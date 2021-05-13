Marion Center beat West Shamokin, 5-1, in a Heritage Conference baseball game and threatened to move into the top spot in the District 6 Class 2A rankings on Thursday.
The Stingers improved to 12-3 after entering the day trailing Mount Union (13-4) by percentage points in the rankings. Mount Union beat winless Glendale on Thursday.
West Shamokin, which entered the day ranked seventh in the rankings, fell to 7-5. The top eight teams after next week’s regular-season finales advance to the District 6 playoffs.
Gaven Palko scattered five hits in 52/3 innings and allowed the Wolves’ only run on Logan Cogley’s solo home run in the fourth inning. He struck out seven and walked three.
Dakota Bracken came on and provided hitless relief over the final 11/3 innings. He struck out two and did not issue a walk.
Marion Center scored in the opening inning on Landin Bennett’s RBI double and made it 2-0 in the third on his RBI groundout.
The Stingers struck three times in the fifth. Palko pushed a run across on a groundout, Dakota Bracken doubled in a run, and Conner Fairman made it 5-1 with a fielder’s choice grounder.
Ezeck Olinger suffered the loss. He pitched 42/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked three. Bo Swartz pitched the final 21/3 innings and allowed one run. He struck out two and walked one.
Marion Center plays at Blairsville on Saturday. West Shamokin plays host to United today.
INDIANA 17, FOREST HILLS 7: Indiana scored six runs in the first inning and scored in every succeeding frame in a win over Forest Hills in a non-conference game at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Indiana (10-6-1) allowed six runs over the second and third innings and was clinging to a 7-6 lead before scoring five runs in the bottom of the third. The Indians added five runs over the next two innings to enforce the mercy rule after five innings against the Rangers, who fell to 16-3.
Steven Budash had a big day for Indiana. He hit a home run and two doubles and drove in four runs. Gavin Homer went 3-for-3, and Austin Homer and Lincoln Trusal each had two hits and two RBIs. Braden Yanity had two hits and three RBIs. Branden Kanick also stroked two hits.
Yanity and Ryan split time on the mound. Yanity picked up the win and Ryan came on in relief and registered strikeouts for six of the eight outs he recorded.
Indiana plays at Ligonier Valley today.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 11, BLAIRSVILLE 3: Northern Cambria steadily pulled away from Blairsville in a late push to make it into the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
The Colts are 6-9 and entered the day ranked 10th in a Class 2A field that takes eight teams into the postseason.
Evan Wiewiora led the Colts all around. He went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and came on in relief after only one inning and allowed five hits and two runs. He finished with three strikeouts without issuing a walk.
Maverick Baker smacked a pair of triples and Adam Yachtis had two hits for Northern Cambria.
James Skirboll had two hits for Blairsville.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria travels to West Shamokin, and Blairsville (4-8) visits Saltsburg.
HOMER-CENTER 9, PURCHASE LINE 5: Homer-Center grabbed an early lead and held off Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning and added three in the fourth, which was more than enough for Anthony Rowland, who pitched 62/3 innings before giving way to Jonah Arone, who recorded the final out.
Michael Krejocic and Aiden Bekina each cranked out three hits for Homer-Center. Ethan Roser finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Brett Mlakar drove in three runs.
Jayce Brooks had three hits and Andrew Beer and Levi Kephart each had two for Purchase Line.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center (5-11) visits Blairsville, and Purchase Line (1-15) travels to Harmony.
The Wildcats played Penns Manor in a game under the lights at First Commonwealth Field last night. No details were available.
SOFTBALL
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 12, HARMONY 1: Northern Cambria scored six runs in the fifth inning to enforce the mercy rule in a non-conference win over Harmony.
Northern Cambria (6-11) banged out 13 hits, led by Jess Krug and Camryn Dumm, who smacked three apiece. Krug hit a home run. Kenzie Formeck tripled for one of her two hits and drove in four runs. Laci Lanzendorfer stroked a pair of doubles among her three hits.
Krug picked up the win, fanning eight, walking one and yielding only two hits.
Northern Cambria visits Homer-Center today.