Friday’s chilly weather didn’t bother the Marion Center and Indiana softball teams.
Marion Center rolled to its eighth win without a loss in a 11-1 six-inning romp over visiting Brookville in a non-conference game, and Indiana took care of Kiski Area in five innings, 14-1, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
“It was brutal,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “The conditions were about as far left as you can get for a softball game. The game-time temperature was 48, but it was windy and cloudy so it was more like 36. We did what we had to do. We had a heater in the dugout and lot of hand warmers.”
Marion Center’s Grace Rougeaux threw a one-hitter. She struck out 11 and walked five on a difficult day for pitchers.
“Grace really sucked it up.” Peterson said. “As cold as it was, you couldn’t feel the ball and the seems so to hold up and pitch as well as she did says lot for her.”
Lexi Roush helped fuel a 12-hit attack for the Stingers. She smacked a three-run home run in the first inning to put the game well out of reach after earlier driving in a run with her first hit.
Mia Urbani also homered, a two-run shot in the third inning that made it 4-0, and drove in three runs during a three-hit day.
Jasmine Hill stayed hot, banging out three hits and driving in three runs, and Rougeaux stroked two doubles.
Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line on Monday.
INDIANA 14, KISKI AREA 1: Sara Zimmerman brought out her big bat on a cold day.
Zimmerman hit two home runs, a grand slam in a six-run second inning when Indiana took control and a three-run shot in the fifth that put the game well out of reach.
“It was still only 2-0 in second inning and she hit the home run to start pulling us away,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “And then she hit one to put it away for sure in the fourth.”
Indiana finished with 18 hits. Olivia Zimmerman had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs, and Haley Hamilton had two hit and two RBIs. Chloe McHugh went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Ashlyn Winslow and Lauren Carolina each hit a double.
“Everybody through the order was hitting, which you can’t count on every game, but it is nice whenever it happens,” Wilson said.
Olivia Zimmerman allowed four hits, struck out 10 and did not issue a walk. Indiana played error-free behind her.
Indiana (5-2) plays host to Armstrong on Tuesday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 7, SERRA CATHOLIC 2: Ligonier Valley moved to 5-0 with a win over Serra Catholic in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Maggie Griffin struck out 17 in a three-hitter for Ligonier Valley.
Griffin, Kailey Johnston and Ruby Wallace each had two hits for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley plays at Steel Valley on Monday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Owen Putt won an event for Indiana in the Spartan-Latrobe Wildcat Invitational on Friday.
Putt won the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.37 seconds.
Joel Beckwith placed second in the 1,600 at 4:36.72 and third in the 3,200 at 9:56.10. Charlie Weber and Josh Saurer tied for second place in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches. Josh Glaser placed third in the 110 hurdles at 17.31.
In the relays, Indiana bookended the meet by placing third in the 4x800 and 4x400 races. Beckwith, Jacob Gill, Maddux Fisanich and Jon Berzonsky teamed up in the 4x800 at 8:42.67, and Berzonsky, Gill, Putt and Saurer finished the meet in the 4x400 at 3:40.
Indiana finished fifth as a team.
In the girls’ meet, Sara Welch placed fourth in the long jump at 14-10½ and fifth in the triple jump at 32-9½.
Also placing were Abbie Huey, third, 400, 1:03; Lizzie Lubold, fifth, javelin, 93-0; and Brenna Nutter, fifth, pole vault, 7-0).
Welch, Emma Levan, Cadance Ullman and Gabby Clark ran a 55.10 and placed fifth in the 4x100 relay.
Indiana plays host to Norwin on Tuesday.
LACROSSE
INDIANA 7, KNOCH 5: Carter Lychalk scored all seven goals for Indiana in a win over Knoch in a WPIAL Section 2A boys’ lacrosse game Thursday.
Ian Steele had 11 made 11 saves in goal.
Indiana plays at Latrobe on Latrobe.
BILLIARDS
The Indiana County Pool League recently wrapped up its Eight Ball playoffs.
In the first round, Scott Bowman defeated Mike Bertolino, 7-0, and Homer Van Doren defeated Ted Gordish. 7-2.
In the finals, Bowman defeated Van Doren, 9-5, to win the league title.