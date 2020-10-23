MARION CENTER — In a year when norms have gone out the window, the Marion Center cross country teams restored a sense of normalcy Thursday at the Heritage Conference Championships.
For the 20th time in the conference’s 21-season history — and the 11th year in a row — the Marion Center girls’ cross country team won the conference title.
Stingers junior Nevada Armstrong won her second individual conference title with a time of 21 minutes, 16.9 seconds, and the Marion Center girls placed their top five runners among the top 10 finishers to claim the team title yet again.
“It means just as much as the other ones,” Armstrong said. “We strive to be the best each year and try to achieve our goals, be the best we can be. It felt pretty good because last year, I was injured and it just felt good to come off an injury and be strong again.”
Similarly, sophomore Tim Barrett won the boys’ race in 17:52.8, and the Stingers won the boys’ conference team title for the fourth straight year. In doing so, Marion Center won the girls’ and boys’ titles for the fourth year in a row.
“It feels good to know that the seniors all got their fourth victory, fourth Heritage Conference championship,” Barrett said. “It feels good helping them.”
United’s Gavin Cameron finished second (18:13.1) and Penns Manor’s Jared Bowman was fifth (18:36.7).
Levi Waltermire finished third (18:23.2), Anthony Scott took fourth (18:32.1), Dillon Green was eighth (19:21.6) and James Clark was 15th (20:37.7) to round out the Stingers’ top five runners.
The Marion Center boys won with 21 points. United was a distant second with 53 points.
“That our (boys’) seniors — we have four seniors — and that they are graduating having won the conference championship each of the four years that they ran,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said. “In many ways, the boys’ team is always in the shadow of the girls’ team, and I think that the fact that they can come here year-in, year-out and perform not just well, but win, elevates the boys’ team and their expectations.”
On the girls’ side, Armstrong won the individual title as a freshman in 2018, though an injury-riddled season limited her in 2019. But she devoted herself in 2020, and that’s what led her to her second conference title.
“This was a result of a tremendous amount of hard work that she put in with rehab, and some painful rehab,” Peters said, “and she also knew she had to get much stronger and smarter in how we trained and recovered from that training. So this today was really a result of her willingness to commit to doing the hard, right things to get back to where she was.”
Marion Center won the girls’ conference title with 18 points. West Shamokin was second with 60 points.
Marion Center’s Reagen Ryen placed second (21:41.5), and Lilly Ryer was third (21:54.1). Penns Manor’s Savanna Orner took fourth (22:16.3) and Marion Center’s Maggie Hood was fifth (22:51.5).
“The expectation to win this meet is, I think, a burden on kids, and they know that when they join,” Peters said. “And they understand that that is the expectation and that the story when they don’t win it some day will be bigger than the story when they win it. So there’s definitely an aspect of fear that drives their training to prepare for this race, and then, the way they run this race.”
Unlike most seasons, the Stingers spent much of this season training instead of racing. This season, they had four meets — three dual meets and one invitational — prior to the conference championships.
“Typically, we race a lot more in September, and I would have liked to have raced more in September,” Peters said. “But most of the other invitationals were canceled, so we just didn’t have that opportunity.
“When it comes to championship season — county, conference, district, states — that is a long championship season, and the fact that we hadn’t raced a lot in September, it worried me that we’d get banged up and have a tough time coming here and then going on to our ultimate goal, which is districts, and ready to race in a really optimal situation.”
But the Stingers’ focus has always been on winning. And they’re sticking to it.
“We’re really happy about how today turned out,” Ryer said, “because we’ve just been spending weeks training, so it’s nice to see everybody had good races today.
“It definitely took a little bit adjusting to get used to this year without racing as much.”