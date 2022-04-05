Marion Center jumped out to a fast start to the season, winning its first two games in blowout fashion.
The Stingers took the field for the second time Monday and scored a 13-1 win in five innings over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference baseball game. Marion Center opened the season Friday with an 18-8 win over West Shamokin.
At 2-0, Marion Center set up an early-season showdown at home Wednesday against Northern Cambria, which improved to 3-0 with a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Cambria Heights on Monday.
“We kept rolling from Friday,” Marion Center coach Mike Pacconi said.
Marion Center scored eight runs in its first at-bat against Penns Manor, and Parker Black took care of matters from there on the mound, recording strikeouts for 11 of a possible 12 outs in four innings. Dakota Bracken struck out two in an inning of relief.
The Stingers banged out only five hits against Penns Manor, but they took advantage of 14 walks and five errors and scored nine unearned runs.
Black helped himself at the plate with two hits, three runs scored and an RBI. Bracken picked up two RBIs, and Landin Bennett, Nick Pacconi and Dylan Rummell were credited with an RBI apiece.
In Friday’s win, Bennett drove in eight runs on two doubles and a triple. Ty Ryen, TJ Lynn and Bracken each had two hits. Alex Stewart and Ryen each drove in two runs.
Niko Buffone doubled twice and drove in two runs for West Shamokin.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 4, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 3: Northern Cambria defeated Cambria Heights on Ben Messina’s game-winning home run in the seventh inning of a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts and Highlanders were tied at one apiece through three innings before Northern Cambria grabbed the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth when Josh Miller’s single brought in Owen Bougher.
A Ben Hite single to left field brought Hunter Nelen home to even the score at 2, and Garrett Jasper’s single allowed Hite to score for a 3-2 lead for the Highlanders.
Messina hit a two-run home run off Jasper.
Northern Cambria won on just three hits, including a double from Zack Taylor and a single from Miller. The Colts took advantage of two errors, a couple wild pitches and smart base running. Ethan Krawcion, Taylor and Miller each had a stolen base.
Cambria Heights had eight hits, including two apiece from Ford and Jasper. Ford and Zachary Onkst each had a double.
Miller won in relief, while Jasper took the loss. Starting pitchers — Ford and Wiewiora — recorded eight strikeouts apiece.
The Colts (3-0) visit Marion Center on Monday, and Cambria Heights welcomes the Stingers on Friday.
INDIANA 13, FREEPORT 10: Indiana gave up a 10-run inning but found a way to win a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA game on the road.
Freeport scored 10 runs in the third inning for a 10-5 lead. Indiana bounced back with three runs in the fourth and won the game with a five-run seventh.
Steve Budash singled and a runner scored on an error on the play to make it 10-9. Lincoln Trusal tied with an RBI single, and Garrison Dougherty put Indiana on top with a two-run single, his third hit of the game. The final run scored when Tim Birch’s fly ball was played into an error.
Michael Tortorella picked up the win in relief. Birch pitched 31/3 scoreless and hitless innings. He struck out five and walked three.
Indiana pitchers hit seven batters and walked six.
Budash, Michael Tortorella and Nick Love each had two hits for Indiana, which has won three straight following a season-opening loss to Latrobe. Dougherty, Love and Budash each knocked in two runs for Indiana.
Indiana plays host to Freeport (0-3) today.
SOFTBALL
RIVER VALLEY 7, HOMER-CENTER 0: The day at River Valley belonged to the Foust sisters, who hit and pitched the Panthers to a win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Hannah Foust pitched a two-hit shutout, struck out 17 and yielded only one walk in seven innings.
Tori Foust went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the offense.
“I just have to tip my hat to Hannah,” River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh said. “She located her pitches real well, and Tori smacked the ball hard. She hit two home runs and a ball off the fence. She has a beautiful swing. The Foust sisters definitely pulled through today.”
The Panthers led 2-0 after three innings before they scored in the fifth on Madison Stutzman’s two-run single and in the sixth on Tori Foust’s three-run shot.
