MARION CENTER — Game 1 wasn’t decided until Jon Cribbs hit a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift S.W. Jack to victory.
Game 2 took a different direction.
AJ Chambers collected four of Marion Center’s 17 hits and boosted its offense in a 17-7 six-inning rout against the Drillers at Marion Center Community Park on Tuesday in the Western Regional Qualifier Series.
The series is knotted at 1-all and set up a deciding Game 3 on Thursday at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City.
“We are a very dangerous team when we are on,” Marion Center manager Nick Pinizzotto said. “Our kids were excited to play on their home field and showed a lot of pride with their backs against the wall. They wanted to play more baseball, so they banged out 17 hits. It’s hard to lose when you hit the ball that well.”
Drillers manager Mitch Pacconi agreed.
“They earned it for sure,” he said. “They hit the ball hard today, but we knew they were capable of that.”
Chambers delivered the big blow in the bottom of the third, driving in a pair of runs on a double to deep left field against S.W. Jack starter Landon Kodman. Jace Misko, Noah McCoy and Alex Stewart drove in a run each in Marion Center’s five-run inning that built the lead to 8-0.
Stewart cruised on the mound, retiring the first nine Drillers he faced beforel Trevor Smith, Rocco Cosentino and Tristan Redinger earned consecutive walks to load the bases in the top of the fourth inning. Kadin Homer was hit by a pitch and Derek Miller and Mark Collinger each delivered an RBI single that chased Stewart.
Left-hander JJ Ferraro relieved Stewart and cooled the Drillers bats, getting Trevor Smith to ground into an inning-ending double play. Ferraro allowed two runs and one hit over the final 22/3 innings.
Stewart pitched into the fourth inning, giving up five runs — all earned — on two hits while striking out four to earn the win.
“We had something going there in that fourth inning,” Pacconi said. “The double play ended that inning, and we couldn’t get much going the rest of the game.”
Pinizzotto said of his pitching duo, “I don’t want to overlook the work of Alex Stewart because he was able to sit down the first nine batters he faced, but they (S.W. Jack) got to him a little bit in that big inning of theirs.”
“JJ is young,” Pinizzotto continued. “He’s a 14-year-old kid who knows how to get the ball across the plate and avoided a lot of contact tonight. He did a good job.”
Carter Smith started Marion Center’s fourth inning with a double against Drillers pitcher Caden Force and later scored on Jace Misko’s RBI single. Connor James (walk) and Trey Slovinsky (single) scored on a throwing error, and Chambers knocked Misko in to conclude the four-run fourth.
Six Marion Center batters had multiple hits: Carter Smith, Stewart, Kaden Detwiler, James, Slovinsky and Misko. Smith and Stewart were credited with three RBIs apiece, and Misko drove in a pair. James scored four runs and Chambers three.
Tristan Redinger held Marion Center off the board in the fifth inning but was charged with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on another Chambers RBI single. Slovinsky scored on an RBI single by Noah McCoy before Carter Smith ended the game with a two-run double.
S.W. Jack used four pitchers in all but has an extra day off Wednesday. S&T Bank tied the championship series with a victory over Brookville on Tuesday, setting up the deciding game this evening and pushing the qualifier series back a day. Both teams will take advantage of the day off and come out at full strength Thursday.
“We saw that S&T was going to win, so we weren’t really worried about the pitching,” Pacconi said. “We have options for Thursday and could come back with our starter from Game 1. He’s been good for us all season.”
“We are solid with our pitching right now,” Pinizzotto said. “We are deep with arms and other than the guys that pitched tonight, we will be ready to roll on Thursday.”