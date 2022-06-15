Marion Center took a while to get going.
Once it did, it hit high gear quickly.
Marion Center scored 15 runs over the fourth and fifth innings in a 16-0 rout of Kovacik Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
Trey Slovinsky led the offense with two doubles and drove in five runs. Noah McCoy and Alex Stewart each drove in three runs. Cam Rising doubled.
Marion Center managed only six hits but took advantage of 10 walks, three hit batsmen and six errors.
Hunter Reichenbach pitched a four-hitter in a distance effort. He struck out nine and walked three.
Both teams play at home today. Marion Center faces Walbeck Insurance, Kovacik (3-3) takes on Brookville.
INDIANA COUNTY LEAGUE
APOLLO 6, WEST LEBANON 4: Apollo topped West Lebanon in an Indiana County League baseball game Tuesday at Apollo-Ridge High School.
The teams scored all their runs in the first three innings, with Apollo scoring two each inning and West Lebanon scoring twice in each of the second and third innings.
Bill Perroz drove in three runs and notched the save in relief of Reise Matson. Matson pitched six innings, struck out two and walked one.
Nathan Slapinski doubled in a run and Matson and Jesse Hepler each had an RBI. Hepler was the lone player with two hits.
Tommy Budash and Trajan Jones doubled for West Lebanon.
Apollo (3-8) plays host to Blacklick Valley for a doubleheader on Sunday. West Lebanon plays at New Kensington on Thursday.