Both teams play Wednesday. River Valley (2-1) visits United, and Homer-Center travels to Glendale.
MARION CENTER 17, PENNS MANOR 0: Senior Katie Moore was a single away from hitting for the cycle as Marion Center blanked Penns Manor on the road in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers started with a 10-run first inning, which included a two-run homer from senior Grace Rougeaux, along with a double and triple from Moore.
Moore hit a three-run home run in a seven-run second inning.
Rougeaux finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Moore had three hits and four RBIs. Junior Lexi Roush added two hits and two RBIs.
Kayla Hill, Madison Schrecongost and Mya Lipsie all doubled for the Stingers.
Hill earned the win.
Both teams play today. Marion Center (3-0) welcomes Brookville, and Penns Manor (0-2) visits Harmony.
UNITED 13, BLACKLICK VALLEY 12: Abby McConville hit a grand slam and Jaelyn Lichtenfels’ singled to center to give United a win at home against Blacklick Valley in a non-conference game.
Three consecutive walks loaded the bases for McConville in the bottom of the fourth before she homered to center field to make it a 9-4 game in favor of the Lions.
It was tied at 11 after six before Blacklick Valley scored on a groundout in the top of the seventh to make it 12-11. In the bottom of the seventh, a couple more walks brought Lichtenfels to the plate with two outs. Her single brought home the tying and winning runs to end the game.
McConville led the Lions at the plate, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. Lichtenfels went 2-for-4, scored two runs, hit a double and brought in three runs. Cleo Long had two hits and two RBIs, while Coral Grassmyer went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Lichtenfels went the distance, striking out 12 batters.
United (3-0) visits Purchase Line this afternoon.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3: Kenna Rogal doubled in the top of the seventh inning to bring home two runs and lead Cambria Heights to a victory over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Colts scored twice in the first and held the score at 2-0 until the Highlanders chipped away a run in the fifth.
Northern Cambria made it 3-1 in the sixth, but Cambria Heights put together a three-run rally in the final inning and held the Colts scoreless in the bottom of the seventh.
Rogal led the Highlanders with a double and two RBIs. Maddie Bender had the other RBI.
Kenzie Formeck went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for the Colts.
Left-hander Karin Adams earned the win, pitching all seven innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Both teams play Wednesday. Northern Cambria (2-2) visits Marion Center, and Cambria Heights (2-0) welcomes Moshannon Valley.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2, INDIANA 1: Addie Stossel and her teammates were hard-luck losers in a non-conference game against Punxsutawney.
Stossell scattered seven hits, struck out eight and walked one, but Indiana fell to 0-3 when the Chucks broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning.
Emily Dobbins stroked an RBI triple in the fourth inning for Punxsutawney. Kaylee Guidice was credited with the game-winning RBI.
Karli Young picked up the win. She struck out seven and walked one.
Liz Flanders and Tori Manzek each had two hits for Indiana. Ella Myers drove in the lone runs in the fourth.
Indiana welcomes Franklin Regional on Wednesday.
LACROSSE
INDIANA 14, PLUM 10: : Indiana kept rolling at the start of the girls’ lacrosse season, improving to 3-0 with a win over Plum in a WPIAL Section 1-AA game and its home opener.
Kyla Weaver fired in five goals and Kennedi Kunkle scored four to lead Indiana. Gianna Brody tacked on three goals, and Brynlee Schawl and Kate Lehman scored one apiece.
Kate Lehman had 11 draw controls, and Mia Ciocca picked up four ground balls.
Anna Buterbaugh had 14 saves in goal.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity game, 9-0.
