The last time the Marion Center Stingers played softball, they celebrated a District 6 championship, a berth in the state tournament and a school-record 20-win season.
That was 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out what would have been a promising 2020 season for the Stingers.
They were back at it Tuesday, opening the long-anticipated 2021 season with an 18-3 romp over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
“Like I told the girls, we have pretty high standards at our school,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said, “and until someone knocks us off we’re still the district champion, so let’s go out and show them what we have.”
Rather than the six seniors Marion Center would have had in last year’s lineup, the Stingers now take the field with three freshmen and a couple sophomores.
“I think we’ll be competitive,” Peterson said. “When you have a young team you have to work a few things out, but as you go and get confidence and you’re playing with that older bunch we have. I think we’ll be competitive. I don’t know what anybody has so we’re starting from ground level, but we have pitching. We still have our core from 2019. We have to pitch well and play defense, and then it’s a matter of scratching out a few runs here and there.”
Unlike basketball, players are not required to wear masks during play, only in the dugout.
“It’s good to be back on the field,” Peterson said. “What we went through last year and not being able to play, I feel so bad for those seniors. We’ll do whatever we have to do as long as we can play.”
The Stingers got in four innings against Northern Cambria. Leading 6-3, they scored 12 runs in the fourth and enforced the mercy rule.
Jasmine Hill had a big game for Marion Center. She posted the win while striking out five without issuing a walk and went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and six RBIs. Grace Rougeaux and Allison Semetkoskey each had two hits with a triple, and Semetkoskey drove in three runs. Abbey Smulik and Mia Urbani each had two hits, with Smulik smacking a double and Urbani knocking in two runs. Lyndsey Mallory also drove in two runs.
“Like I tell the girls, Game 1 is in the books and we just have to move on and take one game at a time,” Peterson said. “We’re supposed to play Purchase Line on Thursday, but the weather doesn’t look too good.”
For Northern Cambria, Kenzee Formeck hit a two-run home run in the opening inning and Cameron Dumm had two hits.
PLUM 3, INDIANA 0: Indiana scratched only three hits and lost to Plum in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
“It was the first game of the year, but it happened to be a section game,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “We ended up having to get a few more hits.”
Sara Zimmerman had two hits off Plum’s Melanie Mienke, who struck out 12 and walked one. Gia Cosentino had the other hit.
Indiana’s Olivia Zimmerman matched Mienke with 12 strikeouts. She walked five and allowed only four hits. Plum scored twice in the third and once in the fifth.
There are many unknowns with spring sports teams coming off a lost year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have more or less two different freshmen classes playing all at once,” Wilson said. “It is learning. Hopefully we’re learning quickly so we’ll be able to pick back up from the extra time off. “I think we’ll be fair and hold our own, and we plan on making the playoffs. We’re just getting started.”
Indiana dropped the junior varsity game, 5-4. Courtney Cass and Haley Hamilton each had two hits.
Indiana plays at Punxsutawney on Thursday.
LIGONIER VALLEY 15, BRENTWOOD 0: Ligonier Valley scored 14 runs in the second inning and ended its opener after 2½ innings in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 game.
Eden Krouse and Haley Boyd each had two hits and three RBIs for Ligonier Valley.
Madison Griffin allowed only one baserunner, on an error, in three innings. She got all nine outs by strikeout.
Ligonier Valley plays at Punxsutawney on April 6.