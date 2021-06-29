MARION CENTER — Kovacik Insurance lost for the second straight game following an eight-game winning streak, suffering an 11-1 loss in 4½ innings to Marion Center in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Marion Center held a 4-1 lead after the first inning and tacked on seven runs over the next three innings to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
Alex Stewart banged out two hits and drove in a run for Marion Center. Nick Pacconi and Camden Rising knocked in two runs apiece. Braden Reichenbach, Noah McCoy and Travis Midock also had RBIs. Braden Reichenbach and Hunter Reichenbach each stroked a double.
Owen Conner picked up the win, pitching the first four innings and limiting the Giants (10-7) to one run on two hits. He struck out three and walked one. Stewart pitched the final inning.
Gavin Burkhart and Hunter Riggle had Kovacik’s hits. Niko Vadala was credited with the lone RBI.
Armstrong rolls past S&T Bank
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Armstrong used a six-run fourth inning to pull away from S&T Bank in a 12-1 victory in six innings in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Haden Brink went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Armstrong (13-4-1). Chase Jablonski and Ryan Waugaman each knocked in two runs, and Mitchell Burke chipped in two hits. Cole Schrecengost, Maddox Shaffer and Brayden Wright also drove in a run apiece. Brink and Kaiden Scheeren each smacked a double.
Dob Bender had the only hit, a double, for S&T Bank (10-5).
Brink picked up the win, striking out 10 and walking three. He yielded the lone run in the fourth inning.
Young Township cruises to victory
GREENSBURG — Young Township whipped East Hempfield, 16-0 in five innings, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Monday.
Brady Yard scattered five hits over five innings while striking out four and walking two. He also cranked out two hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs.
Blake Fairman chipped in two hits and scored three runs, and Braden Staats had two hits and two RBIs. Brandon Gaston and Ethan Prugh each drove in two runs.
Young Township (13-4) plays Kiski on Wednesday at Freeport.
Local golfers compete in tournaments
A trio of golfers from Indiana were in action in tournaments Monday.
Matt Holuta shot matching 71s over the first two rounds at the Tri State Golf Association’s Frank Fuhrer Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club and stood at 2-over-par 142, six strokes off the lead.
Jack Katarincic and Ryan Sullivan are tied for the lead at 4-under 136.
The tournament continues today and Wednesday.
In the amateur ranks in Hershey, Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd closed the opening day of the Pennsylvania Golf Association’s Junior Amateur with 79s.
Karl Frisk held the lead after shooting a 4-under-par 67 in the first round.
The tournament concludes today.
IUP to hold one more basketball camp
The IUP men’s basketball program will hold one more youth camps this summer.
The camp will be held July 19 to 22.
There will be two age groups, with 7- to 11-year-olds going from 9 a.m. to noon followed by 12- to 16-year-olds from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be flexibility within age groups.
Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Registration is on a first come, first served basis.
Registration and additional camp information is available online at www.iup.edu.
For information, contact assistant coach Ron Fudala at rfudala@iup.edu.