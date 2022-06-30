Marion Center beat Brookville, 11-4, on Wednesday and goes into this evening’s game at Armstrong with an opportunity to forge a three-way tie for first place atop the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball standings.
Marion Center (12-3) needs a win to forge a tie with S.W. Jack and S&T Bank of Punxsutawney.
On Wednesday, Marion Center struck for seven runs in the third inning and four in the fifth.
AJ Chambers cranked out three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead Marion Center. Carter Smith also had two hits and knocked in a run.
Hunter Reichenbach picked up the win despite making an early exit after Marion Center put up the big third inning.
S.W. JACK 5, S&T BANK 0: Luke Rowe pitched a three-hit shutout in S.W. Jack’s win over S&T Bank on Tuesday.
Rowe struck out six and walked four. S.W. Jack backed him by committing only one fielding error.
S.W. Jack scored a lone run in the second inning and four in the fourth. Trevor Smith led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Tristan Redinger doubled and drove in three runs. Jon Cribbs stroked a pair of hits.
Nolan Stahlman took the loss.
ARMSTRONG 15, KOVACIK INSURANCE 3: Kovacik Insurance hung with Armstrong early but let the game get away late.
Armstrong led 5-2 after three innings and 8-2 after five and put the game out of reach with a seven-run seventh.
Carson Delano went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored for Armstrong. Nicholas Kinter went 3-for-4, and Liam Badac drove in two runs. Jaden Sims also knocked in two runs, and Kaiden Scheeren scored three times.
Ryan Waugaman posted the win.
Gavin Burkhart had two hits for Kovacik Insurance. Caden Vresilovic drove in two runs.
MARION CENTER 11, BROOKVILLE 4
Marion Center 007 040 0 — 11 6 0
Brookville 102 010 0 — 4 7 6
2B — Chamber (MC), Blake (B), Klagren (B). 3B — Chambers (MC), Griffin (B). W — Reichenbach 1 K, 4 BB. L — Belfiore 0 K, 2 BB.
S.W. JACK 5, S&T BANK 0
S.W. Jack 010 400 — 5 11 1
S&T Bank 000 000 — 0 3 1
2B — Redinger (SWJ), Hallman (STB) W — Rowe 6 K, 4 BB. L — Stahlman 4 K, 2 BB.
ARMSTRONG 15, KOVACIK INSURANCE 3
Armstrong 023 030 7 — 15 12 3
Kovacik Insurance 101 001 0 — 3 7 5