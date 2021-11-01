REEDSVILLE — Unlike their counterparts on the boys’ team, the Marion Center girls’ cross country team knew what they had coming into this season. They knew they had a strong team.
And they proved it Saturday by winning the team title at the District 6 Championships at Indian Valley Elementary School. Marion Center cruised to the team title, finishing with 46 points and placing its top five runners in the top 15 finishers. Penns Valley was a distant second with 74 points.
“Coming into the season, we expected the girls to contend and probably win districts,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said. “We felt that this was a year that we should be able to take a successful shot at it.”
Sophomore standout Lydia Miller placed third with a time of 20 minutes and 34.90 seconds, junior Reagan Ryen took eighth (21:25.90) and senior Lilly Ryer was 10th (22:05.30) as the Stingers placed three runners in the top 10.
Mikayla Gatskie was 11th (22:10.40) and Brynnley Haggerty took 14th (22:33.00) to round out the Stingers’ top five.
“Super exciting,” Miller said, who missed her freshman season in 2020 with an injury. “I don’t know how to react to it. I never was part of this before, so it definitely feels special.”
“It’s very exciting,” Ryer said. “We did think it was possible going into this week. We knew the possibilities. We saw the rankings. Obviously, rankings don’t mean anything until the actual day. But we were all focused, and our biggest thing is running for each other, so I’m not just running for myself. I’m running for my other teammates because I know they’re trying as hard as they can so I’m trying to push as hard as I can for them.”
Due to pandemic regulations, the number of qualifiers in 2020 was reduced. Ryer and Ryen qualified individually last season, but the Stingers didn’t make it to the PIAA meet as a team for the first time in five years. By winning the team title Saturday, the Stingers will send their whole team to states once again.
“It’s so much more meaningful going as a team,” Ryer said. “It’s just like everyone bands together at states as a team because we’re all running for each other. We’re not just running for individual spots, so next week we’re all going to be on the line together. It’s not just going to be two of us, so it’s just going to be so much more meaningful and different than the previous year.”
Penns Manor junior Savanna Orner also qualified for the PIAA Championships for the first time with a 12th-place finish (22:13.40).
“It’s amazing,” she said. “I didn’t know really coming how I was going to do so it’s just amazing to know that I’m going.
“I knew I had to push myself hard today. I knew that. I’ve been feeling pretty good, but I knew pushing myself, sticking with people and just passing, really that was set in stone what I had to do.”