Indiana plays host to Oakland Catholic on Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLMARION CENTER 13, PENNS MANOR 1Marion Center — 13
Bracken 3-1-0-2, Lynn 1-1-0-0, Reaugh 0-0-0-0, Olp 2-2-0-0, Bennett 2-2-1-1, Reichenbach 0-0-0-0, Ryen 3-1-0-2, Stenman 1-0-0-0, Black 3-3-2-1, Pacconi 4-0-1-1, McCoy 0-1-0-0, Stewart 0-2-0-0, Rummell 3-0-1-1, Slovinsky 0-0-0-0, Totals 22-13-5-8 Penns Manor — 1
Courvina 2-0-0-0, Kuzemchak 2-0-0-0, Smith 2-0-1-0, Detwiler 2-1-0-0, James 2-0-1-0, Detwiler 1-0-0-0, Polenik 2-0-1-0, Lieb 2-0-0-0, Gillen 2-0-0-0, Dalecki 1-0-0-0, Totals 18-1-3-0
Marion Center 822 01 — 13 5 1
Penns Manor 000 10 — 1 3 5
2B — Black. 3B — Bennett. W — Black 11 K, 1 BB. L — Polenik 0 K, 4 BB.
MARION CENTER 18, WEST SHAMOKIN 8
West Shamokin — 8
Kunkle 0-1-0-0, Matson 2-1-0-0, Olinger 1-0-0-0, Orlosky 1-0-0-0, Buffone 3-1-2-2, Swartz 2-1-0-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Henry 0-1-0-0, Eddy 2-1-0-0, Baker 3-1-0-1, Shoop 2-0-0-1, Rodgers 1-1-0-0, Brocious 0-0-0-0, Totals 19-8-2-4
Marion Center — 18
Bracken 2-4-2-1, Lynn 2-4-2-1, Olp 2-2-0-0, Bennett 4-3-3-9, Ryen 2-2-2-2, Slovinsky 0-0-0-0, Black 3-0-0-0, Reichenbach 1-0-0-0, Pacconi 2-0-1-1, Stewart 3-1-1-2, Rummell 3-1-1-1, McCoy 0-1-0-0, Totals 24-18-12-17
West Shamokin 106 01 — 8 2 3
Marion Center 5(11)0 2x — 18 11 2
2B — Buffone 2, Bennett. 3B — Bennett. W — Ryen 5 K, 4 BB. L — Eddy 0 K, 4 BB.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 4, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 3
Cambria Heights — 3
Hite 4-1-1-1, Ford 4-1-2-0, Jasper 4-0-2-1, Patterson 3-0-1-0, S.Nelen 3-0-1-1, Westrick 3-0-0-0, Onkst 3-0-1-0, Dellavalle 2-0-0-0, H.Nelen 3-1-0-0, Totals 29-3-8-4
Northern Cambria — 4
Taylor 2-1-1-0, Bougher 2-1-0-1, Wiewiora 2-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-1-1, Krawcion 2-0-0-0, Yachtis 2-1-0-0, Messina 3-1-1-2, Kudlawiec 2-0-0-0, Valeria 2-0-0-0, Totals 20-4-3-4
Cambria Heights 001 000 2 — 3 8 2
Northern Cambria 100 100 2 — 4 3 0
2B — Ford, Onkst, Taylor. HR — Messina. W — Wiewiora 8 K, 3 BB. L — Jasper 0K, 0 BB.
