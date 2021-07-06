Marion Center ended things early.
S.W. Jack rallied late to stay alive.
And Young Township won in its final at-bat.
Top-seeded Marion Center cruised into the Indiana County Legion championship series, scoring 13 runs in the first two innings in an 18-1 romp over fourth-seeded S&T Bank to sweep the best-of-three semifinal series in Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Second-seeded S.W. Jack trailed third-seeded Armstrong 5-2 on the heels of Monday’s 10-3 loss but scored five runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead en route to an 11-5 win that forced a decisive game in the best-of-three series this evening in Indiana.
Young Township, Indiana County’s lone Senior Legion team, opened the playoffs in the neighboring Westmoreland County League and scored a 5-4 win over Murrysville in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series.
Marion Center wasted no time in stamping its ticket to the championship series — and a berth in the Western Regional tournament — scoring five runs in the top of the first and eight in the second for a 13-0 lead. S&T Bank scored its lone runs in the fifth inning, and the game was stopped at that point due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Coming off Monday’s 3-0 win, Marion Center cranked out 15 hits and drew seven walks, and S&T Bank committed six errors that led to four unearned runs.
Nick Pacconi, Owen Conner and Braden Reichenbach led the hit parade with three apiece and accounted for six RBIs. Reichenbach drove in three runs, Conner two and Pacconi one.
Alex Stewart and Travis Midock chipped in two hits apiece and combined for three RBIs. AJ Chambers also drove in a couple runs.
Chambers, Grant Casses and Stewart led the parade across the plate, each scoring three runs. Casses had no official at-bats but drew four walks.
Trevor Midock, Travis Midock and Chambers each doubled.
Reichenbach, who struck out three in the final inning Monday to earn the save, got the start Tuesday and pitched three innings of no-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked four.
Stewart came on and pitched the final two innings, striking out two, walking one, allowing the only two hits and surrendering the lone run.
S.W. Jack trailed Armstrong 5-2 heading into the fifth inning. The Drillers scored three times in the fifth to forge a 5-5 tie and took the lead during a two-run sixth. They tacked on four runs in the seventh.
In the fifth, Trevor Smith drew a leadoff walk followed by an out, Michael Tortorella’s base hit and Tristan Redinger’s walk that loaded the bases. Michael Dolan drew the third walk of the inning to force in a run, and Kadin Homer singled to make it 5-4. Alex Bauer tied the game with a fielder’s choice grounder.
In the sixth, Smith doubled with one out to get things started again. After a second out, Tortorella and Redinger drew walks to load the bases, and two runs scored when Dolan’s line drive was played into an error.
Tortorella finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Smith was 2-for-3 with four runs scored. Redinger knocked in two runs.
Kaiden Scheeren had two of Armstrong’s seven hits. Logan Badac doubled and drove in two runs. Haden Brink tripled.
S.W. Jack committed five errors, and three runs were unearned.
Tortorella started for S.W. Jack but pitched only a third of an inning. Hunter Martin came on and finished the first, with Armstrong holding a 3-2 lead.
Jonathan Cribbs then took on the bulk of the work, keeping his team within striking distance while allowing three runs on six hits and four walks.
Armstrong’s Nick Kinter pitched 12/3 innings in relief and suffered the loss.
Young Township (17-4), the fourth seed, won in a thriller over fifth-seeded Murrysville (12-9), scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on Brice Laurenti’s RBI single with the bases loaded.
Game 2 is this evening at Haymaker Park in Murrysville.
“That’s a good start against a tough team,” Young Township manager Barry Thomas said. “Murrysville was up and down all year in first place. When we played them the last time, we split a doubleheader, so we always have good games with Murrysville. The guys have a lot of confidence, and it showed tonight.”
Brady Yard smacked two doubles and drove in two runs, and Laurenti and Cody Templeton each had two hits.
Blake Fairman posted the win, striking out seven and walking two.
“It was a good crowd, a good time, and the kids come through when the pressure was on,” Thomas said.
Young Township joined the Westmoreland league for the 2019 season and finished 7-16.
This year, the Renegades had the best regular-season record at 16-4 but were relegated to the fifth seed due to a forfeit win that subtracted points in the league’s power rankings.