.
“You’ve got to go out there, throw strikes and play defense,” Conner said. “It’s baseball, and we’ll play whoever they put in front of us.”
Mitch Pacconi, meanwhile, has more than a passing interest. His teams won five regional titles and more than a dozen county titles.
“I’ve been talking to them,” he said. “But it’s a little different now with the pitch-count rules. It’s a little different strategy. You’ve got to watch that pitch count because that plays into it, especially when you’re playing every day.
“But you’ve got to play it the same way and play every team like it’s the best. You’ve got to change your strategy and go after them and go on the attack.”