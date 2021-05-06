Marion Center celebrated its state ranking by Maxpreps and its upcoming prom by shutting out Homer-Center, 7-0, in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Marion Center, ranked 50th in the state among teams in all six classes in Pennsylvania, improved to 14-0 overall and 11-0 in the conference. The Stingers played for the first time in a week after rainy weather hampered the schedule.
“We were stuck inside the last three days and couldn’t even get on the field to practice,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “Once you’re outside and used to that schedule of practices and games, it makes it hard to keep the intensity up, but they were ready to go. We finally got a good day, and they took care of business and did what they had to do.”
As for the Maxpreps ranking, Peterson said, “There are 414 girls’ softball teams in the state, 6A to 1A, and we were No. 50. It’s pretty neat.”
Jasmine Hill registered the shutout on a five-hitter, striking out 11 without issuing a walk, and the Stingers did not commit an error behind her. She also stroked a double for one of her two hits.
Lexi Roush and Grace Rougeaux chipped in two hits apiece. Mia Urbani doubled.
Mya Fatula had two hits for Homer-Center.
Marion Center plays host to Penns Manor on Wednesday. Homer-Center plays host to Penns Manor on Monday.
INDIANA 7, WOODLAND HILLS 3: Indiana scored five runs in the second inning, and that was enough to get past Woodland Hills in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Indiana (8-5, 5-4 section) played for the first time in a week. The Indians are scheduled to play host to Franklin Regional today in a game that has been rescheduled three times, but inclement weather is threatening the schedule.
“It was good to get out. The gym gets old,” Indiana coach Harold Wilson said. “It was nice to get back out and play. We had a few more K’s than I would like, and we can always use a few more hits, but we got the win.”
Olivia Zimmerman limited Woodland Hills (3-7) to four hits. She struck out 14 and walked three.
Ashlyn Winslow delivered the big blow in the second with a bases-loaded single with two outs. Haley Hamilton doubled in a run, and Sara Zimmerman and Olivia Zimmerman also had an RBI apiece.
BLAIRSVILLE 18, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 16: In a score that resembled a final when the football teams meet, Blairsville and Northern Cambria combined for 34 runs and 37 hits, including five home runs, in a Heritage Conference game.
Blairsville countered Northern Cambria’s nine-run first inning with a 12-run sixth to take an 18-13 lead.
Hannah Foust, Tori Foust and Kirsten Smith hit home runs for Blairsville, and Jess Krug and Laci Lanzenforfer went deep for Northern Cambria, which scored three runs in its last two at-bats to set the final. Lanzenforfer’s home run was a grand slam in the nine-run inning.
Hannah Foust finished 4-for-4 with four RBIs and picked up the win for Blairsville. Isabel Pynos doubled for one of her three hits and drove in two runs. Smith had three hits and three RBIs, and Tori Foust had two hits and two RBIs. Bailey Dunlap chipped in a pair of hits.
Krug went 5-for-5 with four RBIs for Northern Cambria. Hassen banged out four hits, and Kenzie Formeck added two this and two RBIs. Jensen Wiewiora cranked out three hits, and Camryn Dumm and Riley Myers had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Both teams play Monday. Northern Cambria (5-8) visits United, and Blairsville (8-2) plays host to Purchase Line.
UNITED 6-9, PENNS MANOR 4-7: United had Penns Manor’s number on Thursday, and it was 6.
United scored seven times in the sixth inning of the opening game for a 9-7 win and twice in the sixth inning of the second game for a 6-4 victory in a Heritage Conference doubleheader.
Kylee Price stroked a two-run single and Keirstyn Becker cleared the loaded bases with a base hit before Abby McConville finished the big rally with a home.
Penns Manor scored three times with two outs in the seventh to put some pressure on the Lions.
In the second game, McConville delivered a two-run single in the sixth to put United ahead.
McConville also picked up the win in the second game, which lasted only six innings. She recorded strikeouts for all 18 outs and allowed only one hit and walked five.
Jaelyn Lichtenfels posted the win in the opener. She also hit a home run for one of her two hits.
Becker finished with two hits and five RBIs, and McConville and Price each had two RBIs.
United (8-5) plays at West Shamokin today. Penns Manor (4-7) plays at Homer-Center on Monday.