INDIANA 13, FREEPORT 10
Indiana — 13
Z.Tortorella 4-2-3-1, Homer 3-2-1-0, Budash 5-2-2-2, Ryan 1-0-1-0, Trusal 4-1-1-1, Yanity 5-0-0-0, M.Tortorella 3-2-2-1, Dougherty 5-1-3-2, Love 2-1-2-2, Birch 3-0-0-0, Cowburn 0-2-0-0, Totals 35-13-15-9Freeport — 10
Stivenson 3-1-1-2, Clark 4-0-0-1, Hotalski 2-1-1-0, Lacinski 5-1-1-1, Smetak 4-1-1-1, Asti 1-1-0-1, Claypool 2-1-0-1, Claypool 2-1-0-1, Walker 1-0-0-0, Demharter 3-1-1-1, Fabinger 2-2-0-1, Barker 0-1-0-0, Totals 27-10-5-9
Indiana 131 300 5 — 13 15 0
Freeport 00(10) 000 0 — 10 5 2
2B — Budash, Ryan, Stivenson. 3B — Love. W — M.Tortorella 1 K, 1 BB. L — Demharter 1 K, 2 BB.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLMARION CENTER 17, PENNS MANOR 0Marion Center — 17
Rouch 3-3-2-2, Smulik 2-2-0-1, Rougeaux 2-3-2-4, Moore 4-3-4-4, Miller 2-2-2-1, Hill 3-0-1-2, Schrenogost 3-1-2-1, Mallory 2-2-1-0, Lipsie 2-1-1-1, Totals 23-17-10-16
Penns Manor — 0
Altemus 2-0-0-0, Hnatko 2-0-0-0, Sturgeon 2-0-1-0, Dumm 1-0-0-0, Bennett 1-0-0-0, A.Stiteler 1-0-0-0, S.Stiteler 1-0-0-0, Totals 10-0-1-0
Marion Center (10)70 — 17 10 1
Penns Manor 000 — 0 1 5
2B — Moore, Hill, Schreongost, Lipsie, Sturgeon. 3B — Moore. HR — Moore, Rougeaux. W — Hill 3 K, 2 BB. L — Sturgeon 2 K, 5 BB.
RIVER VALLEY 7, HOMER-CENTER 0
Homer-Center — 0
Fabin 3-0-1-0, Kerr 3-0-0-0, J.King 3-0-0-0, George 3-0-1-0, A.King 3-0-0-0, Bence 2-0-0-0, Frazer 1-0-0-, Fatula 1-0-0-0, Kishlock 2-0-0-0, Popp 2-0-0-0, Totals 23-0-2-0
River Valley — 7
Pynos 4-0-0-0, Gardner 3-1-0-0, T.Foust 4-3-3-4, H.Foust 2-2-1-0, Buckles 3-0-0-0, Stutzman 3-0-1-2, Reaough 0-0-0-0, Artley 3-0-1-0, Dunlap 3-0-1-0, Skirball 2-0-0-0, Furman 1-1-1-0, Totals 28-7-8-6Homer-Center 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
River Valley 011 023 x — 7 8 0
HR — T.Foust 2. W — H.Foust 17 K, 1 BB. L — King 4 K, 3 BB.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2, INDIANA 1
Punxsutawney — 2
Starbeck 4-0-0-0, Hergert 4-0-0-0, Toven 3-1-2-0, Powell 3-0-2-0, Young 3-1-0-0, Dobbins 3-0-2-0, Guidice 3-0-0-1, Poole 3-0-1-0, Hoffman 3-0-0-0, Totals 29-2-7-2
Indiana — 1
Cunningham 4-0-0-0, Stossel 3-0-0-0, Hamilton 3-1-1-0, Winslow 3-0-1-0, Myers 3-0-1-1, Trusal 3-0-0-0, McHugh 3-0-0-0, Flanders 3-0-2-0, Manzek 3-0-2-0, Totals 28-1-7-1
Punxsutawney 000 101 0 — 2 7 0
Indiana 000 100 0 — 1 7 1
2B — Poole, Winslow. 3B — Dobbins. W — Young 3 K, 1 BB. L — Stossel 8 K, 1 BB.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 4, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 3
Cambria Heights — 4
White 3-2-0-0, Storm 2-1-1-0, Bender 4-1-1-1, Griak 2-0-0-0, Kinrey 3-0-0-0, Rogal 4-0-1-2, Serafin 4-0-0-0, Bernecky 2-0-0-0, Nihart 1-0-0-0, DellaValle 3-0-1-0, Totals 28-4-4-3
Northern Cambria — 3
Hassen 4-0-0-0, Krug 4-0-2-0, Wiewiora 3-1-0-0, Formeck 2-1-2-2, Lanzendorfer 3-1-2-0, Myers 3-0-0-0, Trybus 3-0-1-1, Chuhran 2-0-0-0, Yahner 3-0-0-0, Totals 27-3-7-3
Cambria Heights 000 010 3 — 4 4 1
Northern Cambria 200 001 0 — 3 7 3